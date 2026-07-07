Who Is Jorja Fox? Born in New York City and raised in Florida, Jorja Fox is an American actress and producer known for delivering grounded, compelling performances. Her extensive work in television has solidified her status as a versatile and enduring talent. Her breakout moment arrived with a recurring role as Dr. Maggie Doyle on the NBC medical drama ER. Fox then cemented her place in primetime with her long-running portrayal of Sara Sidle in the massively popular CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series.

Full Name Jorja Fox Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, French Canadian, Belgian, and Irish American Education Melbourne High School, Lee Strasberg Institute, Herbert Berghof Studio, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Edward Fox Mother Marilyn Fox Siblings Jeff Fox

Early Life and Education Born to Montreal-born parents Edward and Marilyn Fox, Jorja Fox spent her formative years on a narrow barrier island in Melbourne Beach, Florida. She grew up with an older brother, Jeff, and developed an early interest in performance. Her academic path included Melbourne High School for two years, after which she embarked on a modeling career. Fox later honed her acting craft at the esteemed Lee Strasberg Institute and the Herbert Berghof Studio in New York City.

Notable Relationships Over the early 2000s, Jorja Fox had a public relationship with her CSI co-star Gary Dourdan. Their romance garnered media attention during their time on the popular crime drama. Fox is not currently married and has no children, maintaining a private personal life outside of her professional endeavors.

Career Highlights Jorja Fox anchored the successful CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series as Sara Sidle for over a decade, earning widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Her work on the show contributed to its global reach and numerous awards. Beyond acting, Fox co-founded Honeypot Productions, an independent avant-garde theater company, and later Seafox Productions. These ventures highlight her commitment to creative development and producing. She shared in CSI’s 2005 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, cementing her contribution to a television phenomenon.