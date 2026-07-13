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Busy streets are filled with fleeting moments that most passersby never notice. Photographer Mehmet Esen, better known as RangefinderX, has developed a sharp eye for finding them, especially when cats and dogs unexpectedly become the main characters. His photographs range from intimate animal portraits to wider street scenes in which people, architecture, and everyday movement become part of the story. Captured in both color and black-and-white, these scenes reveal the humor, warmth, and personality woven into daily life across the city.

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, Mehmet photographs with strong timing and an appreciation for spontaneous interactions. Rather than separating animals from their surroundings, he shows how naturally they belong within the rhythm of the streets, and how easily they can transform an ordinary scene into something memorable.

Scroll down to explore some of our favorite photographs, and let us know which street cat you’d pet the most.

More info: Instagram