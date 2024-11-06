ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine for a second that it’s 1996. It’s Saturday morning, and you’re chomping on a Wild Berry Pop-Tart while watching Pinky and the Brain on TV. Your parents just asked what you want for Christmas, so obviously you told them that a Nintendo 64 would be “da bomb.” You slurp down some Yoo-hoo and run out the door to grab your bike, then head out for a day full of shenanigans with your best friends. 

Are you feeling nostalgic, pandas? We sure hope so, because we’ve got a list down below that will have you reminiscing about the totally rad times of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s! We took a trip to the Geriatric Millennial Instagram account and gathered some of their best pics down below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that take you back to your youth. 

The Geriatric Millennial Instagram page is certain to hit you right in the childhood if you grew up during the 80s, 90s or 2000s. It features spot-on pop culture references, reminds you of the hottest beauty trends that had tweens in a chokehold at the time and reminds you just how much the world has changed since then.

As an adult who’s tired of the grind, there are plenty of days where I wish I could go back to when getting a Game Boy Advance SP was my biggest concern. I could spend hours playing outside with friends without worrying about having to cook dinner that night or getting to sleep early enough to get up for work the next morning. I miss the simplicity, and without a doubt, I miss the amazing fashion of the early 2000s.

marisaruffolo
Sunshine
Sunshine
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Amazing! My kids loved these books and we collected so many of them. The pictures were so vivid and the descriptions were short and to-the-point.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Trends cycle every few decades, so it’s no surprise that 90s and early 2000s fashion has made a resurgence on social media in recent years. And I am all for it! Gen Z wasn’t around to see the birth of Y2K fashion, but they’re making up for it by popularizing it yet again on TikTok.

Women’s Wear Daily notes on their site that some of the most popular trends of that time are back: low-rise jeans, crop tops, Uggs, trucker hats, bell bottom jeans, cargo pants, denim skirts, platform flip flops, rimless sunglasses, butterflies and capris. When I was in high school, I wouldn’t have been caught dead in a pair of low-rise jeans, but they’re all the rage today!

r-uraynor
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I bought a pattern to make one of these recently! But it was just the bunny, no clothes. They've lost their nudity shame in 30 years

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
r-uraynor
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh I want you I don't know if I need you but ooh I'm dying to find out 😍😍

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Some other trends from the 2000s that are seeing a resurgence today are graphic tees, shoulder bags, micro miniskirts, vests, rhinestones, bucket hats, pointy boots, strappy sandals, oversized belts and more, Cosmopolitan reports. Now, for many of us, these style choices might remind us of photos of us from our tween years that make us cringe today. But for the youngest generations, these fashion choices are fun and exciting, and it’s great that they’re learning more about previous style trends!
mariacurtis avatar
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get an email every Friday for the Pet Lover's Soul. Yes I'm "old".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

If we really want to get nostalgic, we can focus on some of the best aspects of the 80s, 90s and 2000s. And without a doubt, these decades had some amazing media and music. Growing up, I was obsessed with John Hughes films, even though his biggest hits all came out about a decade before I was born. And today, I still love music from the 80s. I don’t think the sounds of Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, The Cure, Depeche Mode or Tears for Fears will ever get old to me. 
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Until your MF car figured out how to light it at 5:15 AM because they wanted to be fed.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then you slipped in the shower on the oily disgusting this that was left

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
When it comes to iconic cinema, no one will ever be able to forget Clueless, Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club, Dead Poets Society, American Beauty, The Truman Show, Titanic, E.T., Home Alone, Edward Scissorhands and more. And while there are still amazing films being made today, it often seems like theaters show many more remakes and sequels than original pieces. The 80s, 90s and 2000s were full of innovation, creativity and what later became known as classics!

kstaffleitner avatar
CorgiBuns
CorgiBuns
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never know if I should mention that I loved Timmy and Tabatha,not because of my age, but for being judged I watched passions 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
When we reminisce on these past decades, we should also remember that life was very different during those times. When there were cell phones at all, they were nothing like what we have today. And the internet was nowhere near as prevalent in people’s lives. Your parents probably read the newspaper every morning, and if you wanted to catch your favorite TV show, you needed to be seated on the couch with your popcorn ready at the moment that it aired.  
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Xena was the one thing we had permission to stay up to watch late as kids! Thank you channel 5

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
There’s no doubt that the technology we have today has changed our lives in countless ways, some of which were definitely for the better. It’s a lot easier for parents to keep in contact with their children when they can text one another, and I don’t know how I would survive without Google Maps giving me directions to new places. So as much as I love to look back on these previous decades with rose-colored glasses, I can acknowledge that everything wasn’t perfect. And it’s amazing that we can even see these memes on the internet today!
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These were the trainers I would always see in American cartoons, especially like Oliver and Company, and I always wanted a pair

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Are you enjoying this blast from the past, pandas? Whether you’re a millennial or not, we hope you’re having a great time reminiscing on the fabulous decades of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Keep upvoting the pics that you find relatable, and let us know in the comments what you miss the most about those simpler times. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article that might make you super nostalgic, look no further than right here!
kstaffleitner avatar
CorgiBuns
CorgiBuns
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I woulda kept mine. They are the most comfy things ever!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Driving the teachers mad by scratching on the cover hahaha

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both born in October 1971, t00, Kevin Richardson on the 3rd, Snoop Dogg on the 20th

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is a abomination. I had a couple genuine Venice masks.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sowong86 avatar
Sophie
Sophie
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wahhhhh I remember my yellow one now ima find her next time I visit my parents

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
bigbearbuchko avatar
Big Bear Buchko
Big Bear Buchko
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up in Detroit and absolutely watched the hell out of Umbrella Tree. The only show I watched more was Mr. Dressup.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
nottrottd avatar
Teutonic Disaster
Teutonic Disaster
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Basically the original idea of Facebook, minus the "voluntarily" bit, because who cares about consent anyway (certainly not the tech bros).

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No I had clohoppers that my mother called 'cràp-masher' (écrase-merde in French).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mariacurtis avatar
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was 80's unless you were a toddler in my hometown.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still watch this with my kids from time to time. The entire series is on YouTube outside the US

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
robyn_shonfeld avatar
ScrapieChick
ScrapieChick
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved this program, the clown or*y was and still is my favorite episode lmao

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Where eagles dare' (1968). Even though I was not even born then..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have some of the very early NOWs on tape. Each was 4 cassettes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Although we had this brand in Australia I have never seen these. Were they a purely Americn thing?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
