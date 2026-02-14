ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you laughed today? The answer is probably “not enough,” as it’s estimated that children laugh nearly 18 times as often as adults do. So if you’re looking to crack a smile and get some giggles in, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

Below, you’ll find a list of some of the funniest posts from Monsieur Bundas on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable posts and memes that you might want to immediately share with your friends. So enjoy scrolling through and getting your daily dose of laughter, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring a smile to your face!

#1

A humorous random tweet about a grandma opening a water bottle, showcasing funny moments on Twitter.

liIpochaco Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a funny random tweet highlighting unexpected humor in everyday observations about life and death.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #3

    Tweet by Sasha @tramwife, humorously mentioning seeing a user with their bedtime in bio, highlighting random tweets funny content.

    monsieurbundas Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Ooh! Good idea! Might pinch that! When I work out a proper bedtime for myself.

    As cliché as it may sound, there’s some truth to the idea that laughter is the best medicine. Keeping the doctor away might require a combination of both an apple a day and some giggles every day, but why not do both? U.S. Preventative Medicine notes on their site that humor can go a long way in improving your mood, lowering your anxiety, and helping you relax.

    At the same time, a good fit of laughter can boost your immune system and stimulate your heart, lungs, and muscles. Of course, humor can’t solve all of your problems. But it can make it a lot easier to get through life, so don’t knock it till you try it!   
    #4

    Tweet from not enemies humorously stating losing your marbles, featured in a collection of random tweets that are surprisingly funny.

    xbane1998x Report

    #5

    Screenshot of random tweets with humorous exchanges, showcasing random tweets that have no business being so funny.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a funny random tweet conversation about customer service with playful and humorous text replies.

    cryingrnwyd Report

    Aside from the physical and mental benefits of enjoying a bit of laughter, you might notice some social benefits as well. HelpGuide notes that humor can be a wonderful tool for strengthening relationships, attracting others to you, enhancing teamwork, defusing conflicts, and promoting group bonding.

    Enjoying a great joke or some hilarious content can be fun on your own. But it’s much more enjoyable when you get to laugh alongside others. In fact, humans are 30 times more likely to laugh if there’s someone else there to enjoy the joke with them. So the next time you want to watch a comedic film, you might just want to do so in a movie theatre next to your best friend!   
    #7

    Tweet about scams evolving from free money promises to job offers, highlighting random tweets that are unexpectedly funny.

    monsieurbundas Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Invest in this crypto currency we just made up! We promise not to pump and dump honest!

    #8

    Humorous tweet showing mountain lion gently touching two penguins in a dry, grassy outdoor setting.

    equine__dentist Report

    lola_5
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Why does the mountain lion seem more scared than the penguins?

    #9

    Funny random tweet text about turning a blackhead into a large wound with a thinking emoji illustration.

    monsieurbundas Report

    When it comes to strengthening our relationships through laughter, HelpGuide points out that enjoying a good laugh with someone not only creates a positive bond. It also creates a buffer against stress, tension, disagreements, and disappointments in your relationship. Plus, this isn’t only reserved for friends, family members, or romantic partners. Laughter can even help you build a stronger bond with your colleagues, leading to better collaboration. 
    #10

    Black and white comic with funny night and day scenes showing a character in bed, illustrating random tweets humor.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #11

    Funny random tweets showing a tweet with cat ears photoshopped onto human heads for comedic effect

    monsieurbundas Report

    #12

    Black background with white text tweet humorously stating enjoyment of all types of music, fitting random tweets that are funny.

    monsieurbundas Report

    If you’re looking for ways to get even more laughter into your daily life, Angel Cleare, BS, and Sharon Brock, MS, MEd, at Stanford recommend trying laughter exercises. After all, if you think of increasing your daily dose of laughter like strengthening a muscle, it makes sense to practice exercises!

    And according to Gigi Otálvaro, PhD, these practices can help people get out of their heads and into their bodies. “[They] encourage students to laugh from the body rather than the mind since we are bypassing the cognitive and judgmental processes of determining if a joke is funny or not,” she explained.

