We might not know anything else, but we can confidently say that being a human isn’t always easy. We’re expected to find happiness in our lives while juggling endless responsibilities and conforming to expectations set by society. Sometimes, existence just feels too heavy. So if you're in need of some humor to lighten the mood, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to "Existential Shirts" on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest memes below. Some are existentialist, some are painfully relatable, and others are just silly enough to make you smile. We hope you enjoy your journey through these images, and please remember not to take life too seriously!

#1

Black-and-white photo of a quote about AI and art, featured in existential crisis memes collection.

existential_shirts Report

    #2

    Tweet showing two contrasting Harvard Business School books, illustrating a meme about knowledge and existential crisis memes.

    conradhackett Report

    #3

    Tweet about procrastinating on finishing a book, humorous meme related to existential crisis and time perception.

    wwxwashere Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started How to K**l a Mockingbird and stopped about a chapter from the end. It was many years, at least 8 before I finished it (recently). I stopped The Jungle with maybe 12 page left. I still have a bookmark in it. That was from I think around 2013. I'll get around to it one of these days.

    Elbert Hubbard famously said, “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” But that’s a lot easier said than done. It can be extremely difficult for people to accept the fact that they’re not going to live forever, and it has been for all of humanity. In fact, the oldest story ever recorded, the Epic of Gilgamesh, is about a king’s quest for immortality.

    It’s extremely common to fear the end of your life. In fact, a 2021 YouGov survey found that 41% of Brits are afraid of their life coming to an end. Women are even more scared than men, as 47% worry about this, compared to only 35% of men. Perhaps this explains why men are more willing to partake in risky behaviors…

    #4

    Simpsons meme showing Bart posting anarchy posters, combined with a Penguin Classics book cover on existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #5

    Illustration of a frustrated cat with text options reflecting adulting struggles, featured in existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who uses the word adulting deserves to be unalived, unless, as here, either word is used to vilify those who use them in earnest.

    #6

    Manuscript draft of The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky, illustrating complex notes related to memes and existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He seems nice.

    Three-quarters of Brits believe that having a fear of passing away is rational. However, their minds tend to change as they get older. The greatest percentage of Brits who find this fear irrational are over the age of 60. 

    Meanwhile, people tend to worry more about losing a loved one than losing their own life. And over three-quarters of those surveyed said that there is at least one person they would be willing to sacrifice their own life for. But men are over three times as likely as women to worry about their own lives over the lives of their loved ones.

    #7

    Young man squatting on a beach with text about not keeping in touch, reflecting memes that cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #8

    Tray of brown eggs arranged irregularly in a green carton, featured in memes that might cure or worsen an existential crisis.

    iEugine Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is eggciting. But if the tension becomes too much it might end up being eggscruciating.

    #9

    Antistalking definition meme explaining avoiding someone’s routine, part of memes to cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    If you’re a human being who has come to terms with your own mortality, you’ve likely experienced some existential dread. According to WebMD, it’s perfectly normal to feel despair and uncertainty when you realize that you don’t have answers to life’s biggest questions. Plenty of people feel lost, trapped, or like their life is fake.

    But existential dread doesn’t always come out of nowhere. Sometimes, it’s triggered by a significant life event, such as a marriage, divorce, loss of a friendship, birth of a child, a move, loss of a job, career change, retirement, loss of a loved one, or a diagnosis with a serious illness.

    #10

    Cat looking confused at a cartoon brain with text about always thinking, a humorous existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #11

    Black and white photo of Karl Marx with a humorous existential crisis meme about living in a material world.

    existential_shirts Report

    #12

    Meme showing a sad person at a party illustrating existential crisis with themes of meaningless partying and introversion.

    existential_shirts Report

    As far as how we can deal with existential dread, WebMD recommends trying to accept the feeling. It may be uncomfortable, but unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do about your own mortality. It’s best to learn how to live with that reality than to spend your days spiraling. Meanwhile, journaling may help you make sense of your feelings. Nobody likes to feel like their emotions are bottled up inside their mind, so you might feel a lot better after pouring them out onto paper. 
    #13

    Surreal meme with a distorted face and repeated smaller faces, reflecting themes of memes and existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The world wasn't always awful. It existed for eons before we got here.

    #14

    Cartoon meme showing ways to prevent carpal tunnel with poor posture "no" and running into woods "yes" options.

    existential_shirts Report

    #15

    Handwritten note on paper saying formal essays are never happy, a meme related to existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who think formal essays are never happy are never happy.

    Another way to combat existential dread is by connecting with others. If you feel like your life is full of meaning, you might not be so scared of what the future holds. Being present in your current reality and focusing on building strong relationships can be extremely rewarding. Plus, you might be able to open up to your loved ones about your complex feelings. 
    #16

    Close-up of a cartoon hand holding a blue book with bold text about becoming isolated and weird, relating to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some are born to isolated and weird, some achieve isolation and weirdness, others have isolation and weirdness thrust upon them.

