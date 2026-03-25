ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been missing the ‘good old days’ from your childhood and teen years recently, you shouldn’t feel guilty. We’re right there alongside you, wishing that we had a time machine to go a few decades into the past. We’d be lying if we said that we don’t miss living in simpler times.

The ‘Geriatric Millennial’ social media project skillfully captures the nostalgic feeling of growing up in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. We’ve collected the pics and memes that best represent life as a millennial, and you can check them out below for a blast from the past.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok