Who Is Sevyn Streeter? Sevyn Streeter is an American singer and songwriter known for her soulful voice and honest lyrics, often fusing R&B, pop, and soul. Her dynamic artistry has captivated audiences for over a decade. She first gained widespread attention with her solo hit single “It Won’t Stop” in 2013, which achieved gold certification. This breakout track firmly established her as a compelling force in contemporary R&B.

Full Name Sevyn Streeter Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Bethune-Cookman University Father Tim Streeter Mother Karen Streeter

Early Life and Education Family devotion to music filled the Haines City, Florida, home where Amber Denise Streeter was born and raised. Her parents, Tim and Karen Streeter, encouraged her early passion for singing. By age five, she knew a professional music career was her calling. Streeter attended Haines City High School, where her talent developed further, and she recently enrolled at Bethune-Cookman University in 2026, pursuing a business degree through their online program.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sevyn Streeter’s public life, including relationships with rapper B.o.B. from 2014 to 2015 and actor Tristan Mack Wilds between 2013 and 2014. These relationships often garnered media attention. Streeter is currently single, having stated a focus on her music career in recent years. She has no children.

Career Highlights Sevyn Streeter’s debut extended play, Call Me Crazy, But…, released in 2013, spawned her hit single “It Won’t Stop,” which earned gold certification and charted prominently. Her debut studio album, Girl Disrupted, followed in 2017, cracking the top half of the Billboard 200. Beyond her solo work, Streeter has a distinguished career as a songwriter, crafting hits for major artists such as Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Rowland. She has also appeared on the Netflix series Hitmakers, showcasing her creative process.