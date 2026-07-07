A black and white close-up portrait of Alesso, an electronic music DJ, looking directly at the camera.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alesso

Born

July 7, 1991

Died
Birthplace

Stockholm, Sweden

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Alesso?

Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad is a Swedish DJ and record producer, celebrated for his progressive house sound that blends emotive melodies with electrifying beats. His work has consistently shaped the global electronic dance music landscape.

He first rose to widespread public attention with the release of “Calling (Lose My Mind)” in 2012, a track that quickly became a global anthem. This collaboration solidified his reputation as a powerhouse in the EDM scene.

Full NameAlessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad
GenderMale
Relationship StatusEngaged to Erin Cummins
Net Worth$40 million
NationalitySwedish
EthnicitySwedish and Italian

Early Life and Education

Born in Stockholm, Alessandro Lindblad grew up with a passion for music, beginning piano lessons at age seven. His father, an early influence, encouraged his musical inclinations.

By the age of sixteen, Lindblad developed a keen interest in electronic dance music, experimenting with production and eventually catching the attention of Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso, who became a mentor.

Notable Relationships

Alesso is currently engaged to model Erin Cummins; the couple graced the cover of Paper Magazine in April 2025.

He has no publicly known children and has been open about his single status in previous years before his engagement to Cummins.

Career Highlights

Alesso’s debut album, Forever, released in 2015, cemented his status as a major force in electronic music, featuring global hits like “Heroes (We Could Be)” with Tove Lo. The album showcased his signature melodic style.

Beyond his albums, he launched his own label, BodyHi, in recent years, reflecting his dedication to evolving his sound and supporting new artists. He also frequently collaborates with major pop and EDM acts.

Throughout his career, Alesso has consistently ranked among DJ Magazine’s Top 100 DJs and headlined major festivals worldwide.

Signature Quote

“I’m just going to put out everything I love, everything I want to support, whether it’s a pop record or a deep house song. If it makes me happy, I’m going to go for it.”

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