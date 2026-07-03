Who Is Julian Assange? Julian Paul Assange is an Australian editor and activist, recognized for his unwavering commitment to government transparency and freedom of information. His work often sparks intense debates about national security and press ethics. He came to international attention in 2010 when WikiLeaks published classified US military and diplomatic documents. These extensive releases, including the “Collateral Murder” video, prompted widespread global discussion.

Full Name Julian Paul Assange Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $300,000 Nationality Australian Ethnicity English Education Central Queensland University, University of Melbourne Father John Shipton Mother Christine Ann Hawkins Siblings Gabriel Shipton Kids Daniel Assange, Two Sons

Early Life and Education Born in Townsville, Queensland, Julian Assange experienced a transient childhood, frequently moving with his mother, Christine Ann Hawkins. His mother’s theatrical background shaped a non-traditional upbringing. He became fascinated with computers as a teenager, developing hacking skills under the pseudonym “Mendax.” Assange studied physics and mathematics at Central Queensland University and the University of Melbourne but did not complete a degree.

Notable Relationships Julian Assange is currently married to human rights lawyer Stella Assange, with whom he has two sons. He was previously married to Teresa Assange, with whom he has a son, Daniel Assange. His relationship with Stella Assange gained public attention during his imprisonment in London. The couple married in March 2022 while he was held in Belmarsh Prison.

Career Highlights Julian Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006, creating a platform for whistleblowers to anonymously publish classified documents. The site gained global prominence in 2010 with the release of the Afghan War Diary and Iraq War logs, exposing hundreds of thousands of internal US military reports. Beyond these seminal leaks, Assange hosted “The World Tomorrow” interview series, engaging with various political figures. His work has profoundly influenced public discourse on government accountability and digital journalism.