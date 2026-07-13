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Texting is straightforward. You type the words you want to say, maybe attach an image or two, and hit send. Pretty much the only thing you really need to get right is the recipient. Because if you don't, congratulations, you're now explaining yourself to someone you've never met.

To show you just how unpredictable these mix-ups can be, we collected some of the wildest exchanges that were kick-started by a message to the wrong person. From bizarre confessions to unhinged accusations, these conversations are anything but ordinary.

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#1

Guess I Was Bored

A wrong number text asking to play golf gets a bizarre response with a person in a koala costume.

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romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be intrigued. I mean, hello, a Koala who manages to send text without opposable thumbs? Impressive! I bet he's an interesting little fella. And you need not worry about bad breath.

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    #2

    Wrong Number

    A wrong number text exchange where a man sends a shirtless photo saying Hey baby, and the recipient replies, She gave you the wrong number brotha, with a photo of a different man.

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    #3

    Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was

    A split image of two pairs of smiling people, one with two children and the other with two men, illustrating wrong number texts.

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    #4

    Wrong Number

    A humorous wrong number text exchange with a Power Ranger image, asking about the right person.

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    #5

    Throwback To The Best Wrong Number Text Ever

    A screenshot of a funny wrong number text exchange where someone tries to sell paper after a mix-up.

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    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this so much.

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    #6

    Got A Wrong # Text Back In April, And It Made Me Smile Today!

    A text message conversation where a wrong number text results in a funny, ongoing birthday greeting exchange.

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    #7

    My Response To A Wrong Number, I Couldn't Resist!

    A screenshot of a text message conversation, showcasing a humorous Elvis-themed wrong number text exchange.

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    #8

    Not Something You Can Come Back From

    A wrong number text conversation where a man mistakenly hits on another man, thinking he is a woman, leading to hilarious chaos.

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    ehtonalcanada avatar
    woolly research
    woolly research
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the f**k sends a d!ck pic to a classmate like that? Jesus.

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    #9

    Accidentally Sent These Pics

    A screenshot showing a hilarious wrong number text conversation with images of graduates and a man giving a thumbs-up.

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    #10

    Somebody Grandma Is Coming In Clutch This Year!! Ayee!!!

    A screenshot of a text conversation where someone mistakenly invites a stranger to Thanksgiving, thinking they are grandma, a funny wrong number text.

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This ended up being a long lived relationship, happy for everyone involved.

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    #11

    Syd Accidentally Sent Pics Of Her Dress To The Wrong Number And This Was Their Response

    A screenshot of a Twitter post showing a girl's dress and a hilarious wrong number text response from a family.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're right! It's gorgeous.

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    #12

    This Is One Of Many Wrong Number Encounters I've Had

    A wrong number text conversation where someone insists on getting a number despite being told it's a wrong number, leading to hilarious chaos.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow I don't think it's hard to trick Tajlea. 😂

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    #13

    Wrong Number

    A wrong number text exchange about work, with a person sending a selfie with an alarm clock, creating hilarious chaos.

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    #14

    Jessica

    A wrong number text where someone asks if they look like a Jessica, accompanied by a distorted face selfie, causing hilarious chaos.

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    #15

    Wrong Number

    A screenshot of hilarious wrong number texts, showing a car sale inquiry followed by an unexpected romantic message.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Oz

    A screenshot of hilarious wrong number texts, with a person named Dorothy receiving an image of Wizard of Oz characters.

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    #17

    Wrong Number

    A screenshot of a hilarious wrong number text with a dark, humorous response about payment for a head.

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    #18

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious wrong number texts: a person sends a funny Nicolas Cage baby meme after receiving a mistaken text.

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    #19

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious wrong number texts: a person pranks another by impersonating Jake from State Farm in a text conversation.

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    #20

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious wrong number texts: a person accidentally sends a romantic text to a stranger, leading to an apologetic correction.

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    #21

    I Love Wrong Number Texts

    A screenshot of an iPhone text conversation showing a person accidentally subscribed to daily cat facts after a wrong number text, creating hilarious chaos.

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    #22

    Got A Wrong Number Text And I Couldn’t Resist

    A wrong number text inquiry about cake delivery answered with a comical image of a Grimace mascot.

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    #23

    Had Some Fun With A Scammer

    A wrong number text message exchange where someone asks to go for a drink and gets Superman facts.

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    #24

    I Expect Drama Within That Company's Hr - I Don’t Know Who This Was

    A screenshot of a funny wrong number text conversation between HR and an employee about sending Naomi over.

    behemuthm Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HR person ain't very smart. 😁

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    #25

    Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm A Guy) And Could Not Resist

    A screenshot showing a wrong number text asking to meet up, humorously paired with a Dwight Schrute meme.

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    #26

    Wrong Number Bud

    A series of text messages, showing a wrong number text evolving into a funny, supportive exchange about gym progress.

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    #27

    This "Wrong Number" Clarification:

    A text message conversation showing a recipient telling the sender they have the wrong number, followed by a confusing exchange.

