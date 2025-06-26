Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Dumps GF After Learning Her Squad Secretly Hates Him, She Just Lets It Happen And Lies To Him
Three friends laughing secretly over phone, highlighting girlfriend's squad secretly hating her boyfriend with hidden lies.
Couples, Relationships

Man Dumps GF After Learning Her Squad Secretly Hates Him, She Just Lets It Happen And Lies To Him

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships come with a lot of perks – shared snacks, inside jokes, someone to get rid of spiders. But they also come with expectations, like not being thrown under the metaphorical bus by your partner.

It’s wild how some people will swear they’re all in, while secretly giving front-row tickets to everyone else to laugh at their partner’s expense. Because if love is a team sport, benching your significant other isn’t just rude, it’s relationship sabotage.

For one Redditor, that painful truth came crashing down when he found out he was the only boyfriend excluded from his girlfriend’s “girls’ nights out.”

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some girlfriends flaunt their boyfriends like trophies – others hide them like a bad haircut

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One man finds out he is the only boyfriend excluded from his girlfriend’s “girls’ night out” after dating for 3 years

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman goes out with her friends every couple of weeks, and tells her boyfriend it’s “girls only”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man finds out his girlfriend of 3 years is actually meeting all her friends, and he is the only one not invited, as her friends hate him

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: No_Taro850

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man posted an update saying he confronted his girlfriend, and she admitted she trashed him in front of her friends at the beginning of their relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Budgeron Bach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: No_Taro850

    The man breaks up with his girlfriend after she admits to lying to him for 3 years and not standing up for him when her friends trashed him

    The OP (original poster) had been dating his girlfriend for almost 3 years and things seemed solid. Every couple of weeks, she was going out with “just the girls” – nothing weird about that. The OP trusted her, as she just needed her space. All good, right? Wrong.

    As it turns out, those so-called “girls nights” were actually double dates – and triple dates. Basically, a whole couple’s night extravaganza, just without him. And our guy only found out because one of the boyfriends casually referenced a night out that he had no idea had even happened. The red flags were waiving.

    The OP confronted his girlfriend, but she dropped a nonchalant, “Oh, well, they just tag along sometimes.” Uh-huh, sure – tag along for 3 years? Must be a pretty loyal tag. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did. Apparently, those nights weren’t even girls-only. In fact, they weren’t even about relaxing or unwinding or soul-healing lavender cocktails.

    They were regular hangouts, with friends who openly hated him. Like, full-on “he’s the joke of the group chat” levels of hate. Why? Because apparently, early in their relationship, the OP’s girlfriend vented about him to her friends, a lot, but she forgot to circle back and tell them that they had worked things out.

    So, her friends built this Frankenstein image of a partner that doesn’t even exist anymore. And instead of clearing his name, she just… let it simmer. Our guy wasn’t imagining the side-eyes or the cold vibes. Turns out, his girlfriend’s crew weren’t shy about using him as comedic inspiration, and she wasn’t exactly rushing to defend his honor.

    When he asked her why she didn’t shut it down, she said she didn’t want to be the center of attention. Lady, that’s not being shy, that’s being spineless. So, our OP made the hard call and broke up with her. Not just because her friends hated him, and not just because he was lied to, but because the one person who should’ve had his back stood silently while he was the punching bag.

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Because support in a relationship isn’t just about showing up during the big moments – it’s in the small stuff, too. Having your back means defending you, listening when you vent, and standing up for you when things get uncomfortable. Having an unsupportive partner, whether in front of friends or in private, can create a feeling of isolation within the relationship.

    A supportive partner validates your emotions, advocates for you in tricky situations, and makes you feel emotionally safe. When a partner stays silent or neutral during tough moments, it can feel like abandonment. Without emotional support, resentment builds fast, and eventually, you stop turning to them at all.

    Every relationship hits bumps, that’s true, but some roads just aren’t worth the drive, and it’s important to know when it’s time to end a relationship. If your partner lies, lets others disrespect you, and shrugs it off like it’s no big deal, that’s your sign. When someone routinely dismisses your needs or makes you feel small, it’s emotional invalidation, and it adds up.

    If you find yourself constantly questioning your worth, feel like you can’t trust your partner, or feel lonelier with them than without, those aren’t quirks, they’re deal-breakers. Ending it might feel scary, but staying in a relationship where you’re not seen or valued chips away at your self-esteem one ignored moment at a time.

    At the end of the day, leaving a bad relationship isn’t quitting – it’s choosing yourself. And honestly, you deserve someone who brags about you, not someone who hides you like a dirty secret.

    What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying his girlfriend is a jerk for lying and not standing up for him

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda