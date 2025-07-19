Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
In-Laws Demand Woman Quit Her Job As It’s “Emasculating” Their Son, She Has A Perfect Clapback
Older couple sitting on a couch looking concerned while a woman reads a letter about in-laws demanding she quit her job.
Family, Relationships

In-Laws Demand Woman Quit Her Job As It’s “Emasculating” Their Son, She Has A Perfect Clapback

Times have changed. Nowadays it’s not unusual for women to earn more than their husbands. Or for some men to be stay-at-home dads. It’s really up to what works for the couple. But not everyone is open-minded enough to accept that traditional gender norms are shifting.

One very successful woman has been left stunned after her wealthy future in-laws asked her to quit her high-paying job. They’d prefer her to be a stay-at-home-mom. Because, apparently, her big paycheck is emasculating their son. When the woman offered a compromise that she felt was fair, the “old-money” family went nuts.

    Some people born into “old money” will never understand the meaning of hard work

    Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual image)

    One woman’s wealthy in-laws want her to stop working so that she doesn’t earn more than their trust-fund son

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Strange-Corner5670

    The woman gave some more info in the comments section

    “Don’t do it”: many people rallied behind the woman

    Some netizens cautioned the woman to rethink the relationship and marriage

    “I’d tell my son to drop you”: not everyone took the woman’s side

    People shared their own similar stories

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it totally inappropriate that in-laws are making such requests. This is absolutely not their business. The couple should discuss how they want to live their life and mutually respect their career ambitions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTAs can eff right off. Keep working, don't get married and go NC with his family.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She shouldn't give up her career and work free for her husband. Good for her, seeing right through it. Currently reading "everyone is lying to you" by Jo Piazza a thriller based on trad wives. It's really good so far!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
