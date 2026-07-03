Who Is Tom Cruise? Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is an American actor and producer, known for his intense dedication to filmmaking and charismatic screen presence. His commitment to performing real-world stunts consistently draws global audiences to the cinematic experience, solidifying his status as a Hollywood icon. Cruise rocketed to fame with the 1986 action drama Top Gun, establishing himself as a global superstar, and its massive box office success cemented his reputation as a formidable leading man who captivated audiences worldwide.

Full Name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $600 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, and Irish Education Robert Hopkins Public School, Henry Munro Middle School, Franciscan seminary Father Thomas Cruise Mapother III Mother Mary Lee Pfeiffer Siblings Lee Anne Mapother, Marian Mapother, Cass Mapother Kids Isabella Jane Cruise, Connor Antony Cruise, Suri Cruise

Early Life and Education Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born in Syracuse, New York. He was the only son among four children to electrical engineer Thomas Cruise Mapother III and special education teacher Mary Lee Pfeiffer, a family experiencing frequent moves. Cruise attended numerous schools, including Robert Hopkins Public School and Henry Munro Middle School. He briefly considered the priesthood at a Franciscan seminary before high school drama classes ignited his acting passion.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tom Cruise’s adult life, beginning with his marriage to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. He then entered an eleven-year marriage with Nicole Kidman, divorcing in 2001. Cruise and Kidman adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. He later married Katie Holmes in 2006, with whom he shares daughter Suri Cruise, before their divorce in 2012.

Career Highlights Tom Cruise has anchored the globally successful Mission: Impossible franchise since 1996, consistently delivering record-breaking box office returns. His commitment to performing increasingly dangerous practical stunts has made Ethan Hunt a defining action hero for decades. Beyond acting, Cruise co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions in 1993, allowing him to produce many of his acclaimed films, including Jerry Maguire. This venture also fostered the critical and commercial resurgence seen in Top Gun: Maverick. To date, Cruise has collected three Golden Globe Awards and received multiple Academy Award nominations for his dramatic performances. He remains a consistently bankable star, cementing his legendary status in modern cinema.