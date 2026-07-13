ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody loves to laugh. But we seem to have an epidemic where the vast majority of people aren’t doing it nearly enough. So no matter what you’re going through right now or how stressful your life is, we urge you to take the next 10 minutes to sit back, relax, and have a good giggle. 

We took a trip to Whoa, That’s Funny on Reddit and compiled a list of their silliest posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that bring a smile to your face!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

B U R G E R

A funny meme comparing how a woman thinks she looks to how she looks to her partner, using burgers.

eternviking Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Dad Is Dropping Absolute Wisdom

    A funny meme of a dad explaining the life cycle of men's clothing via text message, leading to laughter.

    eternviking Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    I Might Even Click Though

    A funny meme of a man in glasses commenting on scammers, making you laugh and good for your health.

    eternviking Report

    10points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: "lets keep this scammer ads up for days" 😬

    0
    0points
    reply

    We’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine. But just like the advice to eat an apple a day, many people shrug it off. According to HelpGuide, however, there might be some serious truth to that claim. While it can’t cure you of an infection or prevent you from getting cancer, laughter can go a long way in improving your physical and mental health. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    First of all, it relaxes your entire body. A good, hearty laugh can do wonders in relieving stress and tension, something that the majority of us could use. At the same time, laughter boosts your immune system by decreasing stress hormones. So giggling might even help you fight off illnesses!  
    #4

    Lord Has Done It Again. Miracle!!

    Funny meme of a cop discovering wine in a bottle held by a man and a cat's reaction, good for health.

    eternviking Report

    10points
    POST
    #5

    The Older I Get, The More I Understand This House

    An aerial view of a house surrounded by a square formation of trees, a funny meme about unique homes.

    eternviking Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Moral Support Buddy

    A text message conversation where someone confesses a crush with moral support. This is a funny meme.

    eternviking Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’m sure you know that laughter makes you feel great, and that’s because it triggers the release of endorphins. So if you’re not feeling up to going for a run today, that’s okay. Make sure you have a great laugh, and your body will feel the same flood of happiness.

    Now, heart health is something that we should all be taking seriously, especially considering that heart disease takes more lives globally than anything else. The good news, though, is that having a great laugh improves the function of blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and increases blood flow. This can help to prevent a heart attack or the development of other cardiovascular issues.  
    #7

    Tough F1 Driver vs. Delicate Footballer

    A top image of a racing car crash and bottom of a soccer player faking injury. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    A Mother Otter Proudly Showing Off Her Baby While The Dad Shows Off His Rock

    A zoo worker talks to two otters standing on hind legs, a funny meme highlighting the otters reaction.

    eternviking Report

    9points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad is like "Yeah, but this is the rock I won her heart with, that baby wouldn't exist if this rock hadn't come first" XD

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cant See Through The Bribe

    A funny meme showing a car inspector with money on his eyes, unable to see issues, highlighting funny memes.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cackling is clearly not going to give you as intense a workout as going to the gym. But if you’re looking to burn calories any way you can, laughter can be a great addition to your routine. Apparently, laughing for 10-15 minutes a day can burn around 40 calories. If you keep that up for an entire year, you might even lose three or four pounds just from laughing. Never underestimate the power of a big belly laugh. 
    #10

    Always

    A funny meme comparing doing things alone versus being watched, boosting your health with laughter.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    It's For The Environment

    A funny meme of Grandpa Simpson telling Bart and friends about old phones, great for your health.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    This Had Me In Splits

    A phone screen showing a text message conversation about meeting up at a comedy club. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FB marketplace is a wild place. Was selling a dresser recently and someone message "is this available" and when I responded that it is (right away, I might add), the person said they weren't interested.... Why did you message then?!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Now, if you struggle with managing your temper or keeping your anger in check, you might just be lacking humor in your life. HelpGuide notes that laughter can help anger feel less intense, which can also prevent you from harboring resentment or holding onto bitterness. We all experience moments or periods when we can’t help but feel frustrated; that’s perfectly natural. But if you can manage to find a way to laugh, despite all of the pain, you’ll likely be in a much better place.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Better Call Mwangi

    A funny meme about a Kenyan man who pretended to be a lawyer, won cases, got arrested, then won again.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Moooo00oo00oo00oo *slurp* *slurp* Ooo0ooo

    A funny meme of a woman getting licked on the face by a cow, making a hilarious expression.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Reasonable Tbh

    A funny meme of a car parked across two spaces with two tickets, and Barack Obama saying, I can live with that.

    eternviking Report

    7points
    POST

    If you’re not particularly worried about your health, there are plenty of social benefits that you can experience from getting more laughter in as well. There are few better ways to bond with other people than by sharing a great laugh together, and if you want to strengthen your relationships, that’s the first step to take. Go see a funny movie together, send them some hilarious memes, or exchange silly stories during your lunch break. The more you laugh with others, the more they’ll want to spend time with you. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Manhattan Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me" To Capture Exact-Match Local Searches, Outranking Competitors Without A Website

    A funny meme of a restaurant sign that simply reads Thai Food near me, sparking laughter.

    eternviking Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Prove Me Wrong LOL

    A funny meme billboard showing Jesus giving a thumbs up, paired with a sign for a gentleman's club.

    eternviking Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Excellent News

    Funny memes: A funny shower thought about the incorrect numbering of months, sparking a humorous thread.

