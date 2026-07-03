Who Is Elle King? Elle King is an American singer and songwriter known for her raw, blues-infused rock and country sound. Her dynamic vocal delivery transforms diverse musical influences into distinct, powerful performances. She first captivated audiences with her hit single “Ex’s & Oh’s,” which garnered two Grammy Award nominations and climbed the Billboard Hot 100. King’s energetic live shows are a hallmark of her charismatic stage presence.

Full Name Elle King Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Dan Tooker Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish, Filipino, English, Scottish Education Little Red School House and Elisabeth Irwin High School, University of the Arts Father Rob Schneider Mother London King Kids Lucky Levi Tooker, Royal Tooker

Early Life and Education Born Tanner Elle Schneider in Los Angeles, California, Elle King spent most of her childhood in Ohio with her mother, London King, and stepfather, Justin Tesa. Her parents divorced when she was an infant. She attended Elisabeth Irwin High School and later the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where she studied painting and film. A pivotal moment came at age nine when her stepfather introduced her to the band The Donnas, sparking her musical ambition.

Notable Relationships Currently reunited and engaged to tattoo artist Dan Tooker, Elle King was previously married to Andrew Ferguson and was engaged to another partner named Jim. King shares two sons, Lucky Levi Tooker and Royal Tooker, with Dan Tooker, with whom she has recently reconciled and bought a new home in Nashville.

Career Highlights Elle King’s breakthrough arrived with the release of her debut album, Love Stuff, in 2015, which spawned the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s & Oh’s.” This track topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and secured a spot in the Hot 100. Beyond her solo work, King expanded her reach into country music, collaborating with Dierks Bentley on the song “Different for Girls,” which earned them a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. To date, she has received four Grammy Award nominations, two each in rock and country categories, reflecting her versatility and broad appeal in the music industry.