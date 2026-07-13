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Busy streets are filled with fleeting moments that most passersby never notice. Photographer Mehmet Esen, better known as RangefinderX, has developed a sharp eye for finding them, especially when cats and dogs unexpectedly become the main characters. His photographs range from intimate animal portraits to wider street scenes in which people, architecture, and everyday movement become part of the story. Captured in both color and black-and-white, these scenes reveal the humor, warmth, and personality woven into daily life across the city.

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, Mehmet photographs with strong timing and an appreciation for spontaneous interactions. Rather than separating animals from their surroundings, he shows how naturally they belong within the rhythm of the streets, and how easily they can transform an ordinary scene into something memorable.

Scroll down to explore some of our favorite photographs, and let us know which street cat you’d pet the most.

More info: Instagram

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#1

A man reaching up to gently touch an Istanbul cat on a window ledge, highlighting city life.

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    #2

    An Istanbul cat walks through a puddle, its reflection visible, as people pass by, illustrating city life.

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    10points
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    #3

    A person gently pets one of Istanbul's cats, a tabby, on a bustling city street, its eyes closed in contentment.

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    #4

    A small, fluffy Istanbul kitten with a bell collar sitting attentively on a table, a star of city life.

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    #5

    A black and white photo of an Istanbul cat peeking through city railings, a star of urban life.

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    9points
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    #6

    A person reaching out to an Istanbul cat on a windowsill of a pink building, capturing city life.

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    9points
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    #7

    A black and white image captures an Istanbul cat relaxing with its paws on a metal bar, showcasing city life.

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    9points
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    #8

    A black and white image shows an Istanbul cat sitting on a sidewalk, observing city life.

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    #9

    Two of Istanbul's cats, one small tabby and one black and white, peeking out from a unique triangular window.

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    #10

    A close-up of a striped Istanbul cat with green eyes, playfully reaching out with a paw, embodying city life.

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    #11

    An adorable white puppy, one of Istanbul's dogs, sits on a paved city street, staring intently at the camera.

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    #12

    A small Istanbul dog peeking out of a persons jacket, capturing city life.

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    #13

    Three Istanbul cats sleeping peacefully on a wooden ledge next to a door, showcasing city life.

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    #14

    A grey cat wearing a yellow coat is perched on a person's shoulder, a star among Istanbul's cats.

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    7points
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    #15

    A black and white close-up of a cat peering from behind a wall on an Istanbul street.

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    7points
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    #16

    A black and white Istanbul street scene with a black and white cat peeking out from a building.

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    #17

    An Istanbul cat with striking green eyes looks directly at the camera while perched by a storefront, a charming part of city life.

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    6points
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    #18

    An Istanbul cat with bright orange eyes perched on a person's shoulder, capturing city life.

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    6points
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    #19

    An Istanbul cat mid-air between ancient buildings, capturing city life.

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    #20

    An Istanbul cat with striking eyes lounging on a ledge with blurred city life in the background.

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    6points
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    #21

    A black and white image of a cute cat peeking out from behind window bars in Istanbul.

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    6points
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    #22

    A black and white image of a person's hand reaching out to a small cat on a brick street.

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    6points
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    #23

    An orange tabby, one of Istanbul's cats, is yawning widely while resting outdoors in a busy city scene.

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    #24

    A black and white image of a cat on a window sill looking at a person's reflection.

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    #25

    A cool pit bull, one of Istanbul's dogs, wearing sunglasses and a chain collar, poses on a city sidewalk.

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    5points
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    #26

    An Istanbul dog with an ear tag is comfortably sleeping on a train seat, a star of city life.

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    #27

    A French bulldog, an Istanbul dog, sitting between metal bars on a subway, making a star of city life.

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    4points
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    #28

    An elderly man with a long beard affectionately pets one of Istanbul's dogs, a shaggy companion, looking at the camera.

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    4points
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    #29

    Two Istanbul cats, one black and one white, sitting on a city street capturing city life.

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    4points
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    #30

    A streetwise Istanbul cat resting on a low wall, gazing intently at the camera amidst city life.

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    4points
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    #31

    A black and white photo of a small child and a cat on an Istanbul street, highlighting the city's cats and dogs.

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    4points
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    #32

    An Istanbul dog riding on a man's shoulders while swimming in the sea, capturing city life.

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    3points
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    #33

    A brown dog, one of Istanbul's dogs, is sleeping on the pavement in the sunlight, showcasing city life.

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    3points
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    #34

    Dogs run past pedestrians in a colorful street, highlighting the presence of dogs in city life.

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