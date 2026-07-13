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Everybody loves to laugh. But we seem to have an epidemic where the vast majority of people aren’t doing it nearly enough. So no matter what you’re going through right now or how stressful your life is, we urge you to take the next 10 minutes to sit back, relax, and have a good giggle.

We took a trip to Whoa, That’s Funny on Reddit and compiled a list of their silliest posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that bring a smile to your face!