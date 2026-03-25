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If you’ve been missing the ‘good old days’ from your childhood and teen years recently, you shouldn’t feel guilty. We’re right there alongside you, wishing that we had a time machine to go a few decades into the past. We’d be lying if we said that we don’t miss living in simpler times.

The ‘Geriatric Millennial’ social media project skillfully captures the nostalgic feeling of growing up in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. We’ve collected the pics and memes that best represent life as a millennial, and you can check them out below for a blast from the past.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text expressing a desire to keep physical memories like tickets, notes, and photos to cherish and transport millennials back to their childhood.

_geriatric_millennial Report

62points
POST
b_hickerson avatar
ginger
ginger
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as someone who is definitely not a millennial, this!! physical things are so much better, especially because I forget to charge my phone all the time

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    #2

    Text image with a nostalgic quote likely to transport millennials back to their childhood memories and youth experiences.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

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    #3

    Screenshot of a nostalgic social media post reflecting on how 2006 being 20 years ago challenges millennials’ childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    44points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 80s are now as far away as the 40s were during the 80s

    10
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    Millennials (hey! How are you?), also known as Generation Y or Gen Y, are people born between 1981 and 1996. However, some researchers categorize anyone born between the 1980s and the early 2000s as a millennial.

    In the United States, they make up more than a fifth (22%) of the entire population and have become the largest generational group in the country.

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    Yes, they’ve even surpassed the number of baby boomers in the US, folks born from 1946 to 1964.
    #4

    Millennials childhood meme referencing reading analog clocks and nostalgic jokes from the past.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    43points
    POST
    sloots30 avatar
    i got 7UP in my cup
    i got 7UP in my cup
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a girl in my school has a watch.. I asked what time it is... she says "I dunno I can't read it!"

    8
    8points
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    #5

    Stack of continuous feed computer paper, dot matrix printer printing birthday message, nostalgic millennial childhood memory.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    40points
    POST
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have that awful sound in my ears now.

    18
    18points
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    #6

    Purple VTech cordless landline phone nostalgic for millennials, instantly transporting them back to their childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    40points
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    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, I still remember the landline number to the house I grew up in. It's hardcoded into my brain.

    13
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    Investopedia stresses that, as consumers, millennials are a “pivotal economic force with substantial spending power.”

    They tend to be financially cautious and value research and peer reviews before buying things. They also prefer personalized interactions from businesses and brands. But in terms of challenges, members of Gen Y tend to be burdened with student debt and struggle with underemployment.

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    #7

    Colorful Life Savers candy rolls displayed as Christmas stocking treats, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    38points
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    #8

    Text quote about missing when oldies station played parents music with nostalgic millennial childhood memories.

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    37points
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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait until the best music you are likely to hear is in the local Co-op!

    6
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    #9

    Screenshot of a nostalgic social media post featuring animated characters that instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    34points
    POST
    jackieporter avatar
    Poppy
    Poppy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need TP for my bunghole!

    13
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    Meanwhile, older generations might see millennials as lazy, spoiled, or selfish.

    “The laziness is perhaps understandable because millennials grew up as digital natives and seem to command technology capable of doing anything they don’t feel like getting up to do. The television remote is too far away? There’s an app for that. Don’t want to deal with a long commute every day? Work remotely half the week. To older generations, it seems like millennials are doing a whole lot of nothing,” Investopedia explains.

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    #10

    Teal era nostalgic items including jacket, backpack, Troll doll, retro Game Boy, and teal vehicles highlighting millennial childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    33points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than the current beige trend

    21
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    #11

    Tweet text reflecting nostalgia about memorable 90s songs that transport millennials back to their childhood moments.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    32points
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    #12

    Truck carrying large logs on road with caption about Millennials rushing to pass it, evoking childhood nostalgia for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    32points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They just try to quickly arrive at their final destination...

    18
    18points
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    During an earlier interview with Tara Bee, the founder of the awesome ‘Geriatric Millennial’ project, Bored Panda found out all about its roots and dove into the world of nostalgic content.

    Tara opened up that she initially started posting on TikTok, though it took her “quite some time” to build a following there.

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    But that was just the start.

    Later, Tara tried her luck by taking the ‘Geriatric Millennial’ project over to Instagram, where she “immediately saw more success.”

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    She wondered whether the secret behind the account’s popularity may have been that Instagram simply has more users in her own age range.
    #13

    Text post contrasting excitement for the future in 1996 with wanting to return to childhood in 2026, nostalgic for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    32points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me in 2026: Get off mah lawn (shakes fist angrily in air).

