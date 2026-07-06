Who Is 50 Cent? American rapper 50 Cent is known for his gritty lyrics and entrepreneurial drive. He shaped the sound of early 2000s hip-hop with his distinct streetwise style. His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, launched him to superstardom in 2003, featuring hit singles like “In da Club.” The album sold millions, solidifying his place in music history.

Full Name Curtis James Jackson III Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Not Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education GED Father Unknown Mother Sabrina Jackson Kids Marquise Jackson, Sire Jackson

Early Life and Education Curtis James Jackson III grew up in South Jamaica, Queens, raised by his grandmother after his mother, Sabrina Jackson, passed away when he was eight. This challenging environment led him to begin selling drugs by age twelve. Despite early legal troubles, he later attended a boot camp where he earned his GED, signifying a turning point. Prior to music, he also harbored aspirations of becoming a boxer in his youth.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked 50 Cent’s public life, including relationships with Shaniqua Tompkins, Meagan Good, and model Daphne Joy. More recently, he has been linked to Jamira Haines. Jackson shares two sons, Marquise Jackson with Shaniqua Tompkins, and Sire Jackson with Daphne Joy, with whom he co-parents. He is not currently married.

Career Highlights 50 Cent burst onto the music scene with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003, which sold six million copies within a year. The album featured chart-topping singles such as “In da Club” and “21 Questions.” Beyond music, Jackson launched G-Unit Records and G-Unit Clothing, and famously earned an estimated $100 million from his stake in Vitamin Water. He has also become a powerful television producer, notably with the popular Power series. To date, Jackson has collected numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, and three American Music Awards. His diverse achievements have cemented his status as a prominent figure in entertainment.