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    #28

    Someone Had The Wrong Number And Put Me Into A Women’s Church Group’s Chat. I Knew What I Had To Do

    A wrong number text exchange showing Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars as Jesus, with messages asking, Who here loves Jesus!

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    #29

    Im Screaming

    A screenshot of a Twitter post showing a person in a full-body light blue suit in water, with a wrong number text message.

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    #30

    A Doctor Accidentally Texted My Girlfriend Requiring Medical Assistance. She Turned Out To Be Useful

    A screenshot of a wrong number text message where a stranger gives surprisingly accurate medical advice about a stent.

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    #31

    I Think This Is The Most Romantic Thing To Ever Happen To Me

    A wrong number text message exchange with a person trying to flirt, ending in hilarious chaos with a romantic twist.

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    #32

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious wrong number texts: two men exchange shirtless selfies by mistake.

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    #33

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious wrong number texts: a person tries to convince another to give them a puppy from a litter.

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    #34

    I’m Not Sure If This Belongs Here But I Got A Wrong Text This Evening. So I Couldn’t Resist…

    A hilarious wrong number text exchange where a business inquiry receives quirky, unrelated replies.

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    #35

    Wrong Number Texts My Husband Received

    A screenshot of a humorous wrong number text conversation where someone mistakenly asks about a brother in jail.

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    #36

    Who’s Grandma Is This ??

    A series of wrong number texts where someone repeatedly messages about their day, despite being told it's the wrong number.

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    #37

    My Dude Here Just Got A Wrong Number At The Bar. It Looks Like He Was Creeping Too. Smh

    A mobile phone displaying a hilarious wrong number text conversation, where someone mistook the recipient for a friend named Raj.

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    #38

    Also Good: This Text I Got From A Wrong Number Once

    A screenshot of a hilarious wrong number text where someone sent a picture of food and received a response with a bug meme.

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    #39

    The Fact That I Accidentally Sent My Teacher Texts Talking [bad] About Her When I Meant To Send Them To One Of My Friends Earlier

    A mobile phone screen displaying a series of wrong number texts, showing a conversation about research and a professor.

    and i sent it to her while she was giving a speech to the class 😭 i am still embarrassed. literally the most embarrassing moment of my life 😭😭

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    #40

    Wrong Number

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about a wrong number, where someone mistakes a stranger for their mom.

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    #41

    Today Is Going Really Great

    A wrong number text conversation where someone mistakes the recipient for James, resulting in hilarious chaos.

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    #42

    The Grill

    A screenshot of a hilarious wrong number text exchange where a person claims to be a grill named George Foreman.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humor was wasted on this person!

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    #43

    Wrong Number

    A man texts wrong number texts and gets unexpected party photos. One image shows an older couple and a man in a cowboy hat, and another image shows a group of young men in straw hats.

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    #44

    Random, Funny Wrong Number Text On My Mom's Phone From Last July

    A screenshot of a text message conversation where a person responds to a wrong number text about weekend plans, ending in hilarious chaos.

    This person had texted my mom (72f) a bunch of times prior to this and she didn't ever respond. So, when she got another text about a week later I just told her to hand me the phone, lol. At least they had a good sense of humor!

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    #45

    My Friend Got A Wrong Number Text And

    A screenshot of a text message showing a serious real estate inquiry met with a sarcastic, hilarious wrong number text reply.

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    #46

    First Time I Got A Wrong Number Text

    A wrong number text message where the sender accidentally sends a funny meme of a man with bad teeth, apologizing for the mistake.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a known scam - that's the standard wording.

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    #47

    Wrong Number Texts Are My Favorite Improv Exercises

    A hilarious wrong number text exchange with a person claiming to be Ander Dingus, the burger consumer, demanding gourmet burgers.

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    #48

    Wrong Number

    A screenshot of a hilarious wrong number text message where the recipient tries to continue the conversation as 'Queen'.

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    #49

    Got My First Wrong Number Text This Afternoon. I Decided To Put Him In His Place

    A split screenshot of an iPhone text conversation where a child demands their phone back and an unknown person responds sarcastically, leading to hilarious chaos.

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    #50

    Woke Up To This Text From A Wrong Number...he Asked For A Pic So I Felt Obligated To Respond

    A screenshot of an iPhone text message conversation showing a person receiving an unsolicited shirtless photo in a wrong number text.

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    #51

    Got A Text From A Wrong Number

    A funny wrong number text exchange using a Spider-Man meme, about a daughter's game and fixing a door.

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    #52

    Wrong Number

    An example of wrong number texts shows a conversation about cheap green beans, leading to confusion and the recipient asking Who is this?

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    #53

    Wrong Number

    An example of wrong number texts shows a conversation where someone asks if they can turn off the vacuum, and the recipient responds, Never shut the vacuum off ever.

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    #54

    Wrong Number

    Hilarious chaos from a wrong number text, a man receives a Hey baby message and replies with a GIF from Disney's Frozen character Oaken saying Yoohoo

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