    4
    4points
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    #14

    Staircase leading into water, referencing childhood nostalgia and experiences that instantly transport millennials back.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    31points
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    #15

    Reddit post reflecting millennial nostalgia and trust in old online communities over modern AI tools.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    29points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omg, everyone need to go to youraislopbores.me, its so fun- you get to pretend to be an AI or ask people pretending to be an AI questions and it honestly is better than chatgpt

    6
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    Tara, the creator of the account, previously explained to Bored Panda that she initially started making content about the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s as a way to document her memories and “have visual references of my younger years to share with my teenage daughter.”

    She opened up about her love for these decades, too.

    “I love the ’80s/’90s/’00s because, in my personal opinion, that was the best time to grow up. I love that there’s not a ton of evidence of all our shenanigans,” Tara told Bored Panda.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Scene from a classic movie used in 99 posts that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    27points
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    #17

    Four characters from the movie Grease shown in close-ups, highlighting nostalgia for millennials' childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    27points
    POST
    tahadata avatar
    Lara Verne
    Lara Verne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fast forward a few decades and teenagers are still portrayed by 35 years olds. But 35 years olds look younger now.

    6
    6points
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    #18

    Foot pressing the power button on a 2000s computer tower, a nostalgic image for millennials' childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    26points
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    She also revealed what her process is like when it comes to posting things online. Tara noted that some things or memories might pop into her head, and she will “just kind of go with that.”

    “I use a mixture of my own belongings/stuff from my parents’ house, things I’ve sourced online, and the occasional submission from followers to make memes and other content,” the founder told us earlier.
    #19

    Text about the unique bond millennials have with old VHS movies from their childhood memories in nostalgic posts.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    26points
    POST
    flash_henry avatar
    detective miller's hat
    detective miller's hat
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In our house it was the movie Krull, recorded off the tv. I have never met anyone else who has seen this movie.

    6
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    #20

    Millennials nostalgic post reminiscing about childhood worries like Ross and Rachel or Angel and Buffy relationships.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    25points
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    #21

    Pink vintage blanket with textured border, evoking nostalgia and instantly transporting millennials back to their childhood memories

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    “It’s actually quite hard to find pictures of certain things because we didn’t take as many pictures back then, so often when I make a post, it’s inspired by something I’ve seen someone selling on Facebook Marketplace or eBay, etc.,” she said.

    “My parents’ house is also a huge time capsule. Often when I visit, they send me home with items from my childhood. My daughter has inherited a lot of my childhood toys, clothes, and decor, so I often draw inspiration from those items as well,” Tara said.
    #22

    Adults' faces edited onto elves dancing in festive scenes, evoking nostalgia in millennials' childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    24points
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    #23

    Bath oil capsules in colorful shapes from the 90s, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia and memories from 1995.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    24points
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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man. I forgot about these lol

    5
    5points
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    #24

    Nostalgic Flintstones vitamins shaped like cartoon characters symbolizing millennial childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    24points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 million strong and growing!

    8
    8points
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    Meanwhile, she added that if younger generations want to learn more about the culture from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, they should start off by talking to anyone older, like their parents, aunts, uncles, teachers, or coworkers.

    She also suggested that younger people can follow pages like hers to get to grips with the culture from decades past. “I love reminiscing and comparing stories with people of all ages. We can all learn from each other.”
    #25

    Text post with humor about millennials using "lol" in sentences, reflecting childhood nostalgia and millennial culture.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    24points
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how will anyone know I'm saying this in a light-hearted way? Or sarcastically? Lol

    15
    15points
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    #26

    Four classic Cabbage Patch Kids dolls with colorful hair, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    23points
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    #27

    Scene from movie with kids gathered around a giant ant, evoking millennial childhood memories and nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    21points
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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this honey I shrunk the kids? It’s been so long since I’ve seen it but I know this seems familiar lol

    13
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    ‘Geriatric Millennial’ continues to be a popular online niche where social media users get their fill of nostalgic content, mainly aimed at millennials.

    On Instagram alone, the project boasts 473k followers. Meanwhile, it also has 290k followers on Facebook, as well as a big online presence on TikTok. 139.7k people follow the account on the video-sharing site, and the account has garnered a jaw-dropping 10.9 million likes on its posts there.

