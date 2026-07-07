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Often, celebrities seem like they're living in a completely different world. One minute they're posting dreamy beach vacations, and the next they're walking a red carpet looking effortlessly flawless. But every now and then, social media reminds us that they're human too. They joke around with their friends, leave supportive comments, tease their fellow celebrities, and occasionally deliver savage comebacks that are funnier than the original post.

That's exactly why today's collection is so entertaining. We took a dive into the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, which is dedicated to tracking the funniest, sweetest, and most unexpected things celebrities say online. From wholesome interactions to absolutely chaotic comment sections, these moments prove that famous people can be just as funny and relatable as the rest of us. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might end up liking these celebrities even more after reading what they have to say.

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#1

A view through a window, with text overlay about Joe Jonas parallel parking, and his funny celebrity comments.

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    #2

    A screenshot of a social media post where a user comments about studying Tony Hawk photos and Tony Hawk replies.

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    #3

    A celebrity comment questioning a changed face, an unexpected spotlight moment.

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    We all have that one celebrity we can't help but root for. Maybe you're a lifelong Swiftie who never misses a Taylor Swift album release. Perhaps you've been cheering for Cristiano Ronaldo since his early days on the football pitch. Or maybe you simply admire an actor, musician, or athlete whose work inspires you. Having a favorite celebrity is completely normal—and honestly, it's part of what makes pop culture so much fun.

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    People love following interviews, celebrating achievements, and sharing exciting moments with fellow fans online. Entire communities have formed around these shared interests, creating friendships and memorable experiences. But like many hobbies, there's a point where admiration can slowly turn into something much more intense. Interestingly, psychologists have spent years studying exactly where that line is.
    #4

    Monica Lewinsky's funny celebrity comments on Twitter, stealing the spotlight with a witty reply.

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    #5

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson with Cara Delevingne and another person, sparking funny celebrity comments.

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    #6

    A woman holds two phones, listening to Cardi B, a funny celebrity comment about making her brother listen to music.

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    One of the most well-known tools researchers use is something called the Celebrity Worship Scale, introduced by psychologists James McCutcheon, Rense Lange, and Lynn Houran in 2002. The scale has been shown to work across different age groups and genders, and it isn't limited to movie stars. It can be used to measure admiration for musicians, athletes, influencers, actors, and many other public figures.

    According to researchers, celebrity admiration exists on a spectrum rather than being simply "healthy" or "unhealthy." At the first stage (often referred to as low celebrity worship) people simply enjoy reading about celebrities, watching interviews, following their careers, or discussing them with friends. At this level, admiration is mostly driven by entertainment, curiosity, and a desire to stay informed. For the vast majority of fans, this is where things comfortably remain.
    #7

    Sarah Michelle Gellar's image with a smaller image of Nina Dobrev, highlighting unexpected celebrity comments about TV roles.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just dropping here that she's such a cool person, never disappointed me once which is more than I can say for many celebrities.

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    #8

    Kris Jenner in a stylish outfit, posing for a photo. A funny celebrity comment about her is shown below.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing's curious about your case, Kris.

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    #9

    Glen Powell and Seth Rogen's funny celebrity comments on an assistant's text about birthday shoutouts.

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    The next stage is where things become a little more personal. Researchers describe this as intermediate celebrity worship, where admiration starts taking on a stronger emotional and social role. Fans may feel deeply connected to a celebrity, defend them online, or see them as an important part of their identity. Then comes the third and highest stage.

    At this point, people may begin over-identifying with the celebrity, experiencing their successes and failures almost as if they were their own. They can become preoccupied with every detail of the celebrity's personal life, constantly tracking updates, rumors, and social media activity. Instead of simply enjoying someone's work, the relationship starts becoming emotionally consuming. Thankfully, this level of obsession is far less common than ordinary fandom.
    #10

    A pink background with a question, showcasing funny celebrity comments, specifically Sharon Stone's advice.

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    #11

    A Today Show screenshot showcasing funny celebrity comments, featuring Shaq's remark on a tall teen needing shoes.

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    #12

    A split image showing a crowd at a sporting event and a hand with rings and red nail polish, featuring a celebrity comment.

