For many women, safety is something they have to think about every day.

You never really know when or where you might feel at risk—whether you’re walking down the street, at work, or even at home. So when TikToker Cassidy started looking for a side hustle, she wanted one that wouldn’t put her in uncomfortable or unsafe situations, like Uber driving or food delivery.

Instead of guessing, she turned to the internet for advice, asking for side hustles that feel safe. And people came through with tons of helpful recommendations!

Check them out below, and if you have more to add, drop them in the comments!

#1

Screen printing a white T-shirt as a side hustle idea. Print on demand! I was able to quit my teaching career from it!

Jennyfromtheshop , Alexey Demidov/Pexels Report

dianeef avatar
Socks Thecate
Socks Thecate
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it sad that so many teachers get side hustles and then just end up leaving education? Friend's husband quit being a maths teacher to driving for Uber - though he was in his 50's and got some sort of retirement out of it. He could have stayed teaching but he'd had his fill.

    #2

    Two people exchanging cardboard boxes outdoors, representing safe side hustle ideas. I do Amazon Flex, I work at a whole food & scan returned packages. That’s it. Super simple. I make $19-$25 an hour & I can choose when I want to work as long as I get atleast 4 hours a week.

    Jazmine C.🩷 , Kampus Production/Pexels Report

    #3

    Woman wearing headphones, using a laptop to explore safe side hustle ideas at a desk with plants. On Rev, you can transcribe audio/video or do captioning. all online and I think it's like $0.30 a minute or something

    kawaiikatie96 , Anna Shvets/Pexels Report

    #4

    Person typing on a laptop, searching for safe side hustle ideas online. I publish content updates for brands on their websites. It’s a weird little niche to get into but it pays.

    Amanda Sue , EVG Kowalievska/Pexels Report

    #5

    Man working on a woodworking project in a sunlit workshop, surrounded by tools and materials. Furniture flipping! My husband and I did this together. Got desks and dresssers for free off FB marketplace, sanded for HOURS and stained! Worth it!

    Claire , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #6

    "Instacart app on phone screen, illustrating safe side hustle ideas." instacart is my go to! $500 a week usually

    X , Marques Thomas/Unsplash Report

    #7

    Woman with a camera taking a picture in a rustic, vintage interior setting. i literally take photos of airbnbs and get paid to travel

    a. h. | the sleepy millionaire , Rachel Claire/Pexels Report

    #8

    Laptop displaying Upwork profile, showcasing a safe side hustle idea online. Upwork!!! Such an easy way to get part time remote work. Many are just 1-3 month gigs

    Sun Life Foods , Zesan/Pexels Report

    #9

    Emerald necklace with diamond accents, representing side hustle ideas for women in jewelry-making. my mom sold custom jewelry on etsy and made more from it than her normal job as a teacher 😭

    stella⸆⸉ , Engin Akyurt/Pexels Report

    #10

    Spray bottle beside a potted plant on a wooden surface, illustrating a home-based side hustle idea. I clean offices and air bnbs every weekend!! An extra $500-900 a month really helps!!

    Jenniii_200 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #11

    Woman sitting beside hospital bed, resting her head in hand, seeking safe side hustle ideas. see if your local hospital is hiring patient sitters, you sit with patients 1:1, don’t need any special licenses and classes needed the hospital provides

    sami j , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Spain families pay for sitters, around 10€/hour. It's hard to find them at that rate, so as Biden said...😆

    #12

    Person calculating expenses on paper with a pen, using a calculator and a laptop, related to safe side hustle ideas. I do all the boring research assistant/data entry stuff for researchers and consultants 🥰 my rate is $30-$45/hr depending on the technicality of the job

    straightpassing , Mohamed hamdi/Pexels Report

    #13

    Two women in discussion; one with a laptop suggesting safe side hustle ideas. I work for a company that cares for people w/ disabilities! I work in their homes just helping w/ cooking, playing games etc. I just do weeknds but weekly I earn $600-700 the pay is AMAZING!!! & easy

    jak , Marcus Aurelius/Pexels Report

    #14

    Woman in sunglasses walking a dog on a wooden bridge, exploring safe side hustle ideas. I do rover* and make minimum $3k a month

