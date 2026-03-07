ADVERTISEMENT

We might not know anything else, but we can confidently say that being a human isn’t always easy. We’re expected to find happiness in our lives while juggling endless responsibilities and conforming to expectations set by society. Sometimes, existence just feels too heavy. So if you're in need of some humor to lighten the mood, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to "Existential Shirts" on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest memes below. Some are existentialist, some are painfully relatable, and others are just silly enough to make you smile. We hope you enjoy your journey through these images, and please remember not to take life too seriously!