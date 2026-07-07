Who Is Jim Gaffigan? Jim Gaffigan is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His observational humor, often centered on food and fatherhood, resonates with a broad audience. He gained widespread public attention with his 2014 comedy special, Obsessed, which became Comedy Central’s most-watched stand-up special of the year. The accompanying album topped Billboard’s Comedy Album charts, cementing his unique brand.

Full Name James Christopher Gaffigan Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education La Lumiere School, Purdue University, Georgetown University Father Michael Ambrose Gaffigan Mother Marcia Miriam Gaffigan Siblings Cathy, Pam, Joe, Mike, Mitch Kids Marre, Jack, Katie Louise, Michael, Patrick

Early Life and Education A banking father and a charity worker mother raised James Christopher Gaffigan as the youngest of six children in Chesterton, Indiana. He expressed an early desire for acting, despite his family’s emphasis on job security. He attended La Lumiere School before enrolling at Purdue University for a year, then transferred to Georgetown University. There, Gaffigan earned a BS in Finance in 1988, though he disliked the subject and quickly pursued comedy.

Notable Relationships Jim Gaffigan married actress and writer Jeannie Noth in 2003, with whom he extensively collaborates on his comedy specials and television projects. Their enduring partnership forms a core part of his public and professional life. The couple shares five children: Marre, Jack, Katie Louise, Michael, and Patrick, who frequently feature as humorous material in his stand-up routines. Gaffigan often travels with his family while on tour.

Career Highlights Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up career is highlighted by numerous Grammy-nominated specials, including Mr. Universe, Obsessed, and Quality Time. His 2014 special, Obsessed, was Comedy Central’s most-watched stand-up of the year. Beyond the stage, Gaffigan co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show, a semi-autobiographical TV Land series. He has also authored two New York Times bestselling books, Dad Is Fat and Food: A Love Story. Gaffigan has received three Emmy Awards for his work on morning programs and holds the distinction of being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.