99 Totally Rad Posts From ‘Geriatric Millennial’ That Gen Z Might Not Understand (New Pics)
If you’ve been missing the ‘good old days’ from your childhood and teen years recently, you shouldn’t feel guilty. We’re right there alongside you, wishing that we had a time machine to go a few decades into the past. We’d be lying if we said that we don’t miss living in simpler times.
The ‘Geriatric Millennial’ social media project skillfully captures the nostalgic feeling of growing up in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. We’ve collected the pics and memes that best represent life as a millennial, and you can check them out below for a blast from the past.
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The 80s are now as far away as the 40s were during the 80s
Millennials (hey! How are you?), also known as Generation Y or Gen Y, are people born between 1981 and 1996. However, some researchers categorize anyone born between the 1980s and the early 2000s as a millennial.
In the United States, they make up more than a fifth (22%) of the entire population and have become the largest generational group in the country.
Yes, they’ve even surpassed the number of baby boomers in the US, folks born from 1946 to 1964.
a girl in my school has a watch.. I asked what time it is... she says "I dunno I can't read it!"
Yup, I still remember the landline number to the house I grew up in. It's hardcoded into my brain.
Investopedia stresses that, as consumers, millennials are a “pivotal economic force with substantial spending power.”
They tend to be financially cautious and value research and peer reviews before buying things. They also prefer personalized interactions from businesses and brands. But in terms of challenges, members of Gen Y tend to be burdened with student debt and struggle with underemployment.
Meanwhile, older generations might see millennials as lazy, spoiled, or selfish.
“The laziness is perhaps understandable because millennials grew up as digital natives and seem to command technology capable of doing anything they don’t feel like getting up to do. The television remote is too far away? There’s an app for that. Don’t want to deal with a long commute every day? Work remotely half the week. To older generations, it seems like millennials are doing a whole lot of nothing,” Investopedia explains.
During an earlier interview with Tara Bee, the founder of the awesome ‘Geriatric Millennial’ project, Bored Panda found out all about its roots and dove into the world of nostalgic content.
Tara opened up that she initially started posting on TikTok, though it took her “quite some time” to build a following there.
But that was just the start.
Later, Tara tried her luck by taking the ‘Geriatric Millennial’ project over to Instagram, where she “immediately saw more success.”
She wondered whether the secret behind the account’s popularity may have been that Instagram simply has more users in her own age range.
Tara, the creator of the account, previously explained to Bored Panda that she initially started making content about the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s as a way to document her memories and “have visual references of my younger years to share with my teenage daughter.”
She opened up about her love for these decades, too.
“I love the ’80s/’90s/’00s because, in my personal opinion, that was the best time to grow up. I love that there’s not a ton of evidence of all our shenanigans,” Tara told Bored Panda.
Fast forward a few decades and teenagers are still portrayed by 35 years olds. But 35 years olds look younger now.
She also revealed what her process is like when it comes to posting things online. Tara noted that some things or memories might pop into her head, and she will “just kind of go with that.”
“I use a mixture of my own belongings/stuff from my parents’ house, things I’ve sourced online, and the occasional submission from followers to make memes and other content,” the founder told us earlier.
In our house it was the movie Krull, recorded off the tv. I have never met anyone else who has seen this movie.
“It’s actually quite hard to find pictures of certain things because we didn’t take as many pictures back then, so often when I make a post, it’s inspired by something I’ve seen someone selling on Facebook Marketplace or eBay, etc.,” she said.
“My parents’ house is also a huge time capsule. Often when I visit, they send me home with items from my childhood. My daughter has inherited a lot of my childhood toys, clothes, and decor, so I often draw inspiration from those items as well,” Tara said.
Meanwhile, she added that if younger generations want to learn more about the culture from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, they should start off by talking to anyone older, like their parents, aunts, uncles, teachers, or coworkers.
She also suggested that younger people can follow pages like hers to get to grips with the culture from decades past. “I love reminiscing and comparing stories with people of all ages. We can all learn from each other.”
But how will anyone know I'm saying this in a light-hearted way? Or sarcastically? Lol
Is this honey I shrunk the kids? It’s been so long since I’ve seen it but I know this seems familiar lol
‘Geriatric Millennial’ continues to be a popular online niche where social media users get their fill of nostalgic content, mainly aimed at millennials.
On Instagram alone, the project boasts 473k followers. Meanwhile, it also has 290k followers on Facebook, as well as a big online presence on TikTok. 139.7k people follow the account on the video-sharing site, and the account has garnered a jaw-dropping 10.9 million likes on its posts there.
Your brain on d***s commericals by celebrities during TGIF shows on ABC
We’d love to hear your thoughts, dear Pandas! Share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list after you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.
Be honest, which of these millennial memes genuinely made you miss your childhood and teen years?
What do you miss the most about the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s? On the flip side, what do you think those decades lacked that we have in the present?
I remember spending basically every weekend hanging out with friends, my nieces and nephews seem to never hang out with friends. Are they anti social or is hanging with friends just not done anymore?
Still have mine lol lol lol. Was the millennial now the Auntie. Full circle.
loved my razor..in fact two out of 3 didnt have the apple thingy
My sister and I shared a room, so having the trundle bed under the day bed really was a game changer for us. Except when my dad would hide under the bed after we got the trundle ready and scared the snot out of us!!
TIL they're not in fashion any more - what should I do with them now?
In high school, one of my friends talked about really wanting to go to college to become a teacher, but she was apprehensive about it because she didn't like denim dresses.
I always hoped the little strawberry candies were in there.
I've finally found it. A new pizza and pasta joint opened in town near me and IT HAS THIS EXACT PIZZA. Complete with the super stretchy cheese. Mmm, maybe I'll go there for dinner tonight... 🤤🍕
Best time is summertime! 4 days until the time changes! Better with longer evenings!
Even in another country, I still do this. Just search them up and plop down to watch them like I'm still 8 XD