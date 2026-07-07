Who Is Alesso? Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad is a Swedish DJ and record producer, celebrated for his progressive house sound that blends emotive melodies with electrifying beats. His work has consistently shaped the global electronic dance music landscape. He first rose to widespread public attention with the release of “Calling (Lose My Mind)” in 2012, a track that quickly became a global anthem. This collaboration solidified his reputation as a powerhouse in the EDM scene.

Full Name Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad Gender Male Relationship Status Engaged to Erin Cummins Net Worth $40 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Swedish and Italian

Early Life and Education Born in Stockholm, Alessandro Lindblad grew up with a passion for music, beginning piano lessons at age seven. His father, an early influence, encouraged his musical inclinations. By the age of sixteen, Lindblad developed a keen interest in electronic dance music, experimenting with production and eventually catching the attention of Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso, who became a mentor.

Notable Relationships Alesso is currently engaged to model Erin Cummins; the couple graced the cover of Paper Magazine in April 2025. He has no publicly known children and has been open about his single status in previous years before his engagement to Cummins.

Career Highlights Alesso’s debut album, Forever, released in 2015, cemented his status as a major force in electronic music, featuring global hits like “Heroes (We Could Be)” with Tove Lo. The album showcased his signature melodic style. Beyond his albums, he launched his own label, BodyHi, in recent years, reflecting his dedication to evolving his sound and supporting new artists. He also frequently collaborates with major pop and EDM acts. Throughout his career, Alesso has consistently ranked among DJ Magazine’s Top 100 DJs and headlined major festivals worldwide.