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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like context is missing in ALOT of these lol cause idk what she’s talking about or what a lot of people are talking about in their responses. I certainly don’t see whats funny about a lot of them 🤷🏼‍♀️😅

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    And like many things in life, moderation makes all the difference. Research has found that people who score much higher on the Celebrity Attitude Scale (indicating a stronger preoccupation with a celebrity) are also more likely to experience certain emotional or psychological difficulties.

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    Studies have linked excessive celebrity worship with body image concerns, particularly among younger adolescents, a greater willingness to undergo cosmetic procedures, sensation-seeking behaviors, cognitive rigidity, identity diffusion, and difficulties maintaining healthy interpersonal boundaries. It's important to note that this doesn't mean celebrities cause these issues. Rather, intense celebrity obsession may sometimes develop alongside other underlying emotional struggles. In other words, the celebrity isn't necessarily the problem—the level of attachment can become one.

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    #13

    Kylie Jenner looking emotional during an awards speech, with funny celebrity comments.

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    #14

    A screenshot of a text message from Grandpa about Justin Bieber, with Justin Bieber's funny reply.

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    #15

    Ed Sheeran lounging on a pebble beach with an iPad, capturing a funny celebrity comment about engagement.

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    Samantha Brooks, a postdoctoral researcher at King's College London who has extensively studied celebrity worship, explains it well. Speaking to Yahoo Life, she said, "It can be dangerous if an attachment to a celebrity takes on too much importance, to the point where real-life relationships and friendships suffer, or to the point where an individual becomes overly obsessed with a celebrity." That perspective highlights an important distinction. Enjoying a celebrity's music, movies, or achievements is perfectly healthy. Problems only begin when admiration starts replacing real-world relationships or dominates a person's daily life. Like almost everything else, balance is key.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Pattie Mallette's post with a PRAY FOR ME shirt, showing a funny celebrity comment from Justin Bieber.

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    #17

    Demi Lovato with a shaved head, smiling. A funny celebrity comment from Katy Perry is visible.

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    #18

    Two screenshots of TikTok videos with Kylie Jenner's celebrity comments about the Maldives, illustrating funny celebrity comments.

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    Therapist Nicholette Leanza shares a similar perspective. Speaking with Shondaland, she explained that celebrity obsession can sometimes encourage unhealthy or addictive behaviors. As she puts it, "Spending time or money you don't have or going into debt for a celebrity's product or recommendation, for example, is unhealthy behavior."

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    It's easy to see how social media can amplify these feelings. Constant updates, exclusive merchandise drops, fan communities, and celebrity endorsements can make fans feel like they're always just one purchase or one interaction away from feeling closer to someone they admire. While supporting your favorite celebrity can certainly be fun, it's equally important to protect your own financial and emotional well-being.
    #19

    Rob Gronkowski's funny celebrity comment about a cute baby rhino at ZooTampa, calling it handsome.

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    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All i can think of when reading Robs name is "Mike Wazowski" 🤷🏼‍♀️🤣

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    #20

    Emily Spada's post about being a woman in sports, with misogynistic comments and Billie Jean King's response, highlighting celebrity comments.

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    #21

    Billie Jean King and five other Original 9 members holding dollar bills, a significant celebrity comment.

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    #22

    An Instagram post captures funny celebrity comments, with Taylor Swift reacting to Mariska Hargitay's cat, Karma.

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    None of this means you should stop enjoying your favorite celebrities. It's completely okay to stream their songs, wear their merchandise, celebrate their achievements, or laugh at their interviews. Being part of a fan community can even create lasting friendships and wonderful shared experiences. The important thing is remembering that celebrities are ultimately strangers living their own lives. Healthy admiration should add a little joy to your life; not become your entire identity. As long as your hobbies don't replace your relationships, responsibilities, or sense of self, there's absolutely nothing wrong with being a fan. After all, entertainment is supposed to make life more enjoyable, not more stressful.
    #23

    A cartoon drawing of a person in a cage with a funny celebrity comment, I feel seen.

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    #24

    SZA in sunglasses and a hat, reacting to a question, showcasing funny celebrity comments.

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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    String cheese comes individually packaged from what I have seen. I think they meant shredded cheese maybe?

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    #25

    A male model wearing a necklace, with a funny celebrity comment about Tiffany's.

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    #26

    Martha Stewart taking a selfie with her billboard in the background, featuring funny celebrity comments.

