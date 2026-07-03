Audra McDonald: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Audra McDonald
July 3, 1970
West Berlin, West Germany
56 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Audra McDonald?
Audra Ann McDonald is an American actress and singer renowned for her melodious soprano voice. Her expressive stage presence and unparalleled versatility have established her as a leading figure on Broadway and across various media.
McDonald first captivated audiences with her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 1994 Broadway revival of Carousel. This performance earned her a first Tony Award, launching a historic career of theatrical achievements.
|Full Name
|Audra Ann McDonald
|Gender
|Female
|Relationship Status
|Married to Will Swenson
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Roosevelt School of the Arts, Juilliard School
|Father
|Stanley James McDonald Jr.
|Mother
|Anna Kathryn Jones
|Siblings
|Alison McDonald
|Kids
|Zoe Madeline Donovan, Sally James McDonald-Swenson
Early Life and Education
Audra Ann McDonald was born in West Berlin, West Germany, to American parents. Her father, Stanley James McDonald Jr., was a high school principal, and her mother, Anna Kathryn Jones, an administrator; both were pianists from musical families.
Raised in Fresno, California, McDonald began performing at a local dinner theater at age nine. She later graduated from the Roosevelt School of the Arts and pursued classical vocal training at the prestigious Juilliard School.
Notable Relationships
Audra Ann McDonald is married to actor Will Swenson, whom she wed in October 2012. She was previously married to bassist Peter Donovan from 2000 to 2009.
McDonald shares a daughter, Zoe Madeline Donovan, with Peter Donovan. She also has a daughter, Sally James McDonald-Swenson, with Swenson, and is a stepmother to his two sons.
Career Highlights
Audra McDonald holds the record for most competitive Tony Awards won by any actor, with six to her name. She is the only performer to win in all four acting categories for her roles in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.
Beyond the stage, McDonald gained widespread recognition for her role as Dr. Naomi Bennett on the ABC series Private Practice. She also hosted the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center, earning an Emmy Award for her work in 2015.
McDonald has also collected two Grammy Awards and a National Medal of Arts. These accolades cement her legacy as an influential and versatile force in American performing arts.
Signature Quote
“Whatever is the scariest is almost always what I end up choosing, because I figure that’s where there’s something to be learned.”
See Also
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