Jim Gaffigan: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jim Gaffigan
July 7, 1966
Elgin, Illinois, US
60 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Jim Gaffigan?
Jim Gaffigan is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His observational humor, often centered on food and fatherhood, resonates with a broad audience.
He gained widespread public attention with his 2014 comedy special, Obsessed, which became Comedy Central’s most-watched stand-up special of the year. The accompanying album topped Billboard’s Comedy Album charts, cementing his unique brand.
|Full Name
|James Christopher Gaffigan
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish American
|Education
|La Lumiere School, Purdue University, Georgetown University
|Father
|Michael Ambrose Gaffigan
|Mother
|Marcia Miriam Gaffigan
|Siblings
|Cathy, Pam, Joe, Mike, Mitch
|Kids
|Marre, Jack, Katie Louise, Michael, Patrick
Early Life and Education
A banking father and a charity worker mother raised James Christopher Gaffigan as the youngest of six children in Chesterton, Indiana. He expressed an early desire for acting, despite his family’s emphasis on job security.
He attended La Lumiere School before enrolling at Purdue University for a year, then transferred to Georgetown University. There, Gaffigan earned a BS in Finance in 1988, though he disliked the subject and quickly pursued comedy.
Notable Relationships
Jim Gaffigan married actress and writer Jeannie Noth in 2003, with whom he extensively collaborates on his comedy specials and television projects. Their enduring partnership forms a core part of his public and professional life.
The couple shares five children: Marre, Jack, Katie Louise, Michael, and Patrick, who frequently feature as humorous material in his stand-up routines. Gaffigan often travels with his family while on tour.
Career Highlights
Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up career is highlighted by numerous Grammy-nominated specials, including Mr. Universe, Obsessed, and Quality Time. His 2014 special, Obsessed, was Comedy Central’s most-watched stand-up of the year.
Beyond the stage, Gaffigan co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show, a semi-autobiographical TV Land series. He has also authored two New York Times bestselling books, Dad Is Fat and Food: A Love Story.
Gaffigan has received three Emmy Awards for his work on morning programs and holds the distinction of being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.
Signature Quote
“I don’t know what’s more exhausting about parenting: the getting up early, or acting like you know what you’re doing.”
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