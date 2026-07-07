Who Is Ringo Starr? Ringo Starr is an English musician and actor, globally recognized for his distinctive drumming style that influenced countless artists. He is known for bringing a steady beat and engaging personality to the world’s most famous band. His breakout moment arrived in August 1962 when he joined The Beatles, replacing Pete Best and solidifying the iconic lineup. Starr also sang lead vocals on popular tracks like “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends”.

Full Name Ringo Starr Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $350 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St Silas Primary School, Dingle Vale Secondary Modern School Father Richard Starkey Sr. Mother Elsie Gleave Kids Zak Starkey, Jason Starkey, Lee Starkey

Early Life and Education Richard Starkey was born into a working-class Liverpool family, the only child of confectioners Richard Starkey and Elsie Gleave. His parents separated when he was three, and he was largely raised by his mother and stepfather, Harry Graves, who encouraged his musical interests. His education at St Silas Primary School and Dingle Vale Secondary Modern School was frequently interrupted by prolonged hospital stays due to childhood illnesses. It was during these periods that he developed a love for drumming, playing on cabinets until he received his first drum kit.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ringo Starr’s personal life, notably his marriage to Maureen Cox from 1965 to 1975. He later found enduring companionship with American actress Barbara Bach, whom he married in 1981 after meeting on the set of the film Caveman. Starr shares three children, Zak Starkey, Jason Starkey, and Lee Starkey, with his first wife, Maureen. He and Barbara Bach have remained a devoted couple for over 40 years, often appearing together at public events.

Career Highlights Ringo Starr’s impactful drumming shaped rock and pop music during his tenure with The Beatles, contributing to their unprecedented global success. He provided lead vocals for classics like “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” and penned songs such as “Octopus’s Garden”. Beyond his work with The Beatles, Starr launched a prolific solo recording career, releasing 22 solo studio albums to date. He also founded Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in 1989, a touring ensemble featuring a rotating lineup of renowned musicians. Starr’s ventures extend to acting, with appearances in over 15 films, and narrating the popular children’s series Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends. To date, Starr has collected nine Grammy Awards, both as a Beatle and for his solo work, and has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also appointed a Knight Bachelor in 2018 for services to music.