    #13

    Graffiti on building doors humorously altering French liberty and equality slogans with Beyoncé in random funny tweets.

    poolsdrunk Report

    #14

    Side-by-side image of classical painting Socrates raising finger and baby mimicking same gesture in funny tweet.

    acidhorizonpod Report

    lola_5
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Don't poison this kid, trust

    #15

    Screenshot of a funny random tweet showing an email notification titled Expiration of Friendship, highlighting humor in random tweets.

    monsieurbundas Report

    Some examples of exercises that Dr. Otálvaro recommends are “Milkshake Laughter” and "Aloha Laughter.” The former involves participants imagining that they’re adding “feel-good ingredients” to a milkshake. These might include happiness, joy, sunshine, dancing, etc. Then, they are to pretend as though they’re pouring and drinking the shake as they laugh. Aloha Laughter, on the other hand, involves participants raising their arms while saying “Alo” then bending forward at the waist, exhaling and laughing, as they say “ha."
    #16

    Black dog with an elongated trunk resembling an elephant, featured in random tweets that are unexpectedly funny.

    squid_bees Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Bringing back the woolly mammoth has taken a strange turn.

    #17

    Screenshot of a funny random tweet conversation about the Italian wife experience with playful text reactions.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a random tweet humorously addressing a giant rat making all the rules, illustrating funny random tweets.

    monsieurbundas Report

    Gill Harrop, PhD, also wrote a piece for Psychology Today sharing her tips on how to find more laughter. The first is an easy one: seek out more humor in your life. Watch funny films, follow meme accounts on Instagram, attend a stand-up comedy show, and play funny board games with your friends.   
    #19

    A tweet showing cheesy nachos on a plate with a glass of a cold drink, illustrating random tweets humor.

    sirboggington1 Report

    #20

    Tweet with a humorous take on a French gender reveal featuring colored smoke over a bridge, part of random funny tweets.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #21

    Tweet showing a humorous news broadcast about SpongeBob, included in random tweets that are unexpectedly funny.

    monsieurbundas Report

    Dr. Harrop also urges people not to feel self-conscious about being silly or playful. You might need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone at first, as many of us are forced to silence our inner child during adulthood. But you deserve to giggle every single day, no matter how old you are. Even if you’re going through a difficult time, if you can manage to find something that will make you smile or laugh every day, it can help ease the pain.  
    #22

    Young man holding a bleach bottle with sunglasses on his head, a humorous random tweet about receiving a straw at the deli.

    monsieurbundas Report

    lola_5
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Guess you just gave those vibes

    #23

    Funny random tweet showing a missing person flyer with a selfie and humorous caption on a wooden pole outdoors.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a random tweet humorously discussing music and repeatedly hitting one car while parking on the street.

    monsieurbundas Report

    Is this list helping to bring some joy and laughter into your life, pandas? We hope you’ve encountered at least a few memes and posts that have made you chuckle. Keep upvoting the pics you plan on sharing with your friends, and let us know in the comments below how you manage to get your daily dose of laughter into each day. Then, if you’re looking for even more silly images that should make you smile, check out this Bored Panda list next! 

    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet questioning the joy and love in high protein cottage cheese with 51g protein.

    luhaenten Report

    #26

    Funny random tweet displaying a cute plush toy keychain with a humorous caption about children.

    supreili Report

    #27

    Twitter user francis humorously confusing cargo pants with car sounds in a random tweet that has no business being so funny

    monsieurbundas Report

    #28

    Tweet about popular psych ward bed design going viral, featured in a thread of random funny tweets and viral social media posts.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #29

    Tweet from greta theft autumn with the text oh i'm sure, showcasing random tweets that are unexpectedly funny.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #30

    Tweet from random tweets collection humorously captioned about taking backshots and someone being right behind.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #31

    Hand holding a plastic cup of pool water near a swimming pool, part of random tweets with funny content.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #32

    Tweet showing a funny seal photo being filmed with cameras and microphones in an indoor pool setting.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a random tweet conversation showing funny typing errors and playful curiosity in random tweets.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #34

    Man in tuxedo with serious expression next to a dog looking for pets, featured in random tweets funny content.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #35

    Person in unusual blue bunny costume with funny face makeup, capturing attention in a viral random tweet moment.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #36

    Small fluffy white dog curled up on green pillows on a gray couch in a funny random tweet screenshot.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #37

    Tweet by user mattxiv showing a humorous caption with a man looking thoughtful in a dimly lit setting, random tweets funny

    monsieurbundas Report

    #38

    Tweet showing relief after completing a long-avoided task in minutes, highlighting humor in random funny tweets.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a funny random tweet and text messages about missing a baby, highlighting humor in everyday moments.

    monsieurbundas Report

    #40

    Tweet about being respected in the bug community but needing to earn respect again due to short bug lifespan funny random tweets

    monsieurbundas Report

