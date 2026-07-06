Who Is George W. Bush? George Walker Bush is an American politician and businessman, widely recognized for his two terms in the nation’s highest office. His leadership style, often described as resolute, guided the country through pivotal moments. He first rose to national prominence with his victory in the contentious 2000 presidential election, a closely fought contest decided by the Supreme Court. This controversial win immediately placed him at the center of American political life.

Full Name George Walker Bush Gender Male Height 6 feet 2.4 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education Phillips Academy, Yale University, Harvard Business School Father George H. W. Bush Mother Barbara Pierce Siblings Robin Bush, Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush, Dorothy Bush Kids Barbara Pierce Bush, Jenna Bush Hager

Early Life and Education Born into a prominent political family, George Walker Bush spent his early years in Midland and Houston, Texas, with his parents George H. W. Bush and Barbara Pierce. His father later served as the 41st US President, deeply influencing his own path. Bush attended Phillips Academy in Massachusetts before earning a Bachelor of Arts in history from Yale University in 1968, followed by a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 1975. He is notably the only US president to hold an MBA.

Notable Relationships George Walker Bush married Laura Lane Welch in 1977, a former teacher and librarian he met in Midland, Texas. Their partnership has been a cornerstone of his public and private life through decades of public service. The couple welcomed fraternal twin daughters, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, in 1981. They continue to share a close family bond, with both daughters establishing public careers.

Career Highlights George W. Bush’s political career launched as Governor of Texas, serving from 1995 to 2000, where he implemented reforms in education and criminal justice. He then ascended to the 43rd US presidency, leading the nation from 2001 to 2009. Before his political ascent, Bush gained experience in the oil industry, founding Arbusto Energy in 1977. He later became a managing general partner and co-owner of the Major League Baseball team Texas Rangers, a successful venture that significantly boosted his profile. During his presidency, he signed the No Child Left Behind Act and initiated the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). His tenure also saw the creation of the Department of Homeland Security in response to the September 11 attacks.