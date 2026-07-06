A close-up of David Karp, a young man with a beard and light eyes, speaking into a lapel microphone during an event, highlighting his career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Karp

Born

July 6, 1986

Died
Birthplace

New York City, US

Age

40 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is David Karp?

David Karp is an American entrepreneur and web developer, widely recognized as the visionary founder of the microblogging platform Tumblr. His innovative approach to online content sharing reshaped digital self-expression for millions.

Karp’s breakout moment arrived in February 2007 with the launch of Tumblr; the platform rapidly gained 75,000 users within two weeks, signaling a major shift in blogging. This user-friendly site emphasized short-form, multimedia posts, resonating strongly with a global audience.

Full NameDavid Karp
GenderMale
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$200 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityJewish
EducationCalhoun School, Bronx High School of Science
FatherMichael D. Karp
MotherBarbara Ackerman
SiblingsKevin

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, David Karp grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His father, Michael D. Karp, worked as a film and television composer, while his mother, Barbara Ackerman, taught science.

He attended the Calhoun School through eighth grade, where his mother taught, before briefly enrolling at Bronx High School of Science. Karp eventually dropped out at 15 to pursue homeschooling, driven by an early fascination with coding and website design.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, David Karp was publicly linked to Rachel Eakley, a chef and psychology graduate. They dated from 2009 to 2014.

He has no children and, to date, has not confirmed another partner since the end of that relationship, remaining single.

Career Highlights

David Karp’s breakthrough came with the founding of Tumblr, a microblogging platform launched in February 2007. The site quickly amassed 75,000 users in just two weeks, becoming a prominent space for multimedia content and creative expression.

In 2013, Karp’s company became a major business brand when Yahoo! acquired Tumblr for $1.1 billion. He continued as CEO until his departure in 2017, overseeing a platform that hosted over 375 million blogs at its peak.

His contributions to technology were recognized early; in 2009, BusinessWeek named him Best Young Tech Entrepreneur, and in 2010, MIT Technology Review included him in its TR35 list of top innovators under 35.

Signature Quote

“Where I feel the most productive and engaged is when I’m buried in code, buried in some project, tweaking some designs. I’m certainly introverted.”

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