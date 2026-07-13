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Ricky Wei is a Taiwanese illustrator creating a charming series of paintings featuring cats in surprisingly familiar, everyday scenes. His feline characters live in a world that feels very human – they ride buses, sit in cafés, explore seaside towns, and enjoy quiet moments that many viewers can relate to.

Inspired by children’s book illustrations, Ricky’s style combines warmth and simplicity with plenty of thoughtful details. His drawings are filled with cozy places and familiar objects, from ramen shops and ceramic bowls to cafés and coastal landscapes, creating a world that feels both imagined and real.

Scroll down to explore a selection of the illustrator's work and admire the thoughtful cats that bring his imaginary world to life.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

On The Boat

On The Boat

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    #2

    C’est La Vie

    C’est La Vie

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    #3

    Crème Caramel Custard

    Crème Caramel Custard

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    #4

    Cinnamon Rolls

    Cinnamon Rolls

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    #5

    Smoked Salmon Bagel

    Smoked Salmon Bagel

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    #6

    French Toast

    French Toast

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    #7

    Light Is Like Water

    Light Is Like Water

    Inspired by Márquez's work, “Light is like water,” I answered him. “You open the tap, and out it comes.” (Gabriel García Márquez,1992)

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    #8

    Through That Window

    Through That Window

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    #9

    Tree Shadow

    Tree Shadow

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    #10

    I‘M Ready

    I‘M Ready

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    #11

    Waffle

    Waffle

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    #12

    What A Big Fish!

    What A Big Fish!

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    #13

    Bask In The Sun

    Bask In The Sun

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    #14

    Teatime

    Teatime

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    #15

    Smells Good

    Smells Good

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    #16

    Outside The Window

    Outside The Window

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    #17

    Road Trip

    Road Trip

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    #18

    Nigiri Is The Best

    Nigiri Is The Best

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    #19

    This Is Heaven!

    This Is Heaven!

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    #20

    Got You

    Got You

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    #21

    Classic

    Classic

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    #22

    Little Jaunt

    Little Jaunt

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    #23

    Does It Taste Good?

    Does It Taste Good?

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    #24

    On The Tram

    On The Tram

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    #25

    Can I Have This

    Can I Have This

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    #26

    Take A Ride

    Take A Ride

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    #27

    Walking In The Snow

    Walking In The Snow

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    #28

    Ramen

    Ramen

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    #29

    Dream Of Flying

    Dream Of Flying

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    #30

    Slackening

    Slackening

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    #31

    Duo

    Duo

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    #32

    Like A Flower

    Like A Flower

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    #33

    Dinner With Billy

    Dinner With Billy

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    #34

    I Can’t Wait

    I Can’t Wait

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    #35

    A Tail Like A Rabbit

    A Tail Like A Rabbit

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    #36

    Solo

    Solo

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    #37

    I Can’t Fight The Moonlight

    I Can’t Fight The Moonlight

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    #38

    I Had An Inspiration

    I Had An Inspiration

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    #39

    Petit-Déjeuner

    Petit-Déjeuner

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    #40

    Meow

    Meow

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    #41

    Petit-Déjeuner

    Petit-Déjeuner

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    #42

    T’s Raw

    T’s Raw

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