    #17

    Sign with bilingual text humorously asking to wait patiently for the failure of the system, reflecting memes about existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #18

    Meme featuring a frog waiting impatiently, capturing humor from 97 memes that might cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    Humor can also be an extremely powerful tool in combatting existential dread. Scientific American notes that humor can be a healthy coping mechanism when life is just too hard. Clinical psychologist Steven Sultanoff explains that it’s usually impossible to experience distressing emotions and humor at the same time. At least for a moment, your fears will vanish while you’re laughing at a funny meme or sharing a joke with friends. Plus, “Joyful use of humor builds psychological antibodies,” Sultanoff says.
    #19

    Ghost figure reading a book titled Human Stories, a dark humorous meme reflecting on existential crisis themes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #20

    A humorous meme listing philosophers with social media actions, blending philosophy and internet culture in existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody with a master's degree in philosophy finds a job in philosophy.

    #21

    Man in white suit with hand on face looking pensive, reflecting existential memes that might cure or deepen crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    Just because humor is helpful doesn’t mean that we should completely ignore our distressing emotions; it’s still important to face them. But if you can find room for some joy and laughter too, you might be much better off. 

    “You’re not denying that there is some trouble in the world and there’s great despair and grief,” Psychologist MicheleTugade told Scientific American. “It’s giving yourself a break. And we all need a little break.”
    #22

    Meme showing a cartoon character winning fake arguments in the shower with shampoo bottles applauding.

    existential_shirts Report

    #23

    Coffee cup with frothy milk and meme text about seeing someone talented and feeling existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #24

    Meme showing a building sign reading spicy memory with caption about trauma, referencing existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these silly memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you have any other tips for combatting modern existential dread. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring clever and relatable memes, we recommend reading this article next! 
    #25

    Yellow bird on branch screaming with repeated A letters in background, representing an existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #26

    Calf lying on the floor reading a book titled Corporate Finance, a humorous meme for existential crisis relief.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She heard that John Deere was hiring accountants.

    #27

    Road signs pointing to nuclear power plant and spider farm with caption expressing existential crisis meme humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #28

    Screenshot of phone notes showing phrases reflecting emotional sadness, related to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #29

    Bowl of green olives with text suggesting eating 30 to 40 olives as an easy weeknight dinner meme for existential crisis

    existential_shirts Report

    #30

    Cartoon character humorously talking to brain with tangled scribbles, illustrating existential crisis memes concept.

    existential_shirts Report

    #31

    Close-up of a mug with a quote about living freely after ruining reputation, surrounded by dancing skeleton memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #32

    Text on skin reading a dark humor meme about alcoholism, fitting the theme of memes for existential crisis relief or impact.

    existential_shirts Report

    #33

    Crossword puzzle filled entirely with the letter A in a humorous meme about existential crisis and absurdity.

    existential_shirts Report

    #34

    Illustration of two men, one yelling with a small brain and few books, the other calm with a large brain and many books, memes concept.

    existential_shirts Report

    #35

    Highlighted text from a book page showing references and notes, related to memory and source reliability in existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #36

    Twitter meme about plans featuring a headline on why lying on the ground feels good, related to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #37

    Stack of books with handwritten message about an essential structural purpose, a meme related to existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #38

    Tweet about adulthood humor reflecting on life's fleeting energy, featured in existential crisis memes collection.

    jzux Report

    #39

    Man in a hat and sunglasses reading two books on a subway, illustrating memes about existential crisis and humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #40

    Black crow holding a love sign, caption about dark shadows noticing someone sad, existential memes concept.

    existential_shirts Report

    #41

    Man sitting alone on a bus with text about feeling like hallucinating the entire year, existential crisis meme concept.

    existential_shirts Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I'd been hallucinating the last decade.

    #42

    Man reading a book about how to stop stressing about tasks and then feeling emotional, reflecting memes and existential crisis themes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #43

    Tweet meme humor about being antisocial with a relatable tone, reflecting existential crisis memes content.

    existential_shirts Report

    #44

    Clear packing tape with text repeatedly saying I'm here, a meme illustrating existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #45

    Slide with a humorous work cited page showing a picture of Danny Devito, part of memes that might cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #46

    Three 3D figures with one carried on a stretcher, highlighting memes about existential crisis humor and reactions.

    existential_shirts Report

    #47

    Simple drawing showing anxiety feeling deep down while awake and spreading through the brain when trying to sleep, existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #48

    Elderly man giving a presentation in a lecture hall with a slide, memes that might cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #49

    Ouroboros snake meme with a person pushing a boulder and text about making it to Friday, existential crisis meme theme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #50

    Person labeled me intensely focusing on a chessboard with pieces labeled having a body in an existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #51

    Man on a boat looking back with text about inviting someone over, related to memes and existential crisis humor content.

    existential_shirts Report

    #52

    Vintage illustration of Cicero writing at a desk with a quote, fitting memes for existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #53

    Older man thoughtfully holding and spinning a pen, a meme capturing humor tied to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #54

    Black and white cartoon meme showing two people at a table, one thinking about someone mentioning Hegel, illustrating existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #55

