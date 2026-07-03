Who Is Olivia Munn? Olivia Munn is an American actress known for her sharp wit and diverse roles. She has built a career traversing comedy and drama with a distinctive presence. Her work often blends humor with poignant character portrayals across various platforms. Her breakout moment arrived as co-host of G4’s Attack of the Show!, which established her as a popular figure in geek culture. Munn then transitioned seamlessly into acting, taking on more prominent roles in television and film.

Full Name Lisa Olivia Munn Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education University of Oklahoma, Putnam City North High School Father Winston Munn Mother Kimberly Schmid Siblings James Boyd, Sara Potts, Annie, John Kids Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, Méi June Mulaney

Early Life and Education Olivia Munn spent her early years in Oklahoma City, born to Winston Munn and Kimberly Schmid, who came to the US as a Vietnamese refugee. Her mother later remarried an Air Force officer, moving the family to Utah and then Tokyo, Japan. In Tokyo, Munn discovered her passion for performing through local theater. She returned to Oklahoma for high school and attended the University of Oklahoma, earning a B.A. in journalism with minors in Japanese and dramatic arts.

Notable Relationships Olivia Munn is married to comedian John Mulaney, with their relationship becoming public in 2021. Prior to this, she was in a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. Munn and Mulaney married in July 2024 and share two children: son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, born in 2021, and daughter Méi June Mulaney, born via surrogate in 2024.

Career Highlights Olivia Munn gained significant recognition for her role as Sloan Sabbith in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO political drama The Newsroom, which aired from 2012 to 2014. This series showcased her talent for complex, intelligent characters and broadened her audience. Beyond dramatic roles, Munn has excelled in action films, portraying Psylocke in the superhero movie X-Men: Apocalypse. She also contributed voice work to The Lego Ninjago Movie and starred in the Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors. Recognized for her activism, Munn was named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year for 2025 due to her breast cancer advocacy. She also received a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work.