Who Is Kevin Hart? Kevin Darnell Hart is an American comedian and actor, widely celebrated for his energetic stand-up routines and a robust film career. His comedic style often incorporates self-deprecation and relatable observations drawn from his life experiences. Hart consistently ranks among the highest-grossing comedians worldwide. His breakout moment arrived with the 2011 comedy special Laugh at My Pain, which significantly boosted his public profile. The success of this tour, grossing over $15 million, established him as a major force in entertainment.

Full Name Kevin Darnell Hart Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education George Washington High School, Community College of Philadelphia Father Henry Robert Witherspoon Mother Nancy Hart Siblings Robert Hart, Denise Hart Kids Heaven Leigh Hart, Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Kash Hart, Kaori Mai Hart

Early Life and Education A challenging family life shaped Kevin Hart’s early years in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother, Nancy Hart, raised him and his older brother Robert while their father struggled with addiction. Hart attended George Washington High School and briefly studied at the Community College of Philadelphia, often using humor to cope with his difficult upbringing. His early experiences performing at local comedy clubs laid the groundwork for his future career in stand-up.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s romantic journey has seen public attention. He previously married Torrei Skipper, with whom he shares two children before their 2011 divorce. Hart co-parents his two older children, Heaven Leigh Hart and Hendrix Hart, with Skipper. He and Parrish welcomed son Kenzo Kash Hart and daughter Kaori Mai Hart, completing their blended family.

Career Highlights Kevin Hart’s comedy career is defined by global tours and highly successful specials, including Seriously Funny and Laugh at My Pain. His stand-up concerts consistently set box office records, establishing him as an industry titan. Beyond stand-up, Hart launched Hartbeat, a multi-platform media company, and the Laugh Out Loud Network, creating diverse comedy content. He also holds an equity partnership with Burn Boot Camp, expanding his entrepreneurial footprint. To date, Hart has collected numerous accolades, notably receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2024, cementing his legacy in comedy.