    Tweet meme showing a humorous reaction to buying a projector for faux windows, highlighting existential crisis memes online.

    existential_shirts Report

    #56

    Anime man with glasses pointing at a butterfly labeled burnout, questioning if academics is passion in a relatable meme about existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #57

    Cute green owl cartoon with text bubble saying Let's review your mistakes at 3am, relating to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #58

    Meme comparing philosophy people to villains with two old portraits, reflecting on existential crisis humor and philosophy memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #59

    Meme comparing teenagers in real life looking casual versus looking serious on Netflix, highlighting memes and existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #60

    Gorilla typing a formal email to teacher contrasted with teacher casually replying yeah ok, a funny meme about communication.

    existential_shirts Report

    #61

    Close-up of hand correcting a math equation on grid paper, capturing a moment of confusion in existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #62

    Person holding a ticket number 317, confused by signs showing different ranges, illustrating an existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #63

    Man screaming with text about the sun expanding in five billion years, a meme reflecting an existential crisis moment.

    existential_shirts Report

    #64

    Screen showing a humorous message about being patient while a team member is coming to cancel you, existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #65

    Cat tangled in yarn representing memes that might either cure or worsen your existential crisis feelings.

    existential_shirts Report

    #66

    X-ray style image of a human skeleton highlighting spine pain, illustrating memes that relate to existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #67

    Man reacting calmly to 18th and 30th birthdays contrasted with a screaming animal meme about existential crisis feelings.

    existential_shirts Report

    #68

    Scene from Fight Club with added sparkles and Hello Kitty, meme text about the first rule, relating to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #69

    Clock with a serious bearded man's face and red text humorously overlaying time, reflecting existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #70

    Cartoon of frustrated man at desk surrounded by books and posters, expressing desire for more knowledge in existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #71

    Distracted boyfriend meme showing existential crisis humor with punctuation marks and labels me, i, and punctuation symbols.

    existential_shirts Report

    #72

    Two books titled On the Road stacked on a road surface, illustrating a visual pun for memes about existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #73

    Young man smiling while sitting indoors with dialogue about being almost always alone, relatable meme for existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #74

    Black and white image of a man in deep thought with a humorous meme about existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #75

    Four Squirtle characters labeled as unread and unfinished books face one Squirtle labeled newly-purchased book in a meme about existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #76

    Surreal meme with sun-headed figure and text about getting news from cryptic symbolism in dreams for existential crisis

    existential_shirts Report

    #77

    Stages showing fish evolving from real to distorted images, illustrating a concept related to memes and existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #78

    Package opened from the bottom in a meme highlighting an existential crisis with philosophy books inside the box.

    existential_shirts Report

    #79

    Father and daughter discuss philosophy major in a meme illustrating existential crisis humor with a lighthearted tone.

    existential_shirts Report

    #80

    Humorous sign with a hand sanitizer pump, related to memes that might cure or worsen existential crisis.

    existential_shirts Report

    #81

    Two-panel meme showing contrasting expressions about struggling in work fields, highlighting existential crisis through humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #82

    Illustration of two brain-like figures playing chess, symbolizing existential crisis memes and philosophical debates.

    existential_shirts Report

    #83

    Cartoon cockroach sitting at a table eating a burger, humorous meme related to existential crisis and metamorphosis themes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #84

    Headline about a Spanish man skipping work for six years to study philosopher Spinoza, related to existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #85

    Three men sit in a debate on human nature with a text message about a job search, illustrating existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #86

    Person eating a chip with text about forgetting darkness, a relatable meme for an existential crisis meme collection.

    existential_shirts Report

    #87

    Three shocked 20-something thinkers surrounded by existential and philosophical meme captions.

    existential_shirts Report

    #88

    Meme comparing reactions of biologist, physicist, civil engineer, and astronomer to a 3-centimeter measurement error.

    existential_shirts Report

    #89

    Dinosaur standing in prehistoric landscape with text about being born in 19, illustrating existential crisis memes.

    existential_shirts Report

    #90

    Cartoon dinosaur smashing buildings with flames, paired with a meme about coping and existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #91

    Monkey puppet meme looking confused next to optical illusion drawings in existential crisis memes context.

    existential_shirts Report

    #92

    Cassette tape labeled The Holy Bible read by a 14-year-old atheist, meme referencing existential crisis humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #93

    Existential crisis meme showing a contrast between past and present years with emotional facial expressions and dark humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #94

    Illustration titled Plato’s Rave showing people above and a colorful rave scene inside a cave, with existential crisis memes theme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #95

    Ancient Greek-style illustration of a figure pushing a boulder uphill, representing an ongoing existential crisis meme.

    existential_shirts Report

    #96

    Man wearing dark glasses saying he's seeing a bright future, a meme related to existential crisis and humor.

    existential_shirts Report

    #97

    Man labeled humanity hammering language nails into the shore with waves labeled the universe approaching, meme about existential crisis

    existential_shirts Report

