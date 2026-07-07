Who Is Synyster Gates? Synyster Gates is an American guitarist known for his virtuosic technique and genre-bending contributions to heavy metal music. His dynamic playing style has shaped the sound of Avenged Sevenfold, earning widespread critical acclaim. He first gained public notice with Avenged Sevenfold’s EP Warmness on the Soul, where his distinctive guitar work hinted at the band’s future sonic evolution. Gates is also recognized for his custom Schecter signature guitars.

Full Name Synyster Gates Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Musicians Institute, Ocean View High School, Mayfair High School Father Brian Haner Sr. Mother Jan Gera Siblings Brent Haner, McKenna, Johnny Kids Nicolangelo Saint James Haner, Monroe Saint James Haner

Early Life and Education Brian Elwin Haner Jr. was born into a musical family in Long Beach, California, where his father, Brian Haner Sr., a session guitarist, instilled an early love for music. He received his first guitar as a child, beginning a lifelong dedication to the instrument. He honed his skills at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, studying jazz and classical guitar, alongside attending Ocean View High School. Gates later left his formal education to fully commit to Avenged Sevenfold, embracing a professional music career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Michelle DiBenedetto, Synyster Gates has maintained a private but steadfast personal life. They married in May 2010, forging a strong partnership over the years. Gates shares two children with Michelle: a son, Nicolangelo Saint James Haner, born in May 2017, and a daughter, Monroe Saint James Haner, born in October 2019.

Career Highlights Synyster Gates’s contributions to heavy metal guitar playing are central to Avenged Sevenfold’s global success, spanning numerous platinum albums such as Nightmare and Hail to the King. His intricate solos and harmonies have become a hallmark of the band’s aggressive yet melodic style. Beyond the band, Gates launched The Synyster Gates School, offering free online guitar lessons to aspiring musicians worldwide. He also maintains a line of custom Schecter signature guitars, widely popular among metal enthusiasts. To date, Gates has collected multiple accolades, including the Revolver Golden Gods Award for Best Guitarist and being named Best Metal Guitarist in the World by Total Guitar multiple times, cementing his influence in modern metal.