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    And speaking of celebrities, today's collection reminds us that they're often far more relatable than we imagine. Beyond the glamorous photoshoots and red carpet appearances, many of them are surprisingly funny, witty, and wonderfully chaotic online. Whether they're leaving savage replies, or dropping wholesome comments that nobody expected, these interactions show a side of celebrities we don't always get to see. Sometimes, the funniest thing on social media isn't the original post—it's the celebrity hiding in the comment section. So, Pandas, which of these celebrity replies made you laugh the hardest? And if you could receive a comment from any celebrity, who would it be?

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    #27

    A text message with an image from the Met Gala, showing Usher and a woman, featuring a funny celebrity comment.

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    #28

    Mariah Carey's unexpected celebrity comment about Nicki Minaj, stealing the spotlight.

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    A multi-panel image showing a discussion on a TV show, with funny celebrity comments below the frame.

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    #30

    A graphic showing an All's Fair Lawyer Name generator, with a funny celebrity comment by Kerry Washington.

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    #31

    A close-up of a young woman's face from a news article, with celebrity comments below detailing her as a nightmare to work with, showing funny celebrity comments.

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    #32

    Dwyane Wade tweet responding to Arkansas banning health care for trans youth, part of celebrity comments.

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in Arkansas. I remember hearing about this, before I even realized I was trans. I was doing dishes while my parents were watching the news, and I remember how heavy I felt and the tears slipping down my face.

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    #33

    James Blunt's funny celebrity comments about his song money on Twitter, stealing the spotlight.

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    #34

    An Instagram post with funny celebrity comments, showing Ian Somerhalder and Justin Bieber, plus Paul Wesley's joke.

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    #35

    A screenshot of a social media post with various funny celebrity comments and awards.

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    #36

    Hailey Bieber eating cereal with a funny celebrity comment about being married to Justin.

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    #37

    Diplo's funny celebrity comments about Chris Martin's pleasant demeanor after pilates.

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    #38

    Martha Stewart posing with two people, with a flattering and funny celebrity comment about her below.

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    #39

    A black and white image of two men talking, with celebrity comments below about meeting an icon, capturing funny celebrity comments.

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    #40

    Mark Cuban offering Pfizer stock to Cole Beasley for vaccination promotion, an example of celebrity comments.

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    #41

    Tom Brady tweet about playing for free Disney World trips, with photos from his Star Wars visit, showcasing celebrity comments.

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    #42

    Tom Brady's funny celebrity comments about the market, a meme stealing the spotlight.

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    #43

    A pair of Skechers sneakers with an autograph and funny celebrity comments.

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    #44

    Patrick Schwarzenegger's funny celebrity comment on White Lotus characters for a 12-hour flight.

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    #45

    Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber as guys, demonstrating funny celebrity comments.

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    #46

    A man in a casual outfit with a list of his qualities, alongside a funny celebrity comment from Khloe Kardashian.

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    #47

    Joe Jonas interacting with a dog that is reportedly scared of him, featuring his funny celebrity comments.

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    #48

    Hillary Duff's promotional image for her concert tour, showing multiple reflections of her face, with funny celebrity comments.

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    #49

    A blurred image of a sauce jar, with text saying Something New Worth Savoring. A funny celebrity comment requests turkey gravy.

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    #50

    Hilary Duff smiling in a chair with funny celebrity comments below, suggesting new music, highlighting funny celebrity comments.

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    #51

    A split image of two celebrity comments on a post about Ariana Grande with Kesha at the VMAs, showcasing funny celebrity comments.

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    #52

    Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in a playful celebrity comment exchange about visual storytelling.

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    #53

    Tom Brady's funny celebrity comments about tequila and Stanley Cup, stealing the spotlight.

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    #54

    LeBron James' and Travis Kelce's funny celebrity comments on Twitter, stealing the spotlight.

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    #55

    A Twitter screenshot displaying funny celebrity comments, with Patrick Schwarzenegger responding to a joke.

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    #56

    A meme with a Shark Tank panel and an illustration, featuring funny celebrity comments.

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    #57

    Avocado toast and a gift bag, showcasing Jimmy Fallon's funny celebrity comments on Taylor Swift's sourdough.

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    #58

    A funny celebrity comment from JJ Redick's tweet about NIL endorsements and organic Mac and Cheese.

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    #59

    Seth Rogen tweet about McLovin alongside a post detailing Blake Griffin's McLovin shoes with an ID, featuring celebrity comments.

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