    *dog walking and pet sitting app (editor's note)

    Kait , Bruno Cervera/Pexels Report

    #15

    Apartment building facade with balconies, showcasing potential safe side hustle rental space options. Air bnb co host!!!! Omg I wish more people would do this 🫶🏼

    Alexis Foster , George Becker/Pexels Report

    #16

    Fruit display in a café with various tropical fruits and plants, showcasing a vibrant and healthy side hustle idea. I stock Airbnb fridges with groceries!

    Jordan Grizzell , Emre Can Acer/Pexels Report

    #17

    Travel documents and currency next to a smartphone, suggesting ideas for a safe side hustle. Travel agent!!! I looooove it and can do it whenever/wherever I want

    McKenna , Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels Report

    #18

    Target store logo against a clear blue sky, symbolizing safe side hustle opportunities. I worked part time at Target, just in the evenings 6p-10pm in fulfillment and loved it.

    Sara , Salonagility.com Daniel/Pexels Report

    #19

    Woman packing sneakers in a home office, exploring safe side hustle ideas with boxes and a laptop nearby. Merchandising. Which is basically just taking pictures in stores. Sometimes (if you want) restocking stuff. SUPER EASY!! I use three different apps.

    Niki , Kampus Production/Pexels Report

    #20

    Beer taps in a dimly lit bar, representing side hustle ideas for a safe income source. I work as a bartender at a brewery. Great money, it’s not open super late, and people just don’t get drunk at breweries like they do at bars.

    Sam whitebread , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #21

    Woman in a gym lobby checking a computer, searching for safe side hustle ideas. front desk at workout studio! if you like to workout you'll usually get a discount/free classes so you'll be making money & saving money all at once

    Kaylie , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #22

    Hands wrapping a gift, representing safe side hustle ideas with creativity and care. I do gift wrapping! People drop off their gifts, I wrap them, and they pick them up.

    Madison Galusha , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #23

    Woman with sunglasses records a video indoors, showcasing side hustle ideas. Amazon Influencer Program! Start reviewing products on Amazon.

    SparkDazzle , Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels Report

    #24

    Woman recording herself with a smartphone, exploring safe side hustle ideas. I have 5 side hustles . Etsy, brand deals, UGC, digital products , YouTube (upload 1 min TikTok’s to YouTube shorts monetized at 2,000 followers )

    Kayla Simone | lifestyle , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

    #25

    View from inside a car heading towards the ocean. Uber earlyyy in the morning in hoodies & sweatpants. $100 before noon easily

    naya.1k , Athena Sandrini/Pexels Report

    #26

    A woman using a laptop, exploring online for safe side hustle ideas. Go to farmers markets and ask small businesses to run their social media. More accounts you can run, more money 🥰

    sipandsavorco , picjumbo.com/Pexels Report

    #27

    Woman organizing boxes on shelves, holding a clipboard, as she explores safe side hustle ideas. There’s an app called WorkWhile and you can pick up shifts at different businesses or companies a lot better than putting a whole bunch of mileage and wear and tear on your car

    Keke , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Report

    #28

    A woman with others in a lecture hall, discussing safe side hustle ideas, seated with laptops open. Apply to research studies! You’ll get paid from $75 - $450 depending on the study. It’ll say if money will be deposited, given a gift card or check

    stepavev , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

    #29

    If there are any country clubs near you, see if they need banquet servers for events. The ones near me pay 200-400 per event for a handful of hours.

