In-Laws Demand Woman Quit Her Job As It’s “Emasculating” Their Son, She Has A Perfect Clapback
Times have changed. Nowadays it’s not unusual for women to earn more than their husbands. Or for some men to be stay-at-home dads. It’s really up to what works for the couple. But not everyone is open-minded enough to accept that traditional gender norms are shifting.
One very successful woman has been left stunned after her wealthy future in-laws asked her to quit her high-paying job. They’d prefer her to be a stay-at-home-mom. Because, apparently, her big paycheck is emasculating their son. When the woman offered a compromise that she felt was fair, the “old-money” family went nuts.
Some people born into “old money” will never understand the meaning of hard work
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual image)
One woman’s wealthy in-laws want her to stop working so that she doesn’t earn more than their trust-fund son
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual image)
Image credits: Strange-Corner5670
The woman gave some more info in the comments section
“Don’t do it”: many people rallied behind the woman
Some netizens cautioned the woman to rethink the relationship and marriage
“I’d tell my son to drop you”: not everyone took the woman’s side
People shared their own similar stories
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
She shouldn't give up her career and work free for her husband. Good for her, seeing right through it. Currently reading "everyone is lying to you" by Jo Piazza a thriller based on trad wives. It's really good so far!
She shouldn't give up her career and work free for her husband. Good for her, seeing right through it. Currently reading "everyone is lying to you" by Jo Piazza a thriller based on trad wives. It's really good so far!
34
4