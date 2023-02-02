What has over a million alligators, the longest coastline in the continental US, and a reputation for housing some of the wildest characters the world has ever known? That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, today we’re talking about Florida!   

Known for Disney World, beautiful beaches, delicious oranges and weathering some extremely intense storms, the Sunshine State is definitely a popular place. And no one knows that better than the self-proclaimed Voice of Florida, Florida Man on Instagram. (Not to be confused with the infamous 'Florida Man' who's been caught committing some of the most creative crimes imaginable. This one is innocent... As far as we know!)

Florida Man shares hilarious memes and photos encapsulating what it’s like to live in that beautiful, enigma of a state, so we’ve gathered some of his very best pics down below. If you’re a Floridian, enjoy this list, and feel free to be proud of your famous state for the impact it's had on the internet. And if you’re not from the Gator State, you might be a little scared to visit after seeing these memes. But just channel your inner Florida Man, and you’ll be perfectly fine. (Just don't do anything illegal!) Remember to upvote the photos that amaze or perplex you, and then if you’re interested in learning more about the locals, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring Florida men right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

CjayyTaughtHer Report

15points
POST
Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the beginning of a really good book.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

BenjaminEPark Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on the flavour of the ice cream.

4
4points
reply
#3

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

11points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Florida is to the US as the US is to the rest of the world. 😉

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Florida Man has certainly made a splash on Instagram, as the page has amassed an impressive 1.1 million followers. It’s no surprise though, as it shares hilarious memes, and the Sunshine State has over 22 million residents, as of 2022. But if you happen to be visiting this article from somewhere other than the Alligator State, I’m curious how much you actually know about Florida. There are plenty of stereotypes associated with it, like that it’s full of elderly, retired New Yorkers, and that it’s a rite of passage for young people to work at Disney World at least once. But as with any other place in the world, there’s a lot more to it than you can see from the outside. So let’s take a look at some of the most wonderful aspects of the Sunshine State!

First of all, Florida produces 75% of the oranges grown in the United States, so if you’re a fan of orange juice, there’s no better place to get a fresh-squeezed glass. And if you’re looking to move somewhere warmer, Florida might be the perfect place. On average, the state enjoys 300 days of sunshine per year, which has attracted many people to make the move down south. In fact, about 1,000 people relocate to Florida every single day. Plus, there’s no income tax in the Sunshine State, which many residents appreciate.     
#4

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

ItsLumberzack Report

11points
POST
un-izzy
un-izzy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the extremely unlikely scenario I end up at a bar or club, I will probably end up doing something like this. But I probably won't even ever go to a club, unless it's at the library or in my bedroom.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

11points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was hold my beer. I learned something new today.

0
0points
reply
#6

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

10points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, Florida man = stupid. Florida girl = Smart

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Despite being surrounded by alligators, Florida is actually a great place to live, if you can take the heat. It has one of the largest GDPs of any US state, so there are plenty of jobs available. Housing is also more affordable in Florida than many other places in the United States. According to Realtor.com, the median listing price of a home in Jacksonville is currently $279,000, and a home in Tallahassee sells for about $249,000. For the entire country, the average home price is a whopping $428,700. You might be able to get yourself a great deal in Florida!

Florida is also special because it’s the only state in the continental US that can boast a tropical climate. Because of this, it’s not only oranges that thrive in the Sunshine State. It’s also avocados, tomatoes, sugarcane, watermelon, strawberries and countless other fruits and veggies. Because of the state’s impressive coastline, its seafood is also fresh and delectable, and there are plenty of restaurants serving mouth-watering island-inspired and Caribbean style cuisine. There’s no question that you’ll be eating well if you find yourself in Florida.   
#7

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

BizarreLazar Report

10points
POST
michelle
michelle
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would've made me coffee or get a beer and just sit there watching the view

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

10points
POST
Alissa the Bored Fox
Alissa the Bored Fox
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do you get a car with frozen iguanas?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

10points
POST
un-izzy
un-izzy
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they getting Great Northern over in the US now? If not, this might be an Aussie photo, possibly taken from someone's balcony.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

If you’re an avid golfer, Florida might be a great place for you to check out as well, as the Sunshine State boasts having more golf courses than any other US state. There are about 1,250 courses in Florida, so there will always be plenty to choose from. The best picks are subjective of course, but according to Golf.com, the number one golf course in Florida is Seminole in Juno Beach.

“Arguably the finest site on which Donald Ross ever worked, the course plays along and between two main dune lines,” the Golf.com team writes. “Ross made the most of the opportunity with holes continually tacking in different directions. The club prides itself on its firm playing surfaces, which were on full display during the 2021 Walker Cup. Some grouse that the course’s reputation is built on the club’s exclusivity, which is unwarranted given that standout holes abound, including the 4th, 6th, 13th and one of the game’s finest finishing three-hole stretches.”
#10

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

9points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Covid didn't make it down there.

0
0points
reply
#11

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

hwinn_art Report

9points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This had me laughing on the toilet like a madman

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

9points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

84,927 in Florida. Roughly 29.5X 9-11s. Please keep this in mind.

0
0points
reply

Have you ever made the trek to the happiest place on earth, aka Walt Disney World? This famous park is the most visited entertainment resort complex in the world, boasting about 58 million visitors annually. It was Walt Disney’s dream, but unfortunately, he never lived to see the park up and running. I’m sure he would be proud of it, though. It has 4 theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two water parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon) and even houses 31 themed hotels. Magic Kingdom, in particular, is the world’s most visited amusement park, as it brings in about 20 million visitors each year.  
#13

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

9points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he thought it was a special engine effect to impress passers-by.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would have been more appropriate if he robbed a branch of Staples.

