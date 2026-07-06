Who Is David Karp? David Karp is an American entrepreneur and web developer, widely recognized as the visionary founder of the microblogging platform Tumblr. His innovative approach to online content sharing reshaped digital self-expression for millions. Karp’s breakout moment arrived in February 2007 with the launch of Tumblr; the platform rapidly gained 75,000 users within two weeks, signaling a major shift in blogging. This user-friendly site emphasized short-form, multimedia posts, resonating strongly with a global audience.

Full Name David Karp Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Calhoun School, Bronx High School of Science Father Michael D. Karp Mother Barbara Ackerman Siblings Kevin

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, David Karp grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His father, Michael D. Karp, worked as a film and television composer, while his mother, Barbara Ackerman, taught science. He attended the Calhoun School through eighth grade, where his mother taught, before briefly enrolling at Bronx High School of Science. Karp eventually dropped out at 15 to pursue homeschooling, driven by an early fascination with coding and website design.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, David Karp was publicly linked to Rachel Eakley, a chef and psychology graduate. They dated from 2009 to 2014. He has no children and, to date, has not confirmed another partner since the end of that relationship, remaining single.

Career Highlights David Karp’s breakthrough came with the founding of Tumblr, a microblogging platform launched in February 2007. The site quickly amassed 75,000 users in just two weeks, becoming a prominent space for multimedia content and creative expression. In 2013, Karp’s company became a major business brand when Yahoo! acquired Tumblr for $1.1 billion. He continued as CEO until his departure in 2017, overseeing a platform that hosted over 375 million blogs at its peak. His contributions to technology were recognized early; in 2009, BusinessWeek named him Best Young Tech Entrepreneur, and in 2010, MIT Technology Review included him in its TR35 list of top innovators under 35.