88 Wild And Funny Memes That Show That Florida Is Unlike Any Other Place In The World
What has over a million alligators, the longest coastline in the continental US, and a reputation for housing some of the wildest characters the world has ever known? That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, today we’re talking about Florida!
Known for Disney World, beautiful beaches, delicious oranges and weathering some extremely intense storms, the Sunshine State is definitely a popular place. And no one knows that better than the self-proclaimed Voice of Florida, Florida Man on Instagram. (Not to be confused with the infamous 'Florida Man' who's been caught committing some of the most creative crimes imaginable. This one is innocent... As far as we know!)
Florida Man shares hilarious memes and photos encapsulating what it’s like to live in that beautiful, enigma of a state, so we’ve gathered some of his very best pics down below. If you’re a Floridian, enjoy this list, and feel free to be proud of your famous state for the impact it's had on the internet. And if you’re not from the Gator State, you might be a little scared to visit after seeing these memes. But just channel your inner Florida Man, and you’ll be perfectly fine. (Just don't do anything illegal!) Remember to upvote the photos that amaze or perplex you, and then if you’re interested in learning more about the locals, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring Florida men right here!
Florida Man has certainly made a splash on Instagram, as the page has amassed an impressive 1.1 million followers. It’s no surprise though, as it shares hilarious memes, and the Sunshine State has over 22 million residents, as of 2022. But if you happen to be visiting this article from somewhere other than the Alligator State, I’m curious how much you actually know about Florida. There are plenty of stereotypes associated with it, like that it’s full of elderly, retired New Yorkers, and that it’s a rite of passage for young people to work at Disney World at least once. But as with any other place in the world, there’s a lot more to it than you can see from the outside. So let’s take a look at some of the most wonderful aspects of the Sunshine State!
First of all, Florida produces 75% of the oranges grown in the United States, so if you’re a fan of orange juice, there’s no better place to get a fresh-squeezed glass. And if you’re looking to move somewhere warmer, Florida might be the perfect place. On average, the state enjoys 300 days of sunshine per year, which has attracted many people to make the move down south. In fact, about 1,000 people relocate to Florida every single day. Plus, there’s no income tax in the Sunshine State, which many residents appreciate.
I thought it was hold my beer. I learned something new today.
Despite being surrounded by alligators, Florida is actually a great place to live, if you can take the heat. It has one of the largest GDPs of any US state, so there are plenty of jobs available. Housing is also more affordable in Florida than many other places in the United States. According to Realtor.com, the median listing price of a home in Jacksonville is currently $279,000, and a home in Tallahassee sells for about $249,000. For the entire country, the average home price is a whopping $428,700. You might be able to get yourself a great deal in Florida!
Florida is also special because it’s the only state in the continental US that can boast a tropical climate. Because of this, it’s not only oranges that thrive in the Sunshine State. It’s also avocados, tomatoes, sugarcane, watermelon, strawberries and countless other fruits and veggies. Because of the state’s impressive coastline, its seafood is also fresh and delectable, and there are plenty of restaurants serving mouth-watering island-inspired and Caribbean style cuisine. There’s no question that you’ll be eating well if you find yourself in Florida.
If you’re an avid golfer, Florida might be a great place for you to check out as well, as the Sunshine State boasts having more golf courses than any other US state. There are about 1,250 courses in Florida, so there will always be plenty to choose from. The best picks are subjective of course, but according to Golf.com, the number one golf course in Florida is Seminole in Juno Beach.
“Arguably the finest site on which Donald Ross ever worked, the course plays along and between two main dune lines,” the Golf.com team writes. “Ross made the most of the opportunity with holes continually tacking in different directions. The club prides itself on its firm playing surfaces, which were on full display during the 2021 Walker Cup. Some grouse that the course’s reputation is built on the club’s exclusivity, which is unwarranted given that standout holes abound, including the 4th, 6th, 13th and one of the game’s finest finishing three-hole stretches.”
84,927 in Florida. Roughly 29.5X 9-11s. Please keep this in mind.
