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There’s nothing quite like a meme break to lift your spirits and give you content to spam your friends with. Some of the best humorous pics strike a balance between being both widely relatable and fitting a unique niche. And ‘Old British Memes’ manages to do just that.

This Instagram account shares some of the viral content about life in the United Kingdom, and it’s hilarious whether you’ve lived there or just visited as a tourist. We’ve picked out some of the best memes with a thoroughly British twist to scroll while you brew yourself a cup of tea. Enjoy!