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    #28

    Text post about millennials struggling not to post song lyrics as cryptic messages during unprecedented times, referencing nostalgia transport.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    20points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "the words of the prophets are written on the subway walls"

    19
    19points
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    #29

    Woman in sunglasses and mustard cardigan sitting at a cafe, reflecting on aging, relatable to millennials' childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    20points
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    #30

    Fried egg image with text referencing childhood nostalgia and millennial memories from the 1980s era.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    20points
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your brain on d***s commericals by celebrities during TGIF shows on ABC

    13
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    We’d love to hear your thoughts, dear Pandas! Share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list after you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.

    Be honest, which of these millennial memes genuinely made you miss your childhood and teen years?

    What do you miss the most about the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s? On the flip side, what do you think those decades lacked that we have in the present?
    #31

    Interview meme showing a colorful roller coaster park from a classic management simulation game for millennials' childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    19points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Roller coaster tycoon!

    3
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    #32

    List of popular 2000s mp3 files with a red digital mp3 player, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    19points
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    #33

    Text image describing millennials as a nostalgic generation homesick for a time with flip phones, burned CDs, local shows, and real connections.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    19points
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    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember spending basically every weekend hanging out with friends, my nieces and nephews seem to never hang out with friends. Are they anti social or is hanging with friends just not done anymore?

    2
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    #34

    Elderly woman painting representing feeling old when scrolling to birth year, nostalgic millennial childhood memories post.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    19points
    POST
    mark_114 avatar
    Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
    Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... and scroll and scroll and scroll and scroll

    5
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    #35

    Vintage hairstyle trend from the past, styled in a voluminous pouf, instantly transporting millennials back to childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    18points
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    missytheuniverse avatar
    MissyTheUniverse
    MissyTheUniverse
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could never make the perfect bubble!

    6
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    #36

    Woman in sunglasses with caption about adulthood and cooking, a nostalgic post that might transport millennials back to childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    18points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wok and (some version of) Bolognaise?

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Older woman looking out window with a concerned face, relatable moment for millennials from childhood nostalgia posts.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    18points
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    #38

    Cast of Cheers with ages labeled, highlighting nostalgia that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

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    18points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's depressing when you find yourself thinking "they looked so old" and then looking at yourself in the mirror and realising you're thinking the same thing.

    14
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    #39

    Finger pressing a 90s ocean gel candle with starfish and shells, evoking nostalgia for millennial childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    18points
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    #40

    Vintage bunny dolls in handmade dresses, evoking nostalgia and childhood memories for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    18points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still have mine lol lol lol. Was the millennial now the Auntie. Full circle.

    6
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    #41

    Pink iPod, digital camera, and flip phone representing millennial childhood nostalgia and retro tech gadgets.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    17points
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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    loved my razor..in fact two out of 3 didnt have the apple thingy

    5
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    #42

    Floral daybed with white metal frame and plush toys, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia from the mid-nineties.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    17points
    POST
    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister and I shared a room, so having the trundle bed under the day bed really was a game changer for us. Except when my dad would hide under the bed after we got the trundle ready and scared the snot out of us!!

    3
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    #43

    A collection of iconic shoes that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    17points
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    #44

    Old red Nokia phone screen showing a received text message, evoking nostalgia for millennial childhood memories.

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    17points
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    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And sometimes you had to delete an old one to be able to open the new one

    10
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    #45

    Vintage decorative masks with colorful designs and ribbons, evoking childhood memories for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    17points
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    kayc_2 avatar
    Kay C
    Kay C
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved them too, no idea why

    4
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    #46

    Colorful plastic cards from a vintage toy set that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    16points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about those spirographs? Remember those?

    11
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    #47

    Black platform slide sandals representing nostalgic fashion trends that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    16points
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they're still selling the exact same ones at Primani.

    1
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    #48

    Arm with a vintage dish matching tattoo, showing nostalgia in posts that transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    16points
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    #49

    Pink miniature toy high heels scattered, evoking nostalgia and memories from millennial childhood.

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    15points
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    #50

    Colorful polar fleece hats from the 90s popular among millennials evoking childhood memories and nostalgic fashion trends.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL they're not in fashion any more - what should I do with them now?

    2
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    #51

    Vintage holiday dinner dishes with floral patterns, evoking nostalgia and instantly transporting millennials back to childhood memories

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    #52

    Glittery jelly sandals worn on feet, a nostalgic item that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    #53

    Three red BR Lip Glow kissing fruit gloss tubes on a soft surface, evoking millennial childhood nostalgia.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My lips feel sticky just looking at this.