    eternviking Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments

    When it comes to finding ways to get more laughter into your life, Abundance Therapy Center recommends starting with finding humor in the everyday. We tend to feel like our routines are boring or mundane, but if we stop burying our heads in our phones while walking to work or riding on the bus, we’ll realize that there are silly things all around us. Try to look at life through a more humorous lens, and you’ll be surprised by how many hilarious things you notice!
    #19

    I'm Sold

    A yard sale sign reads Hello, My Name is Inigo Montoya, with his picture. A funny meme for your health.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol...I would probably drop by just to see the people who put this sign

    3
    3points
    reply
    #20

    Well There Go My Plans

    Funny meme of a No crime 8am - 6pm sign, saying Take that, criminals, good for your health.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Batman was getting lazy in his old age

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    "Medjed" Is An Invisible, Laser-Shooting Harbringer Of Divine Judgement But They Didn't Know How To Draw Him That Way So They Just Threw A Blanket Over Him And Called It A Day

    Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs on papyrus depicting a figure with a conical head and two kneeling figures. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST

    Another great way to get more humor into your life is by watching funny media. Follow funny meme pages on social media, watch funny films, attend comedy shows in your city, and don’t stop seeking out opportunities to laugh. Once you get used to experiencing laughter every single day, it’ll become second nature. But it might take a bit of effort at first to figure out what you truly enjoy and what kind of humor really tickles your fancy. Don’t be afraid to experiment and be spontaneous; the journey will be worth it!
    #22

    Hahahaha

    A funny meme with a tweet about an old lady cleverly withdrawing and depositing money at a bank.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Lmao

    A social media post comparing a celebrity with and without makeup, a funny health meme.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How are men “revealing” to each other that ‘women don’t really look like this’?? Don’t they have mums, sisters, aunts, nieces, cousins etc?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    😭they Make You Regret Instantly

    A relatable social media post about not sharing information, a funny health meme.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying this list of random yet funny memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything hilarious in your own life today. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring memes that’ll make you laugh, look no further than right here
    #25

    Violins Is Not The Answer My Friend

    A humorous image of a man using a violin as a bow, a funny health meme.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Every Single Time You Try To Sell Something

    A humorous text conversation about a price discrepancy, a funny health meme.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    😭🤌🏻

    A pack of sanitary pads and a box of chicken wings for a funny health meme.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    That Was Not A Dog

    Funny memes: A person mistakes a girl's hair for a dog, generating humor.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That isn't a dog 😳. I swear it was, just 2 seconds ago

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Talk To Your Cats

    Funny meme of a Sackville Animal Hospital sign about a catnip problem, one of many funny memes.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    I Can't

    Funny meme comparing government car emission rules to a massive factory fire, part of a collection of funny memes.

    eternviking Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Can't Hide The Truth

    A funny meme on a sign listing things that tell the truth: small children, drunk people, and yoga pants.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Not My Area Of Expertise

    A funny meme of a Twitter exchange about Jeff Bezos and a whale, excellent for your health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    What A Couple

    A funny meme with a couple smiling, and a man on the left making a funny face, good for your health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    No Hate I Just Don't Really Get Why

    Funny memes showing Winnie the Pooh's reactions to different capitalization styles, good for your health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, so every single BP article entry, then? XD

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    The Dutch Are Suing Steam For Being A Monopoly Right Now

    Funny meme showing someone leaving Steam and being told it was always allowed, good for health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    No Offence To Anyone

    K-pop fans asking which Minecraft villager is cuter. A funny meme about K-pop health and humor.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    "Behave Jesus"

    A No Running sign in the middle of a body of water with the caption BEHAVE YOURSELF JESUS. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    No Women Served

    A sign outside a bar that says WE DO NOT SERVE WOMEN. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Easy Apply

    A funny meme about Easy Apply for job applications, turning into an Easy Reject for the applicant.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Hehe Sorry Mum

    A funny meme featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles representing a mom saying NO and a child saying NO.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    That's The Same Guy

    Funny memes: Soccer fans compare Erling Haaland to Super Buu, and Haaland agrees.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Intelligence Is Not Dangerous

    Funny memes: A humorous exchange on Twitter about intelligence and dangerous things like volcanoes.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Earthquakes, meteors, tsunamis, people who shout at Travel Lodges and paint the cross of St George on mini roundabouts.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Wolveriheeheen

    Funny meme image of Wolveriheheen, a humorous combination of Wolverine and Michael Jackson, perfect for funny memes.

    eternviking Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    She Not Seeing Anyone

    A funny meme on a sign: 'She say she not seeing anyone but her tires are 32 PSI exactly,' hinting at a partner.

    eternviking Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Sitting On A Flight To Spain. Couple In Front Of Me Carefully Unrolled What I Assumed Was Artwork From Their American Vacation 😂

    A passenger on an airplane with a target silhouette between seats. Funny memes for health.

    eternviking Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Just Be Alive For A Few Years Ffs

    Funny meme of a toddler's reaction to not being allowed bleach, highlighting the funny memes health benefit.

    eternviking Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or when the cat is begging for a bite of the sink-cleaning chemicals you have in your hand XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    LOL

    Funny meme of a tweet about Los Angeles needing 29 days to count goals from a match, helping with health.

    eternviking Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    No Touch! Just Lick 😋

    A funny meme of a sign in a market that mistakenly instructs customers to use their tongue to touch bread.

    eternviking Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    And The Cycle Continues

    Funny memes: A humorous flowchart depicting the cycle of Maduro's kidnapping and deportation.

    eternviking Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Wink

    Funny meme showing a chat about good video quality, revealing the app Wink, a great addition to funny memes.

    eternviking Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow