Check them out below, and if you have more to add, drop them in the comments!

Instead of guessing, she turned to the internet for advice, asking for side hustles that feel safe. And people came through with tons of helpful recommendations!

You never really know when or where you might feel at risk—whether you’re walking down the street, at work, or even at home. So when TikToker Cassidy started looking for a side hustle, she wanted one that wouldn’t put her in uncomfortable or unsafe situations, like Uber driving or food delivery.

For many women, safety is something they have to think about every day.

#1 Print on demand! I was able to quit my teaching career from it!

#2 I do Amazon Flex, I work at a whole food & scan returned packages. That’s it. Super simple. I make $19-$25 an hour & I can choose when I want to work as long as I get atleast 4 hours a week.

#3 On Rev, you can transcribe audio/video or do captioning. all online and I think it's like $0.30 a minute or something

#4 I publish content updates for brands on their websites. It’s a weird little niche to get into but it pays.

#5 Furniture flipping! My husband and I did this together. Got desks and dresssers for free off FB marketplace, sanded for HOURS and stained! Worth it!

#6 instacart is my go to! $500 a week usually

#7 i literally take photos of airbnbs and get paid to travel

#8 Upwork!!! Such an easy way to get part time remote work. Many are just 1-3 month gigs

#9 my mom sold custom jewelry on etsy and made more from it than her normal job as a teacher 😭

#10 I clean offices and air bnbs every weekend!! An extra $500-900 a month really helps!!

#11 see if your local hospital is hiring patient sitters, you sit with patients 1:1, don’t need any special licenses and classes needed the hospital provides

#12 I do all the boring research assistant/data entry stuff for researchers and consultants 🥰 my rate is $30-$45/hr depending on the technicality of the job

#13 I work for a company that cares for people w/ disabilities! I work in their homes just helping w/ cooking, playing games etc. I just do weeknds but weekly I earn $600-700 the pay is AMAZING!!! & easy

#14 I do rover* and make minimum $3k a month



*dog walking and pet sitting app (editor's note)

#15 Air bnb co host!!!! Omg I wish more people would do this 🫶🏼

#16 I stock Airbnb fridges with groceries!

#17 Travel agent!!! I looooove it and can do it whenever/wherever I want

#18 I worked part time at Target, just in the evenings 6p-10pm in fulfillment and loved it.

#19 Merchandising. Which is basically just taking pictures in stores. Sometimes (if you want) restocking stuff. SUPER EASY!! I use three different apps.

#20 I work as a bartender at a brewery. Great money, it’s not open super late, and people just don’t get drunk at breweries like they do at bars.

#21 front desk at workout studio! if you like to workout you'll usually get a discount/free classes so you'll be making money & saving money all at once

#22 I do gift wrapping! People drop off their gifts, I wrap them, and they pick them up.

#23 Amazon Influencer Program! Start reviewing products on Amazon.

#24 I have 5 side hustles . Etsy, brand deals, UGC, digital products , YouTube (upload 1 min TikTok’s to YouTube shorts monetized at 2,000 followers )

#25 Uber earlyyy in the morning in hoodies & sweatpants. $100 before noon easily

#26 Go to farmers markets and ask small businesses to run their social media. More accounts you can run, more money 🥰

#27 There’s an app called WorkWhile and you can pick up shifts at different businesses or companies a lot better than putting a whole bunch of mileage and wear and tear on your car

#28 Apply to research studies! You’ll get paid from $75 - $450 depending on the study. It’ll say if money will be deposited, given a gift card or check

#29 If there are any country clubs near you, see if they need banquet servers for events. The ones near me pay 200-400 per event for a handful of hours.

#30 I got a casual job doing admin work at a hospital and work like 1 or 2 4-hour evening shifts a week & make an extra $400 or so every pay

#31 I was a sample alcohol girl at liquor stores, the company would send me an email of availabile jobs and dates/locations and you click yes or no if you can do it! $30/hr and you get to keep the alc

#32 If you have any design, planning, artistic skills you could create art or templates (budget spreadsheets, diaries/planners etc) and sell PDF downloads on Etsy!!

#33 At a front desk at a gym on weekends or weekday nights. I just went up to different gyms and studios to see who was hiring.

#34 Art modeling!! Become a figure model for a local class. Depending on where you live and how good you are, you can make $30-50/hr

#35 Teaching Pilates! it is a high upfront investment but I was able to pay myself back pretty quickly.

#36 Find a local family that needs a babysitter some nights. I used to babysit and get paid for sitting on the couch with their kids for hours while they watched tv or played with their toys.

#37 Bartend private events. You get to pick and choose whatever shifts work for you and can be great money

#38 My husband and I detail cars on the side. All of our customers so far are co workers.

#39 Create and sell ai generated art, through wallpaper subscriptions, on stock photo sites, or use a print on demand company for physical items like posters. ✨Can be done all from your phone!

#40 My fertility nurse told my husband to donate his plasma 😂 in our area there is a place that pays about $700 per month!

#41 I serve at a nice restaurant that’s only open from 5-9 and it’s perfect two days a week

#42 sell off anything you don't use, don't wear etc...3 month rule, if you haven't physically picked it up in three months - sell it! I was selling items, some for under $10 and the money adds up!

#43 i do shipt once or twice a day. i choose the order i want to pick up, go to target, shop their order, and drop it off in under an hour

#44 Wedding assistant!

#45 I’m spicy dancer and work twice a week.

#46 I started working part-time at a hotel. Interesting people. Little discounts on hotels. Overall not bad. Paying off debt as well

#47 honestly I work at a pizza place in the evening. it pays great and place tips. but I did Rover and made good money.

#48 I cleaned offices 3-4 nights a week. I’d still be doing it if my husbands work schedule wouldn’t have changed. 😂 I loved it. It was only 2-3 hours and super easy.

#49 i got a part time job at a chocolate shop!

#50 I do private lessons/tutoring online and in person in my town for younger kids, it pays well and if you're strictly online it's honestly as sage as it can get. in person works for me

#51 Brand ambassador/ product specialist gigs! small events usually 3hrs for $35-$50hr or larger events 1-3 days for 800-1k

#52 i pickup/wash/and drop off people’s laundry

#53 remote video editing

#54 PLEASE see if you have a food testing place near you!! Theres one near me that pays anywhere from $25-$50 for 15 minutes of testing foods that haven’t come out yet!! Definitely worth it if possible