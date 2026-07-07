Who Is Cree Summer? Cree Summer is a Canadian-American actress and singer, celebrated for her distinctive, versatile voice in animation. Her prolific career has shaped countless beloved characters across decades of television and film. She first gained widespread recognition as Winifred “Freddie” Brooks in the NBC sitcom A Different World. Summer’s breakout live-action role showcased her vibrant on-screen presence before she became a voice acting icon.

Full Name Cree Summer Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Plains Cree Father Don Francks Mother Lili Red Eagle Siblings Rainbow Sun Francks Kids Brave Littlewing Pullen, Hero Peregrine Pullen

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Cree Summer spent her early years on the Red Pheasant Reserve in Saskatchewan, Canada, surrounded by the arts. Her father, Don Francks, was an actor, and her mother, Lili Red Eagle, was an adopted member of the Plains Cree First Nations. The family later moved to Toronto, where Summer started public school at age nine. Her early exposure to performance, often with her father, laid the groundwork for a career that began in voice acting at a young age.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cree Summer’s life, though she was married to producer Angelo Pullen for nearly ten years. Their marriage dissolved, as announced in May 2022. Summer shares two daughters with Pullen: Brave Littlewing Pullen, born in 2011, and Hero Peregrine Pullen, born in 2013. She is a dedicated co-parent to her children.

Career Highlights Cree Summer’s extensive voice acting career encompasses hundreds of characters, making her one of the most prolific performers in animation. She notably voiced Penny in Inspector Gadget, Elmyra Duff in Tiny Toon Adventures, and Susie Carmichael in Rugrats. Beyond animation, Summer starred as Winifred “Freddie” Brooks in the popular NBC sitcom A Different World from 1988 to 1993. She also ventured into music, releasing the solo album Street Faërie in 1999, produced by Lenny Kravitz. To date, Summer has earned an NAACP Image Award and two nominations at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, cementing her influence as a foundational voice in modern animation.