    Shan Report

    #30

    I got a casual job doing admin work at a hospital and work like 1 or 2 4-hour evening shifts a week & make an extra $400 or so every pay

    $ophie Report

    #31

    I was a sample alcohol girl at liquor stores, the company would send me an email of availabile jobs and dates/locations and you click yes or no if you can do it! $30/hr and you get to keep the alc

    juliasalasin Report

    #32

    If you have any design, planning, artistic skills you could create art or templates (budget spreadsheets, diaries/planners etc) and sell PDF downloads on Etsy!!

    Adele Report

    #33

    At a front desk at a gym on weekends or weekday nights. I just went up to different gyms and studios to see who was hiring.

    Karina Ramirez Report

    #34

    Art modeling!! Become a figure model for a local class. Depending on where you live and how good you are, you can make $30-50/hr

    honey, prismatic Report

    #35

    Teaching Pilates! it is a high upfront investment but I was able to pay myself back pretty quickly.

    Alexa Report

    #36

    Find a local family that needs a babysitter some nights. I used to babysit and get paid for sitting on the couch with their kids for hours while they watched tv or played with their toys.

    Samantha🧸 Report

    #37

    Bartend private events. You get to pick and choose whatever shifts work for you and can be great money

    Shanice Pidluzny Report

    #38

    My husband and I detail cars on the side. All of our customers so far are co workers.

    lindsaykmar Report

    #39

    Smartphone displaying a website for safe side hustle ideas on a gray textured surface. Create and sell ai generated art, through wallpaper subscriptions, on stock photo sites, or use a print on demand company for physical items like posters. ✨Can be done all from your phone!

    Anthony , Sanket Mishra/Pexels Report

    #40

    My fertility nurse told my husband to donate his plasma 😂 in our area there is a place that pays about $700 per month!

    Jess Stamper Report

    #41

    I serve at a nice restaurant that’s only open from 5-9 and it’s perfect two days a week

    gabi.chase Report

    #42

    sell off anything you don't use, don't wear etc...3 month rule, if you haven't physically picked it up in three months - sell it! I was selling items, some for under $10 and the money adds up!

    ash🤓 Report

    #43

    i do shipt once or twice a day. i choose the order i want to pick up, go to target, shop their order, and drop it off in under an hour

    ili Report

    #44

    Wedding assistant!

    ceecam16 Report

    #45

    I’m spicy dancer and work twice a week.

    MarieJane Report

    #46

    I started working part-time at a hotel. Interesting people. Little discounts on hotels. Overall not bad. Paying off debt as well

    imaniwalker6586 Report

    #47

    honestly I work at a pizza place in the evening. it pays great and place tips. but I did Rover and made good money.

    Harley Report

    #48

    I cleaned offices 3-4 nights a week. I’d still be doing it if my husbands work schedule wouldn’t have changed. 😂 I loved it. It was only 2-3 hours and super easy.

    mjhoppe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    i got a part time job at a chocolate shop!

    hannah Report

    #50

    I do private lessons/tutoring online and in person in my town for younger kids, it pays well and if you're strictly online it's honestly as sage as it can get. in person works for me

    shahaf🎗 Report

    #51

    Brand ambassador/ product specialist gigs! small events usually 3hrs for $35-$50hr or larger events 1-3 days for 800-1k

    Aya💘🧸 Report

    #52

    i pickup/wash/and drop off people’s laundry

    clarissa salad Report

    #53

    remote video editing

    daveforz Report

    #54

    PLEASE see if you have a food testing place near you!! Theres one near me that pays anywhere from $25-$50 for 15 minutes of testing foods that haven’t come out yet!! Definitely worth it if possible

    oliviagchristie Report

    #55

    A hand holding a pink shirt on a rack, exploring fashion side hustle ideas. I thrift and resell! It’s fun and therapeutic and pretty much risk-free!

    Kelly Gehl , Leticia Ribeiro/Pexels Report

    lisamountain_1 avatar
    Liiisa
    Liiisa
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thrift stores are for people who can’t afford regular stores, not for selfish people to pull a profit. Watch out for karma, it’s about to show up at your door.

