Mom Raids Daughter’s Trust Fund To Pay For House, Daughter Accuses Her Of Ruining Her Life

Money can sometimes be a sore subject for family members and even cause rifts between them. Things like inheritance and trust funds are usually the things people fight over the most because it becomes a matter of who owes whom what.

This is what happened between a mom and her daughter when the mother decided to use a part of her teen’s trust fund money to afford their new house. The teen got so mad at her mom for doing that and even accused her of stealing. Things became very tense between them.

More info: Mumsnet

Parents usually try their best to save up for their kids, but sudden circumstances might force them to dip into those funds

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had inherited £30k from her father and decided to put that aside as a trust fund for her daughter to be given when she turned 19

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since she had recently gone through a messy divorce and had to purchase a new house, she needed more money to be able to afford the entire cost

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster decided to use £15k of her daughter’s trust fund to help cover the house payments since they both really liked the new home and area

Share icon

Image credits: BlueFlamingo55

Unfortunately, her daughter got extremely mad at having half of her trust fund money disappear, accusing her mom of being a thief and ruining her life

Every parent wants to be able to provide for their kids to the best of their ability. Some may be able to put aside money and keep it in a trust for later. The OP was lucky enough to get a sizeable inheritance from her dad, so she decided to keep it for her daughter and help secure her future.

According to experts, it’s natural for parents to want to ease their kids’ lives by saving up for them in the future, but they need to secure the present first. Parents need to look after their own needs, mainly retirement and healthcare, before they even begin thinking about a trust fund for their children.

It’s clear that the mom didn’t realize how much money she would actually need at this stage in her life. Due to an unexpected and messy divorce, she had to buy a new house. Neither she nor her daughter was in favor of the cheaper options, which is why she needed a lot more money set aside.

The OP decided that the best way to go about it was to use half of the money in her daughter’s trust fund. She didn’t want to get a loan or any credit card debt because she already had some to clear. Technically, she could use the money without asking, as it was kept in a savings account under her name and not in a legal trust.

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem with the mom’s actions is that she decided to take the £15k without asking for her daughter’s permission. So, when she told the teen, it caused a massive problem because she felt that her mother was stealing her money and trying to ruin her life. She had planned to use it for travel and felt that she’d no longer be able to afford her trips.

Netizens were divided about whether the girl should be angry with her mother for taking the funds or if she was too entitled. Sometimes, an inheritance like this can cause problems between parents and children because the kids may feel like they are owed the money. Knowing they’ll later get a sizeable amount without any effort might affect their motivation and effort.

It’s clear that the daughter was banking on the money her mom had kept aside for her. When she found out that she was only getting half, she was outraged. This led to a huge conflict and made the mother feel guilty for her actions. She didn’t know if she had done the right thing by using the money to invest in their future house.

Parenting is often tough because some decisions might need to be made for the good of the family, but they might put one member in a difficult situation. It’s, therefore, important for parents and kids to start communicating more so that nobody is blindsided by such decisions and a compromise can be achieved.

Whose side are you taking in this conflict? Let us know your honest opinion.

Most folks felt that the mom was in the wrong for even thinking of using up half of her daughter’s money to buy the house

