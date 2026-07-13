Laughing Is Good For Your Health So Here Are 50 Funny Memes To Help You With That
Everybody loves to laugh. But we seem to have an epidemic where the vast majority of people aren’t doing it nearly enough. So no matter what you’re going through right now or how stressful your life is, we urge you to take the next 10 minutes to sit back, relax, and have a good giggle.
We took a trip to Whoa, That’s Funny on Reddit and compiled a list of their silliest posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that bring a smile to your face!
This post may include affiliate links.
B U R G E R
Dad Is Dropping Absolute Wisdom
I Might Even Click Though
We’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine. But just like the advice to eat an apple a day, many people shrug it off. According to HelpGuide, however, there might be some serious truth to that claim. While it can’t cure you of an infection or prevent you from getting cancer, laughter can go a long way in improving your physical and mental health.
First of all, it relaxes your entire body. A good, hearty laugh can do wonders in relieving stress and tension, something that the majority of us could use. At the same time, laughter boosts your immune system by decreasing stress hormones. So giggling might even help you fight off illnesses!
Lord Has Done It Again. Miracle!!
The Older I Get, The More I Understand This House
Moral Support Buddy
I’m sure you know that laughter makes you feel great, and that’s because it triggers the release of endorphins. So if you’re not feeling up to going for a run today, that’s okay. Make sure you have a great laugh, and your body will feel the same flood of happiness.
Now, heart health is something that we should all be taking seriously, especially considering that heart disease takes more lives globally than anything else. The good news, though, is that having a great laugh improves the function of blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and increases blood flow. This can help to prevent a heart attack or the development of other cardiovascular issues.
Tough F1 Driver vs. Delicate Footballer
A Mother Otter Proudly Showing Off Her Baby While The Dad Shows Off His Rock
Dad is like "Yeah, but this is the rock I won her heart with, that baby wouldn't exist if this rock hadn't come first" XD
Cant See Through The Bribe
Cackling is clearly not going to give you as intense a workout as going to the gym. But if you’re looking to burn calories any way you can, laughter can be a great addition to your routine. Apparently, laughing for 10-15 minutes a day can burn around 40 calories. If you keep that up for an entire year, you might even lose three or four pounds just from laughing. Never underestimate the power of a big belly laugh.
Always
It's For The Environment
This Had Me In Splits
FB marketplace is a wild place. Was selling a dresser recently and someone message "is this available" and when I responded that it is (right away, I might add), the person said they weren't interested.... Why did you message then?!
Now, if you struggle with managing your temper or keeping your anger in check, you might just be lacking humor in your life. HelpGuide notes that laughter can help anger feel less intense, which can also prevent you from harboring resentment or holding onto bitterness. We all experience moments or periods when we can’t help but feel frustrated; that’s perfectly natural. But if you can manage to find a way to laugh, despite all of the pain, you’ll likely be in a much better place.
Better Call Mwangi
Moooo00oo00oo00oo *slurp* *slurp* Ooo0ooo
Reasonable Tbh
If you’re not particularly worried about your health, there are plenty of social benefits that you can experience from getting more laughter in as well. There are few better ways to bond with other people than by sharing a great laugh together, and if you want to strengthen your relationships, that’s the first step to take. Go see a funny movie together, send them some hilarious memes, or exchange silly stories during your lunch break. The more you laugh with others, the more they’ll want to spend time with you.
A Manhattan Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me" To Capture Exact-Match Local Searches, Outranking Competitors Without A Website
Prove Me Wrong LOL
Excellent News
When it comes to finding ways to get more laughter into your life, Abundance Therapy Center recommends starting with finding humor in the everyday. We tend to feel like our routines are boring or mundane, but if we stop burying our heads in our phones while walking to work or riding on the bus, we’ll realize that there are silly things all around us. Try to look at life through a more humorous lens, and you’ll be surprised by how many hilarious things you notice!
I'm Sold
Lol...I would probably drop by just to see the people who put this sign
Well There Go My Plans
"Medjed" Is An Invisible, Laser-Shooting Harbringer Of Divine Judgement But They Didn't Know How To Draw Him That Way So They Just Threw A Blanket Over Him And Called It A Day
Another great way to get more humor into your life is by watching funny media. Follow funny meme pages on social media, watch funny films, attend comedy shows in your city, and don’t stop seeking out opportunities to laugh. Once you get used to experiencing laughter every single day, it’ll become second nature. But it might take a bit of effort at first to figure out what you truly enjoy and what kind of humor really tickles your fancy. Don’t be afraid to experiment and be spontaneous; the journey will be worth it!
Hahahaha
Lmao
😭they Make You Regret Instantly
Are you enjoying this list of random yet funny memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything hilarious in your own life today. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring memes that’ll make you laugh, look no further than right here!
Violins Is Not The Answer My Friend
Every Single Time You Try To Sell Something
That Was Not A Dog
That isn't a dog 😳. I swear it was, just 2 seconds ago
Talk To Your Cats
I Can't
Can't Hide The Truth
Not My Area Of Expertise
What A Couple
No Hate I Just Don't Really Get Why
The Dutch Are Suing Steam For Being A Monopoly Right Now
No Offence To Anyone
"Behave Jesus"
No Women Served
Easy Apply
Hehe Sorry Mum
That's The Same Guy
Intelligence Is Not Dangerous
Wolveriheeheen
She Not Seeing Anyone
Sitting On A Flight To Spain. Couple In Front Of Me Carefully Unrolled What I Assumed Was Artwork From Their American Vacation 😂
Just Be Alive For A Few Years Ffs
Or when the cat is begging for a bite of the sink-cleaning chemicals you have in your hand XD