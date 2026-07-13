ADVERTISEMENT

Texting is straightforward. You type the words you want to say, maybe attach an image or two, and hit send. Pretty much the only thing you really need to get right is the recipient. Because if you don't, congratulations, you're now explaining yourself to someone you've never met.

To show you just how unpredictable these mix-ups can be, we collected some of the wildest exchanges that were kick-started by a message to the wrong person. From bizarre confessions to unhinged accusations, these conversations are anything but ordinary.