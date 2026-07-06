Who Is Tamera Mowry? Tamera Darvette Mowry is an American actress and television personality known for her warm demeanor and relatable approach. Her career spans decades, charming audiences across various platforms. She first gained widespread attention as Tamera Campbell on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister, a role that solidified her as a 1990s pop culture icon. Her comedic timing helped define the show’s enduring appeal.

Full Name Tamera Darvette Mowry Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Pepperdine University Father Timothy John Mowry Mother Darlene Renee Mowry Siblings Tia Mowry, Tahj Mowry, Tavior Mowry Kids Aden John Tanner Housley, Ariah Talea Housley

Early Life and Education Born in Gelnhausen, West Germany, Tamera Darvette Mowry spent her early years within a close-knit, deeply religious family, relocating to California at age twelve to pursue acting. Her parents, Darlene and Timothy, were both US Army sergeants. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Pepperdine University, balancing her education with an already flourishing acting career. This unique path showcased her dedication beyond the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Tamera Mowry married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley on May 15, 2011, after a six-year courtship and a period of celibacy that defined their pre-marital journey. Their bond has remained a public testament to enduring partnership. The couple shares two children, son Aden John Tanner Housley and daughter Ariah Talea Housley. They actively co-parent and reside in California’s Napa Valley, where they also own a winery.

Career Highlights Tamera Mowry’s career launched with the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, where she starred for six seasons alongside her twin Tia. She also captivated audiences in the popular Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too. Beyond acting, Mowry gained recognition as a co-host on the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Real, where she shared candid insights for seven seasons. She has also starred in and executive produced several Hallmark Channel movies. Her work earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and multiple NAACP Image Awards, cementing Mowry as a versatile and influential figure in entertainment.