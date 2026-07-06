Who Is Ludwig Ahgren? Ludwig Anders Ahgren is an American live streamer and content creator, known for his dynamic online presence and innovative digital events. He consistently pushes boundaries across streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. His breakout moment came with a record-breaking “subathon” in 2021, which captivated millions of viewers globally. This continuous livestream event cemented his status as a major internet personality.

Full Name Ludwig Anders Ahgren Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating QTCinderella Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hollis Brookline High School, Arizona State University

Early Life and Education A bilingual French-American household in Hollis, New Hampshire, shaped Ludwig Anders Ahgren’s early life alongside his mother and younger sister. His father, of Swedish-American heritage, passed away when Ahgren was ten years old. He attended Hollis Brookline High School, where he participated in theater and comedy, before earning degrees in English literature and journalism from Arizona State University. Ahgren was also an inaugural member of the Tempe Late Night comedy club, honing his performance skills.

Notable Relationships Currently, Ludwig Ahgren is in a long-term relationship with fellow streamer QTCinderella, with whom he has been dating since 2020. They met through mutual friends in the streaming community. The couple often collaborates on content and attends events together. While not married, Ahgren has expressed his desire to prioritize family life before marriage and children.

Career Highlights Ludwig Anders Ahgren shattered Twitch records in March 2021 with his month-long “subathon,” attracting over 282,000 concurrent subscribers. This monumental event solidified his position as one of the most influential figures in online streaming history. He later transitioned to YouTube Gaming, securing millions of subscribers and hosting popular events like Hivemind. Ahgren also co-owns the esports organization Shopify Rebellion, expanding his reach in competitive gaming.