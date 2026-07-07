Who Is Bérénice Bejo? Bérénice Bejo is a French Argentine actress recognized for her expressive performances and versatile roles. She navigates effortlessly between comedic charm and profound dramatic intensity, making her a compelling presence on screen. Her breakout moment came with the critically acclaimed film The Artist, where her silent portrayal of Peppy Miller captivated global audiences. This role garnered her widespread recognition and solidified her place in international cinema.

Full Name Bérénice Bejo Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality French Argentine Ethnicity Argentinian Education Les Enfants Terribles theater school Father Miguel Bejo Mother Silvia Bejo Kids Lucien Hazanavicius, Gloria Hazanavicius

Early Life and Education A passion for cinema blossomed early for Bérénice Bejo, fueled by her filmmaker father Miguel Bejo, who often screened movies for the family. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, her family relocated to France when she was three years old, seeking refuge from the civil-military dictatorship. She later honed her craft at the renowned Les Enfants Terribles theater school in France, where she developed the foundational skills that would propel her into a successful acting career, attending auditions since her teenage years.

Notable Relationships Bérénice Bejo is married to French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, whom she met in 2006 while working on the film OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies. Their professional collaboration blossomed into a personal partnership, forming one of cinema’s notable couples. The couple shares two children, a son named Lucien and a daughter named Gloria. Bejo and Hazanavicius frequently attend film festivals and events together, often collaborating on projects.

Career Highlights Bérénice Bejo’s acting career is highlighted by her Oscar-nominated performance in the silent film The Artist, which earned her the César Award for Best Actress. This role showcased her remarkable ability to convey deep emotion without dialogue, bringing her international acclaim. Her talent was further recognized with the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her nuanced portrayal in Asghar Farhadi’s drama The Past. These pivotal roles underscore her versatility across diverse cinematic styles and critical success in both French and international productions.