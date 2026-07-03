Who Is Connie Nielsen? Danish actress Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen is recognized for her commanding presence and intense, thoughtful performances across global cinema. Her versatility allows her to inhabit complex characters with a compelling depth. Nielsen’s breakout arrived with her powerful portrayal of Lucilla in the 2000 epic Gladiator, earning widespread critical acclaim and solidifying her international star status. She notably reprised the role in its 2024 sequel.

Full Name Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $8 million Nationality Danish Ethnicity Danish Father Bent Nielsen Mother Laila Inge-lise Matzigkeit Siblings Bent Nielsen Jr., Ulrich Nielsen, Søs Nielsen Kids Sebastian Sartor, Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen

Early Life and Education Growing up in Frederikshavn, Denmark, Connie Inge-lise Nielsen was exposed to the performing arts early through her mother, Laila Inge-lise Matzigkeit, an insurance clerk who also acted in local revues. Her father, Bent Nielsen, worked as a bus driver. At age 18, Nielsen moved to Paris to pursue acting and modeling, eventually studying drama in Rome and taking master classes in Milan. She developed fluency in multiple languages during her years abroad.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen’s personal life, including a long-term relationship with Italian actor Fabio Sartor and later with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. Nielsen is the mother of two sons: Sebastian Sartor, from her relationship with Fabio Sartor, and Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen, with Lars Ulrich. She is currently unmarried.

Career Highlights Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen’s career is highlighted by her impactful performance as Lucilla in Ridley Scott’s 2000 Oscar-winning epic Gladiator, a role she reprised in the eagerly awaited 2024 sequel. This pivotal film solidified her international recognition. Beyond her dramatic roles, Nielsen gained widespread recognition as Queen Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe, notably in the blockbuster Wonder Woman. She also champions humanitarian efforts through her Human Needs Project, focusing on community development.