Who Is Geoffrey Rush? Geoffrey Roy Rush is an Australian actor recognized for his distinctive portrayals of eccentric and complex characters. His performances consistently deliver a captivating depth that transforms ordinary narratives. He achieved international prominence with his Oscar-winning performance in Shine, a role that brought him immediate critical acclaim. Rush’s compelling portrayal of pianist David Helfgott quickly launched him into global stardom.

Full Name Geoffrey Roy Rush Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Education Everton Park State High School, University of Queensland, L’École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq Father Roy Baden Rush Mother Merle Bischof Kids Angelica Rush, James Rush

Early Life and Education Geoffrey Rush’s early years unfolded in suburban Brisbane after his parents divorced when he was five. His mother, Merle Bischof, nurtured his creative curiosity during this formative period. He attended Everton Park State High School, later earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Queensland. Rush then refined his craft through two years of mime and theatre study at L’École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq in Paris.

Notable Relationships Geoffrey Rush has shared an enduring marriage with actress Jane Menelaus since their wedding in 1988. Their long-term partnership has largely remained private throughout his career. Rush and Menelaus are parents to two children, Angelica Rush and James Rush, prioritizing their family’s privacy. The couple continues to maintain a low public profile.

Career Highlights Geoffrey Rush anchored his filmography with a standout performance in Shine, earning an Academy Award for Best Actor. He further solidified his status with memorable roles in Shakespeare in Love and as Captain Hector Barbossa across the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which collectively grossed billions globally. Beyond his acting, Rush served as the founding president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, championing Australian film. He also gained acclaim for his television work, notably winning an Emmy for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers. To date, Rush has achieved the rare Triple Crown of Acting, securing an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. These accolades cement his legacy as one of Australia’s most celebrated and versatile performers.