1
1point
reply
#15

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

7points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is hawaii horrible on the inside? 🤔

2
2points
reply
View more comments

If Disney World isn’t your speed, have no fear, there are plenty of other wonderful attractions to visit in Florida. If you’re staying in Orlando, be sure to make a trip to Universal Studios, the second largest entertainment resort in the city. There is also a SeaWorld park in Orlando, if you’re more interested in animals, and if you make a trip down to Miami, you’ve got to see the famous Miami Beach. About 3 million people travel to Miami Beach each year, and at one point, it was the world’s most expensive New Year’s Eve destination. If you plan on taking a cruise, it’s likely you’ll end up in Miami, at least briefly, as PortMiami is the planet’s busiest cruise port, sending about 5.5 million travelers on their way each year. 
#16

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

andyiwancio Report

7points
POST
un-izzy
un-izzy
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oi, Pfizer, listen up!

0
0points
reply
#17

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

whitememejesus Report

6points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

however did this ken exactly what they were dong

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

6points
POST
View more comments

If your favorite thing to do when traveling is to get in touch with nature, Florida is certainly a great place for that as well. The state houses three national parks and 175 state parks. In fact, Florida’s state park system has been awarded the best in the nation 4 times, holding the title more times than any other state, and about 7% of Florida is protected land in state or national parks. With all of these gorgeous destinations, it can be hard to know where to visit in the Sunshine State, though. So we consulted Florida Tripper’s Ultimate Bucket List for the state. 

One of their top recommendations is Devil’s Den. “This underground spring is one of the U.S.’s most prehistoric places,” the Florida Trippers explain. “It is one of the best hidden gems in Florida! The spring of Devil’s Den is 120 feet in diameter and averages 72 degrees year round. With a depth of 54 feet, many people come here to snorkel, scuba dive, and even rent a cabin or park their RV for some overnight adventure! Recreationally, there are huge cabanas, charcoal grills, pavilions, lawn games, and a heated swimming pool, so this spring is full of things you can enjoy!”     
#19

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

6points
POST
#20

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which one wants the date?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one monster storm. The water is going to get at least 30 bananas high.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Another magical place that the Florida Trippers recommend visiting when you’re in the Sunshine State is Ginnie Springs. “This natural spring is the epitome of Florida beauty and home to some of the prettiest water in the state,” they write. “The water from Ginnie Springs is crystal clear and a gorgeous blue color. The area is pretty large, so you can go camping and more when you aren’t on the water! The spring pumps out 80 million gallons of water every day. If you are looking for a pretty place for swimming and water recreation, then Ginnie Springs is for you!”
#22

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cash yew ousside how bout dat

0
0points
reply
#23

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What do you think, babe? Should we pre-game before we go in?"

0
0points
reply
#24

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that hair, or does he have a dirt-cloud rising from his shoulders?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Another unique attraction that Florida houses is the Cape Romano Dome Houses. “The Cape Romano Dome Houses are only accessible via water, and their offshore location catches the attention of many. Six dome-shaped homes sit on stilts, surrounded by water,” the Florida Trippers write. “These homes are abandoned. After being built in the 80s, the firm beach on which the domes were built eventually faded away, and now the domes are surrounded by water, making them the perfect setting for wildlife and tall tales. Make sure to check out the legends when you visit!”
#25

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
#26

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
#27

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST

Alright, pandas! Are you ready to book some flights and head on down to gator country ASAP? I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely craving some Waffle House after viewing these memes… We hope you’re enjoying this appreciation of wild Florida culture. Don’t forget to keep upvoting the memes you find most amusing or accurate, and then feel free to let us know your thoughts on the Sunshine State in the comments below. Then, if you want to learn even more about the elusive and infamous ‘Florida Man’, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article next!
#28

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
#29

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#30

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I about snorted my coffee through my nose!

0
0points
reply
#31

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my kind of Florida man.

1
1point
reply
#32

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please close your mouth. You have nostrils for a reason.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
#34

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't September one of the worst seasons for hurricanes?

0
0points
reply
#35

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

5points
POST
#36

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww, dad we love you! I hear he's retiring for good now...

0
0points
reply
#37

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, incoherent rambling, followed by them trying to put coca on the endangered species list, using a crocodile as a table.

0
0points
reply
#38

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Casey Anthony is looking as psychotic as ever.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well ok then. Anyone got a knife so we can cure the cake?

0
0points
reply
#40

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
#41

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You may actually get your wish. Just sayin'.

0
0points
reply
#42

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
#43

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

jazz_inmypants Report

4points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that explains a lot then

0
0points
reply
#44

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Potholes are a scourge everywhere.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And be wary of any and all freshwater lakes, lagoons, swamps and mud puddles.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
#47

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess Disney World is passe?

0
0points
reply
#48

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oi mate! You can't park there!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
#50

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the cake with the guy who has the Fu Manchu

0
0points
reply
#51

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
#53

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
#54

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
#55

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank God for small favors, Florida! An Oregonian here...

0
0points
reply
#57

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok,we'd get it. Your uber is a jet ski!

0
0points
reply
#58

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

3points
POST
#59

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman Report

2points
POST
#60

Funny-Florida-Jokes-Memes-Floridaman

floridaman