Who Is Audra McDonald? Audra Ann McDonald is an American actress and singer renowned for her melodious soprano voice. Her expressive stage presence and unparalleled versatility have established her as a leading figure on Broadway and across various media. McDonald first captivated audiences with her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 1994 Broadway revival of Carousel. This performance earned her a first Tony Award, launching a historic career of theatrical achievements.

Full Name Audra Ann McDonald Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Will Swenson Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Roosevelt School of the Arts, Juilliard School Father Stanley James McDonald Jr. Mother Anna Kathryn Jones Siblings Alison McDonald Kids Zoe Madeline Donovan, Sally James McDonald-Swenson

Early Life and Education Audra Ann McDonald was born in West Berlin, West Germany, to American parents. Her father, Stanley James McDonald Jr., was a high school principal, and her mother, Anna Kathryn Jones, an administrator; both were pianists from musical families. Raised in Fresno, California, McDonald began performing at a local dinner theater at age nine. She later graduated from the Roosevelt School of the Arts and pursued classical vocal training at the prestigious Juilliard School.

Notable Relationships Audra Ann McDonald is married to actor Will Swenson, whom she wed in October 2012. She was previously married to bassist Peter Donovan from 2000 to 2009. McDonald shares a daughter, Zoe Madeline Donovan, with Peter Donovan. She also has a daughter, Sally James McDonald-Swenson, with Swenson, and is a stepmother to his two sons.

Career Highlights Audra McDonald holds the record for most competitive Tony Awards won by any actor, with six to her name. She is the only performer to win in all four acting categories for her roles in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. Beyond the stage, McDonald gained widespread recognition for her role as Dr. Naomi Bennett on the ABC series Private Practice. She also hosted the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center, earning an Emmy Award for her work in 2015. McDonald has also collected two Grammy Awards and a National Medal of Arts. These accolades cement her legacy as an influential and versatile force in American performing arts.