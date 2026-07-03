Who Is Patrick Wilson? Patrick Joseph Wilson is an American actor known for his versatile performances across stage and screen. He effortlessly transitions between compelling dramatic roles and chilling horror leads. His breakout came with the acclaimed HBO miniseries Angels in America in 2003, earning him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Wilson later gained widespread recognition as a “scream king” in the Insidious and The Conjuring film series.

Full Name Patrick Joseph Wilson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 ½ inches (181.6 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Shorecrest Preparatory School, Carnegie Mellon University Father John Franklin Wilson Mother Mary Kay Wilson Siblings Paul Wilson, Mark Wilson Kids Kalin Patrick Wilson, Kassian McCarrell Wilson

Early Life and Education Patrick Joseph Wilson was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to a family immersed in performance and news. His mother, Mary Kay Wilson, was a voice teacher and singer, while his father, John Franklin Wilson, worked as a news anchor. He grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, with two older brothers. Wilson attended Shorecrest Preparatory School and later honed his craft at Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama. His early years were shaped by a blend of athletic and artistic pursuits, foreshadowing his diverse career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Patrick Wilson’s early public life, including rumored connections to Jennifer Love Hewitt and Scarlett Johansson. However, his long-term partnership began with actress Dagmara Domińczyk, whom he married in 2005. Wilson and Domińczyk share two sons, Kalin Patrick and Kassian McCarrell. The couple first met during their drama studies at Carnegie Mellon University, reconnecting years later.

Career Highlights Patrick Wilson has commanded the horror genre, notably as Josh Lambert in the Insidious film series and demonologist Ed Warren in The Conjuring universe. These franchises have achieved massive box office success, with The Conjuring universe grossing over $2.4 billion globally. Beyond acting, Wilson expanded his professional scope by making his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door in 2023. He also showcases his vocal talents, having starred in Broadway musicals and the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. Wilson has received two Tony Award nominations for his Broadway roles in The Full Monty and Oklahoma!. His critical acclaim includes Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for Angels in America and a Golden Globe nod for Fargo, cementing his status as a versatile performer.