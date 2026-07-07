ADVERTISEMENT

Often, celebrities seem like they're living in a completely different world. One minute they're posting dreamy beach vacations, and the next they're walking a red carpet looking effortlessly flawless. But every now and then, social media reminds us that they're human too. They joke around with their friends, leave supportive comments, tease their fellow celebrities, and occasionally deliver savage comebacks that are funnier than the original post.

That's exactly why today's collection is so entertaining. We took a dive into the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, which is dedicated to tracking the funniest, sweetest, and most unexpected things celebrities say online. From wholesome interactions to absolutely chaotic comment sections, these moments prove that famous people can be just as funny and relatable as the rest of us. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might end up liking these celebrities even more after reading what they have to say.