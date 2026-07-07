59 Funny And Unexpected Celebrity Comments That Stole The Spotlight (New Pics)
Often, celebrities seem like they're living in a completely different world. One minute they're posting dreamy beach vacations, and the next they're walking a red carpet looking effortlessly flawless. But every now and then, social media reminds us that they're human too. They joke around with their friends, leave supportive comments, tease their fellow celebrities, and occasionally deliver savage comebacks that are funnier than the original post.
That's exactly why today's collection is so entertaining. We took a dive into the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, which is dedicated to tracking the funniest, sweetest, and most unexpected things celebrities say online. From wholesome interactions to absolutely chaotic comment sections, these moments prove that famous people can be just as funny and relatable as the rest of us. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might end up liking these celebrities even more after reading what they have to say.
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We all have that one celebrity we can't help but root for. Maybe you're a lifelong Swiftie who never misses a Taylor Swift album release. Perhaps you've been cheering for Cristiano Ronaldo since his early days on the football pitch. Or maybe you simply admire an actor, musician, or athlete whose work inspires you. Having a favorite celebrity is completely normal—and honestly, it's part of what makes pop culture so much fun.
People love following interviews, celebrating achievements, and sharing exciting moments with fellow fans online. Entire communities have formed around these shared interests, creating friendships and memorable experiences. But like many hobbies, there's a point where admiration can slowly turn into something much more intense. Interestingly, psychologists have spent years studying exactly where that line is.
One of the most well-known tools researchers use is something called the Celebrity Worship Scale, introduced by psychologists James McCutcheon, Rense Lange, and Lynn Houran in 2002. The scale has been shown to work across different age groups and genders, and it isn't limited to movie stars. It can be used to measure admiration for musicians, athletes, influencers, actors, and many other public figures.
According to researchers, celebrity admiration exists on a spectrum rather than being simply "healthy" or "unhealthy." At the first stage (often referred to as low celebrity worship) people simply enjoy reading about celebrities, watching interviews, following their careers, or discussing them with friends. At this level, admiration is mostly driven by entertainment, curiosity, and a desire to stay informed. For the vast majority of fans, this is where things comfortably remain.
The next stage is where things become a little more personal. Researchers describe this as intermediate celebrity worship, where admiration starts taking on a stronger emotional and social role. Fans may feel deeply connected to a celebrity, defend them online, or see them as an important part of their identity. Then comes the third and highest stage.
At this point, people may begin over-identifying with the celebrity, experiencing their successes and failures almost as if they were their own. They can become preoccupied with every detail of the celebrity's personal life, constantly tracking updates, rumors, and social media activity. Instead of simply enjoying someone's work, the relationship starts becoming emotionally consuming. Thankfully, this level of obsession is far less common than ordinary fandom.
I feel like context is missing in ALOT of these lol cause idk what she’s talking about or what a lot of people are talking about in their responses. I certainly don’t see whats funny about a lot of them 🤷🏼♀️😅
And like many things in life, moderation makes all the difference. Research has found that people who score much higher on the Celebrity Attitude Scale (indicating a stronger preoccupation with a celebrity) are also more likely to experience certain emotional or psychological difficulties.
Studies have linked excessive celebrity worship with body image concerns, particularly among younger adolescents, a greater willingness to undergo cosmetic procedures, sensation-seeking behaviors, cognitive rigidity, identity diffusion, and difficulties maintaining healthy interpersonal boundaries. It's important to note that this doesn't mean celebrities cause these issues. Rather, intense celebrity obsession may sometimes develop alongside other underlying emotional struggles. In other words, the celebrity isn't necessarily the problem—the level of attachment can become one.
Samantha Brooks, a postdoctoral researcher at King's College London who has extensively studied celebrity worship, explains it well. Speaking to Yahoo Life, she said, "It can be dangerous if an attachment to a celebrity takes on too much importance, to the point where real-life relationships and friendships suffer, or to the point where an individual becomes overly obsessed with a celebrity." That perspective highlights an important distinction. Enjoying a celebrity's music, movies, or achievements is perfectly healthy. Problems only begin when admiration starts replacing real-world relationships or dominates a person's daily life. Like almost everything else, balance is key.
Therapist Nicholette Leanza shares a similar perspective. Speaking with Shondaland, she explained that celebrity obsession can sometimes encourage unhealthy or addictive behaviors. As she puts it, "Spending time or money you don't have or going into debt for a celebrity's product or recommendation, for example, is unhealthy behavior."
It's easy to see how social media can amplify these feelings. Constant updates, exclusive merchandise drops, fan communities, and celebrity endorsements can make fans feel like they're always just one purchase or one interaction away from feeling closer to someone they admire. While supporting your favorite celebrity can certainly be fun, it's equally important to protect your own financial and emotional well-being.
None of this means you should stop enjoying your favorite celebrities. It's completely okay to stream their songs, wear their merchandise, celebrate their achievements, or laugh at their interviews. Being part of a fan community can even create lasting friendships and wonderful shared experiences. The important thing is remembering that celebrities are ultimately strangers living their own lives. Healthy admiration should add a little joy to your life; not become your entire identity. As long as your hobbies don't replace your relationships, responsibilities, or sense of self, there's absolutely nothing wrong with being a fan. After all, entertainment is supposed to make life more enjoyable, not more stressful.
String cheese comes individually packaged from what I have seen. I think they meant shredded cheese maybe?
And speaking of celebrities, today's collection reminds us that they're often far more relatable than we imagine. Beyond the glamorous photoshoots and red carpet appearances, many of them are surprisingly funny, witty, and wonderfully chaotic online. Whether they're leaving savage replies, or dropping wholesome comments that nobody expected, these interactions show a side of celebrities we don't always get to see. Sometimes, the funniest thing on social media isn't the original post—it's the celebrity hiding in the comment section. So, Pandas, which of these celebrity replies made you laugh the hardest? And if you could receive a comment from any celebrity, who would it be?
I live in Arkansas. I remember hearing about this, before I even realized I was trans. I was doing dishes while my parents were watching the news, and I remember how heavy I felt and the tears slipping down my face.