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Ricky Wei is a Taiwanese illustrator creating a charming series of paintings featuring cats in surprisingly familiar, everyday scenes. His feline characters live in a world that feels very human – they ride buses, sit in cafés, explore seaside towns, and enjoy quiet moments that many viewers can relate to.

Inspired by children’s book illustrations, Ricky’s style combines warmth and simplicity with plenty of thoughtful details. His drawings are filled with cozy places and familiar objects, from ramen shops and ceramic bowls to cafés and coastal landscapes, creating a world that feels both imagined and real.

Scroll down to explore a selection of the illustrator's work and admire the thoughtful cats that bring his imaginary world to life.

More info: Instagram