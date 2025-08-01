Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Raids Daughter’s Trust Fund To Pay For House, Daughter Accuses Her Of Ruining Her Life
Middle-aged woman in a blue blouse sitting pensively indoors, reflecting on issues related to stealing daughters trust fund.
Entitled People, Relationships

Mom Raids Daughter’s Trust Fund To Pay For House, Daughter Accuses Her Of Ruining Her Life

Money can sometimes be a sore subject for family members and even cause rifts between them. Things like inheritance and trust funds are usually the things people fight over the most because it becomes a matter of who owes whom what.

This is what happened between a mom and her daughter when the mother decided to use a part of her teen’s trust fund money to afford their new house. The teen got so mad at her mom for doing that and even accused her of stealing. Things became very tense between them.

More info: Mumsnet

    Parents usually try their best to save up for their kids, but sudden circumstances might force them to dip into those funds

    Woman in blue blouse sitting thoughtfully on a couch, reflecting on issues related to stealing daughters trust fund.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had inherited £30k from her father and decided to put that aside as a trust fund for her daughter to be given when she turned 19

    Request to take part of daughter's trust fund to pay for new house, raising concerns about stealing daughter's trust fund.

    Text discussing a modest trust fund of about £30k promised for a daughter’s university and future expenses.

    Life after a messy divorce, facing challenges in buying a new house and protecting a daughter's trust fund.

    Woman holding glasses talks seriously to a teenage girl on a couch, highlighting issues of stealing daughter's trust fund.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since she had recently gone through a messy divorce and had to purchase a new house, she needed more money to be able to afford the entire cost

    Text excerpt about deciding to take half of daughter's trust money to afford a house, involving stealing daughter's trust fund.

    Text excerpt discussing exploring cheaper housing options outside town with the daughter refusing to live there, related to stealing daughters trust fund.

    Text excerpt showing a parent admitting to telling daughter about trust fund plans, triggering accusations of stealing trust fund.

    Smiling woman holding house keys, symbolizing the concept of stealing daughters trust fund in a home setting.

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster decided to use £15k of her daughter’s trust fund to help cover the house payments since they both really liked the new home and area

    Text excerpt from a conflict about stealing daughter's trust fund and ongoing financial support tensions.

    Text showing a mother questioning if she is the worst for taking £15k to pay for permanent accommodation for both, related to stealing daughter's trust fund.

    Image credits: BlueFlamingo55

    Unfortunately, her daughter got extremely mad at having half of her trust fund money disappear, accusing her mom of being a thief and ruining her life

    Every parent wants to be able to provide for their kids to the best of their ability. Some may be able to put aside money and keep it in a trust for later. The OP was lucky enough to get a sizeable inheritance from her dad, so she decided to keep it for her daughter and help secure her future.

    According to experts, it’s natural for parents to want to ease their kids’ lives by saving up for them in the future, but they need to secure the present first. Parents need to look after their own needs, mainly retirement and healthcare, before they even begin thinking about a trust fund for their children.

    It’s clear that the mom didn’t realize how much money she would actually need at this stage in her life. Due to an unexpected and messy divorce, she had to buy a new house. Neither she nor her daughter was in favor of the cheaper options, which is why she needed a lot more money set aside.

    The OP decided that the best way to go about it was to use half of the money in her daughter’s trust fund. She didn’t want to get a loan or any credit card debt because she already had some to clear. Technically, she could use the money without asking, as it was kept in a savings account under her name and not in a legal trust.

    Hand placing a coin into an education jar on a stack of books, symbolizing saving and stealing daughters trust fund.

    Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The problem with the mom’s actions is that she decided to take the £15k without asking for her daughter’s permission. So, when she told the teen, it caused a massive problem because she felt that her mother was stealing her money and trying to ruin her life. She had planned to use it for travel and felt that she’d no longer be able to afford her trips.

    Netizens were divided about whether the girl should be angry with her mother for taking the funds or if she was too entitled. Sometimes, an inheritance like this can cause problems between parents and children because the kids may feel like they are owed the money. Knowing they’ll later get a sizeable amount without any effort might affect their motivation and effort.

    It’s clear that the daughter was banking on the money her mom had kept aside for her. When she found out that she was only getting half, she was outraged. This led to a huge conflict and made the mother feel guilty for her actions. She didn’t know if she had done the right thing by using the money to invest in their future house.

    Parenting is often tough because some decisions might need to be made for the good of the family, but they might put one member in a difficult situation. It’s, therefore, important for parents and kids to start communicating more so that nobody is blindsided by such decisions and a compromise can be achieved.

    Whose side are you taking in this conflict? Let us know your honest opinion.

    Most folks felt that the mom was in the wrong for even thinking of using up half of her daughter’s money to buy the house

    Comment about stealing daughter's trust fund causing upset and risking relationship by taking away promised money.

    Text excerpt discussing tax dodging and reclaiming inheritance related to stealing daughter's trust fund issues.

    Comment discussing fairness in managing money set aside for a daughter amid changing circumstances related to stealing daughters trust fund.

    Text on screen discussing the ethics of stealing daughters trust fund money and not taking someone else’s money.

    Comment about buying a one-bed apartment, showing concern related to stealing daughter's trust fund situation.

    Comment discussing the unfair act of stealing daughter's trust fund by taking back half without consent.

    Comment warning against stealing daughter's trust fund, emphasizing financial boundaries and rightful support.

    User comment discussing concerns about ownership and value related to stealing daughters trust fund and futures.

    Comment discussing offering to put a daughter on the deeds to protect her trust fund and ensure long-term financial gain.

    Comment expressing frustration about taking daughter's trust fund money without discussion or agreement.

    Money
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

