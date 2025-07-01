Woman Wants Half Of Bestie’s Inheritance Because Her Childhood Was Hard, Blocks Her When She Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Money might not buy happiness, but it sure knows how to test a friendship. There’s just something about a fat bank account that brings all the freeloaders, guilt-trippers, and long-lost “besties” crawling out of the woodwork.

One minute you’re chilling with your crew, and the next, someone’s casually suggesting you to fund their midlife crisis or “loan” them half your savings because they once bought you fries in 2012.

One Redditor recently found out just how bold some people can get when she received a large inheritance and was expected to hand over half to her “struggling” friend.

Some friends ask to borrow a sweater – others demand half your bank account because once they bought you a cappuccino in college

One woman receives a large inheritance from her late aunt, loses her friend when she refuses to give her half the money

The woman is excited to share the news of her inheritance with her friend, but is met with jealousy, greed, and demands

“This is the universe evening the score”: The friend demands the woman give her half of her inheritance as she had a hard time growing up

The woman refuses to share her inheritance with her friend, then gets blocked by her and accused of ghosting her after “becoming rich”

The OP (original poster) was grieving her great-aunt, but at least she had something meaningful left of her – a nice inheritance. Not “quit your job and buy a yacht” money, but definitely solid – enough to settle those annoying student loans, maybe start an emergency fund, and actually buy real groceries instead of surviving on toast and vibes.

When the OP shared her exciting news with her long-time bestie, Rachel, she was expecting a “that’s amazing, I’m so happy for you!” Instead, she received demands. This lady expected the OP to split the money with her, as in literally cut her inheritance in half and give it to her. Because, get this – her family didn’t have that growing up. Lady, what now?

Apparently, Rachel feels that because she once bought the OP a few lattes in college and life was unfair to her, the universe is now just “evening the score”… using the OP’s great-aunt’s will.

When the OP didn’t whip out her checkbook like some emotionally manipulated ATM, Rachel pulled the classic dramatic exit: unfollowed, blocked, and ran off to mutual friends to say she got ghosted after the OP “got rich.” Well, excuse me, but this isn’t karma – it’s entitlement with a side of delusion.

Entitlement is when someone believes they deserve something just because they want it, not because they earned it. Entitled folks tend to believe that the world owes them something in exchange for nothing – money, things, privileges, you name it. It often comes from childhood when kids have been given everything without ever being told no, but it can also come from jealousy, insecurity, or just plain old self-centeredness.

Instead of working toward their own goals, entitled people look for shortcuts, usually through others. This mindset twists relationships into transactions, where favors and generosity are “debts.” Entitled friends don’t want to see you win unless they benefit, and when they don’t, they change their story. Suddenly, your success is their injustice. Newsflash: other people’s money isn’t your compensation plan.

In healthy friendships, people help each other because they want to, not because they’re keeping receipts for some future emotional blackmail session. When you find yourself constantly giving and getting little in return, especially if you’re dealing with disrespect, boundary-pushing, or emotional exhaustion, it might be time to rethink things. Healthy friendships should energize, not drain.

If you’re dodging calls, avoiding hangouts, or feeling on edge around someone, that’s a major red flag. If your friend doesn’t respect your boundaries and makes you feel like you’re the only one putting in the effort, it’s time to reconsider your relationship. Ending a friendship isn’t about being harsh – it’s about protecting your mental health and making room for people who actually value you.

At the end of the day, you don’t need “friends” who are toxic scorekeeping and remind you of that one time they spotted you 4 bucks at Starbucks like it was a lifelong debt you signed in blood.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for not sharing her inheritance? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens are shocked by the friend’s audacity, advising the woman never to share her financial situation with anyone