Have you ever made the trek to the happiest place on earth, aka Walt Disney World? This famous park is the most visited entertainment resort complex in the world, boasting about 58 million visitors annually. It was Walt Disney’s dream, but unfortunately, he never lived to see the park up and running. I’m sure he would be proud of it, though. It has 4 theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two water parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon) and even houses 31 themed hotels. Magic Kingdom, in particular, is the world’s most visited amusement park, as it brings in about 20 million visitors each year.
If Disney World isn’t your speed, have no fear, there are plenty of other wonderful attractions to visit in Florida. If you’re staying in Orlando, be sure to make a trip to Universal Studios, the second largest entertainment resort in the city. There is also a SeaWorld park in Orlando, if you’re more interested in animals, and if you make a trip down to Miami, you’ve got to see the famous Miami Beach. About 3 million people travel to Miami Beach each year, and at one point, it was the world’s most expensive New Year’s Eve destination. If you plan on taking a cruise, it’s likely you’ll end up in Miami, at least briefly, as PortMiami is the planet’s busiest cruise port, sending about 5.5 million travelers on their way each year.
however did this ken exactly what they were dong
If your favorite thing to do when traveling is to get in touch with nature, Florida is certainly a great place for that as well. The state houses three national parks and 175 state parks. In fact, Florida’s state park system has been awarded the best in the nation 4 times, holding the title more times than any other state, and about 7% of Florida is protected land in state or national parks. With all of these gorgeous destinations, it can be hard to know where to visit in the Sunshine State, though. So we consulted Florida Tripper’s Ultimate Bucket List for the state.
One of their top recommendations is Devil’s Den. “This underground spring is one of the U.S.’s most prehistoric places,” the Florida Trippers explain. “It is one of the best hidden gems in Florida! The spring of Devil’s Den is 120 feet in diameter and averages 72 degrees year round. With a depth of 54 feet, many people come here to snorkel, scuba dive, and even rent a cabin or park their RV for some overnight adventure! Recreationally, there are huge cabanas, charcoal grills, pavilions, lawn games, and a heated swimming pool, so this spring is full of things you can enjoy!”
That's one monster storm. The water is going to get at least 30 bananas high.
Another magical place that the Florida Trippers recommend visiting when you’re in the Sunshine State is Ginnie Springs. “This natural spring is the epitome of Florida beauty and home to some of the prettiest water in the state,” they write. “The water from Ginnie Springs is crystal clear and a gorgeous blue color. The area is pretty large, so you can go camping and more when you aren’t on the water! The spring pumps out 80 million gallons of water every day. If you are looking for a pretty place for swimming and water recreation, then Ginnie Springs is for you!”
"What do you think, babe? Should we pre-game before we go in?"
Is that hair, or does he have a dirt-cloud rising from his shoulders?
Another unique attraction that Florida houses is the Cape Romano Dome Houses. “The Cape Romano Dome Houses are only accessible via water, and their offshore location catches the attention of many. Six dome-shaped homes sit on stilts, surrounded by water,” the Florida Trippers write. “These homes are abandoned. After being built in the 80s, the firm beach on which the domes were built eventually faded away, and now the domes are surrounded by water, making them the perfect setting for wildlife and tall tales. Make sure to check out the legends when you visit!”
Alright, pandas! Are you ready to book some flights and head on down to gator country ASAP? I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely craving some Waffle House after viewing these memes… We hope you’re enjoying this appreciation of wild Florida culture. Don’t forget to keep upvoting the memes you find most amusing or accurate, and then feel free to let us know your thoughts on the Sunshine State in the comments below. Then, if you want to learn even more about the elusive and infamous ‘Florida Man’, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article next!
Isn't September one of the worst seasons for hurricanes?
Awwww, dad we love you! I hear he's retiring for good now...
So, incoherent rambling, followed by them trying to put coca on the endangered species list, using a crocodile as a table.
Well ok then. Anyone got a knife so we can cure the cake?
And be wary of any and all freshwater lakes, lagoons, swamps and mud puddles.
Thank God for small favors, Florida! An Oregonian here...