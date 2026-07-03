Who Is Yeardley Smith? Yeardley Smith is an American actress and voice artist, globally recognized for her distinctive vocal work. Her versatile career extends from Broadway to film and television, where she consistently delivers memorable performances. Her breakout role came in 1987 when she began voicing Lisa Simpson on The Tracey Ullman Show shorts, a part she carried into the iconic animated series The Simpsons. This enduring performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 1992 and cemented her status in popular culture.

Full Name Martha Maria Yeardley Smith Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Daniel Grice Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Drama school, New Playwrights Theater Father Joseph Smith Mother Martha Mayor

Early Life and Education A family focus marked Martha Maria Yeardley Smith’s early years, born in Paris, France, before moving to Washington, D.C., at age two. Her father, Joseph Smith, was a pioneering obituary editor for The Washington Post, while her mother, Martha Mayor, worked as a paper conservator at the Smithsonian Institution. Smith pursued her passion for acting, graduating from drama school and undertaking an apprenticeship with the Arena Stage theater group. Her foundational training prepared her for a move to New York City, where she made her Broadway debut in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Yeardley Smith’s personal life. She was married to English-Canadian actor Christopher Grove from 1990 to 1992, and later to Daniel Erickson from 2002 to 2008. More recently, Smith married retired police detective Daniel Grice in June 2022. The couple met in 2014 when Grice provided security for her during a The Simpsons event in Springfield, Oregon, and they now co-host the true-crime podcast Small Town Dicks.

Career Highlights Yeardley Smith’s animated television career is defined by her enduring role as Lisa Simpson on The Simpsons, where she has voiced the intelligent eight-year-old since 1987. This long-running performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance in 1992. Beyond Springfield, Smith co-founded Paperclip Ltd., a production company, and serves as co-host and co-producer of the acclaimed true-crime podcast Small Town Dicks. This venture expands her influence into a new media landscape, reaching millions of listeners with in-depth investigations.