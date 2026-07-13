54 Wrong Number Texts That Started As Honest Mistakes And Ended In Hilarious Chaos
Texting is straightforward. You type the words you want to say, maybe attach an image or two, and hit send. Pretty much the only thing you really need to get right is the recipient. Because if you don't, congratulations, you're now explaining yourself to someone you've never met.
To show you just how unpredictable these mix-ups can be, we collected some of the wildest exchanges that were kick-started by a message to the wrong person. From bizarre confessions to unhinged accusations, these conversations are anything but ordinary.
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Guess I Was Bored
I'd be intrigued. I mean, hello, a Koala who manages to send text without opposable thumbs? Impressive! I bet he's an interesting little fella. And you need not worry about bad breath.
Wrong Number
Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was
Wrong Number
Throwback To The Best Wrong Number Text Ever
Got A Wrong # Text Back In April, And It Made Me Smile Today!
My Response To A Wrong Number, I Couldn't Resist!
Not Something You Can Come Back From
Who the f**k sends a d!ck pic to a classmate like that? Jesus.
Accidentally Sent These Pics
Somebody Grandma Is Coming In Clutch This Year!! Ayee!!!
Syd Accidentally Sent Pics Of Her Dress To The Wrong Number And This Was Their Response
This Is One Of Many Wrong Number Encounters I've Had
Wrong Number
Jessica
Wrong Number
The Oz
Wrong Number
Wrong Number
Wrong Number
Wrong Number
I Love Wrong Number Texts
Got A Wrong Number Text And I Couldn’t Resist
Had Some Fun With A Scammer
I Expect Drama Within That Company's Hr - I Don’t Know Who This Was
Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm A Guy) And Could Not Resist
Wrong Number Bud
This "Wrong Number" Clarification:
Someone Had The Wrong Number And Put Me Into A Women’s Church Group’s Chat. I Knew What I Had To Do
Im Screaming
A Doctor Accidentally Texted My Girlfriend Requiring Medical Assistance. She Turned Out To Be Useful
I Think This Is The Most Romantic Thing To Ever Happen To Me
Wrong Number
Wrong Number
I’m Not Sure If This Belongs Here But I Got A Wrong Text This Evening. So I Couldn’t Resist…
Wrong Number Texts My Husband Received
Who’s Grandma Is This ??
My Dude Here Just Got A Wrong Number At The Bar. It Looks Like He Was Creeping Too. Smh
Also Good: This Text I Got From A Wrong Number Once
The Fact That I Accidentally Sent My Teacher Texts Talking [bad] About Her When I Meant To Send Them To One Of My Friends Earlier
and i sent it to her while she was giving a speech to the class 😭 i am still embarrassed. literally the most embarrassing moment of my life 😭😭
Wrong Number
Today Is Going Really Great
The Grill
Wrong Number
Random, Funny Wrong Number Text On My Mom's Phone From Last July
This person had texted my mom (72f) a bunch of times prior to this and she didn't ever respond. So, when she got another text about a week later I just told her to hand me the phone, lol. At least they had a good sense of humor!