Who Is Tia Mowry? Tia Dashon Mowry is an American actress and producer known for her engaging comedic timing and authentic on-screen presence. She effortlessly navigates both dramatic and lighthearted roles. Mowry first captivated audiences as Tia Landry in the hit 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, which became a cultural phenomenon and launched her into widespread fame. The show’s popularity solidified her as a beloved teen icon.

Full Name Tia Dashon Mowry Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Pepperdine University Father Timothy John Mowry Mother Darlene Renée Mowry Siblings Tamera Mowry, Tahj Mowry, Tavior Mowry Kids Cree Taylor Hardrict, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Early Life and Education A close-knit family fostered Tia Mowry’s early life in Gelnhausen, West Germany. Her parents, Darlene and Timothy, both US Army veterans, nurtured her and her twin sister Tamera. She pursued higher education at Pepperdine University, earning a psychology degree. Mowry also broadened her horizons by studying humanities and Italian language in Europe.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tia Mowry’s personal life, most notably her marriage to actor Cory Hardrict, whom she met on a film set. They were married for over a decade. Mowry shares two children, a son named Cree Taylor and a daughter named Cairo Tiahna, with Hardrict, with whom she co-parents following their 2023 divorce. She has not publicly confirmed another relationship.

Career Highlights Tia Mowry first gained widespread fame starring as Tia Landry in the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, which ran for six successful seasons. Her work in the series earned her multiple NAACP Image Awards. Beyond acting, Mowry launched a successful haircare line, 4u by Tia, and a wellness brand, Anser, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. She has also authored several books, including cookbooks. To date, she has collected numerous NAACP Image Awards for her acting across various television series. Mowry continues to inspire audiences as a multi-hyphenate talent.