    5
    5points
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    #54

    Millennial childhood throwback showing Kelly Rowland texting with Microsoft Excel on an old device, nostalgic tech moment.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    #55

    Two vintage Avon Skin So Soft bath oil bottles with text about 90s moms and mosquitoes, nostalgic childhood item for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
    POST
    joynereh avatar
    Hellcaste's Wife
    Hellcaste's Wife
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, worked great at getting rids of fleas on dogs too

    2
    2points
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    #56

    Vintage cupcake doll toys with glittery dresses, evoking nostalgia and instantly transporting millennials back to their childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody remembers Holly Hobby!!

    2
    2points
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    #57

    Denim dresses with 90s school-themed patches evoking nostalgia in millennials from their childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    15points
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    moconnell avatar
    M O'Connell
    M O'Connell
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In high school, one of my friends talked about really wanting to go to college to become a teacher, but she was apprehensive about it because she didn't like denim dresses.

    2
    2points
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    #58

    Text image with a nostalgic quote reflecting on aging, related to millennials' childhood memories and nostalgia posts.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
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    #59

    Vintage glass candy dish with a loud lid, a nostalgic memory to instantly transport millennials back to childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
    POST
    firstnamelastname avatar
    Firstname Lastname
    Firstname Lastname
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always hoped the little strawberry candies were in there.

    6
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    #60

    Cartoon of children in yellow hats and gowns with a nun, evoking nostalgia and childhood memories for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
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    #61

    Rice necklaces with names in small glass tubes, a nostalgic millennial childhood accessory from mall kiosks.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
    POST
    ricericebaby929 avatar
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are cute. I want one that says Rice

    9
    9points
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    #62

    Text post about Millennials and 1990s fashion referencing nostalgia for childhood among Millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
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    #63

    Millennials childhood nostalgia with Ronald McDonald shoe rack at a play area reminding kids to leave shoes behind.

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    14points
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    rosaleff avatar
    Floof
    Floof
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where can I get one to put by my front door? Our shoe rack is always full!

    2
    2points
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    #64

    Humorous meme featuring a vintage purple car and nostalgic text about financing a car, evoking millennial childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    14points
    POST
    katrinahunt0816 avatar
    Lottie
    Lottie
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my car but mines red. No payments tho 🤷🏻‍♀️

    5
    5points
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    #65

    Wooden jewelry box with floral glass door, a nostalgic item that might instantly transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    13points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMFG my wife has this exact one at home...

    5
    5points
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    #66

    Kellogg’s lightsaber spoon from 1999 glowing red, a nostalgic item that might transport millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    13points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never knew this existed.... and now I want one :)

    10
    10points
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    #67

    Millennials enjoying nostalgic cartoon scene with pizza, evoking childhood memories from the 1990s era.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've finally found it. A new pizza and pasta joint opened in town near me and IT HAS THIS EXACT PIZZA. Complete with the super stretchy cheese. Mmm, maybe I'll go there for dinner tonight... 🤤🍕

    2
    2points
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    #68

    Collection of nostalgic childhood gadgets and devices from the 90s and early 2000s that transport millennials back in time.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
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    #69

    Person in oversized fall outfit leaning on a car, illustrating nostalgic posts that transport millennials back to childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
    POST
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    #70

    90s Christmas popcorn tin with multiple flavors evokes nostalgia and instantly transports millennials back to their childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
    POST
    #71

    Close-up of multicolored cracked nail polish on nails, a nostalgic trend that might transport millennials back to childhood.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
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    #72

    90s healthy snacks and meals including Lean Pockets, Healthy Choice, Special K, and nostalgic low-fat treats from childhood for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone remember the Olestra debacle...?

    16
    16points
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    #73

    Text on a white background referencing time change and nostalgia for the 90s and 2000s childhood for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    12points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best time is summertime! 4 days until the time changes! Better with longer evenings!

    4
    4points
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    #74

    Tweet about watching Cold War-era claymation Christmas specials, featuring vintage stop-motion characters nostalgic for millennials.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    11points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even in another country, I still do this. Just search them up and plop down to watch them like I'm still 8 XD

    1
    1point
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    #75

    Vintage toy lipstick set with multiple tips, evoking childhood nostalgia for millennials in memorable posts.

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    11points
    POST
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    #76

    Child making a funny face wearing a colorful striped shirt in a nostalgic post transporting millennials back to childhood

    _geriatric_millennial Report

    10points
    POST
    #77

    Collection of vintage children's dresses with floral patterns and puffed sleeves, evoking millennial childhood memories.

    _geriatric_millennial Report