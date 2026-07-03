Who Is Benedict Wong? Benedict Wong is a British actor known for bringing grounded authority to diverse roles. His work often features a compelling blend of gravitas and subtle humor, making his performances memorable. He first gained significant public attention with his role in the 2002 film Dirty Pretty Things. His performance earned critical acclaim, establishing him as a compelling character actor.

Full Name Benedict Wong Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality British Ethnicity Chinese Education De La Salle Sixth Form College, Salford City College Kids Russell Wong, Benny Wong

Early Life and Education Benedict Wong was born in Eccles, England, to parents who emigrated from Hong Kong. His working-class upbringing in Salford provided a foundational backdrop, with his family once operating a takeaway restaurant. He attended De La Salle Sixth Form College for secondary education. Wong then pursued a two-year performing arts course at Salford City College, honing his skills for a future on stage and screen.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has kept Benedict Wong’s personal life largely out of the spotlight. He is married, a relationship publicly acknowledged in recent years, though the details are kept private. Wong shares two children, Russell Wong and Benny Wong, with his wife. The actor remains private about his family, focusing on his professional work.

Career Highlights Benedict Wong gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in Doctor Strange, reprising the role across multiple blockbuster films, including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beyond his superhero exploits, Wong anchored the Netflix series Marco Polo as Kublai Khan. He also received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his compelling performance in the film Nine Days. Wong has earned nominations for a British Independent Film Award and a Saturn Award. These accolades underscore his versatility, cementing his status as a respected and in-demand actor.