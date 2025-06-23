ADVERTISEMENT

They say love is blind, but apparently, for some parents, so is basic decency. Some folks neglect their kids, then pop back in years later expecting a hero’s welcome and full access to their adult child’s life, plus voting rights on who they date.

It’s funny how people who missed most of your milestones have a lot to say about your relationships. Family dinners hit differently when the side dish is passive-aggressive behavior. And one Redditor knows this all too well, as her estranged parents showed up after decades, only to insult her girlfriend over dinner.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some parents opt out of the parenting package but still want full control of the adult upgrade

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman reconnects with her estranged parents but regrets it when they call her girlfriend “disgusting” over dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s parents neglected her as a child, weren’t there for her, and paid nannies to raise her

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tim Mossholder / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But they decided to reconnect after decades of being estranged from her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman takes her parents out to dinner to introduce them to her girlfriend, who is 16 years older than her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: BadProfessional3445

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s disgusting”: the woman leaves dinner with her parents without saying a word after they call her girlfriend disgusting behind her back

The OP (original poster), a 32-year-old woman, finally found herself in a healthy relationship after enduring a series of romantic disasters. Her girlfriend, 48-year-old Ruby, has been nothing but loving and kind, and for the first time, the OP is happy. But of course, just when you think life is calming down, in come the parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, these aren’t warm-and-fuzzy, fresh-baked-cookies kind of parents. Nope, these are the “we paid nannies to raise you” type. The kind who missed most of the OP’s childhood but have been trying to squeeze back into her life after decades, claiming regret. And just when she was cautiously beginning to let her guard down, they went and blew it spectacularly.

The OP organized a dinner for her parents to meet her girlfriend. Things were going just fine – wine was flowing, the food was hot, and everyone was playing nice. Then, Ruby gave the OP a quick peck before heading to the bathroom. Seems innocent, right? Apparently not.

The second Ruby was out of earshot, the OP’s mom launched a verbal grenade, declaring Ruby “disgusting” and making it crystal clear they weren’t about to support the relationship, like their opinion actually mattered after decades of neglect. What followed was an awkward silence so thick you could cut it with a steak knife. Our OP didn’t yell or cause a scene – she simply paid the bill like a boss and dipped.

And just like that, her parents were left with their opinions and untouched tiramisu. But instead of apologizing, her parents called, texted, and summoned the entire Greek chorus of extended relatives to say their daughter owed them an apology. So, is she the villain for walking out?

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: A.C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Look, nobody’s saying parents have to love every partner their kid brings home. But there’s a way to express concern, and shrieking in disgust isn’t it, especially not when you’ve spent most of your child’s life emotionally checked out.

Because emotional neglect isn’t something kids just “get over.” Being raised by parents who were more into their calendars than their children can leave deep dents, like chronic self-doubt, fear of abandonment, and the charming habit of people-pleasing just to feel worthy. It’s not just about missing hugs – it’s about missing the feeling of being seen and heard.

As adults, people who were emotionally neglected may struggle to express needs, set boundaries, or trust that love doesn’t come with strings attached. They might overachieve to feel seen or shrink themselves to avoid conflict. And forgiving those parents who neglected you for years is never easy, but it is possible, sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebuilding a relationship with estranged parents isn’t about picking up where things left off – it’s about starting fresh, with boundaries and accountability on the table. Before any warm and fuzzy reunion can happen, parents need to take ownership of past mistakes, listen without defensiveness, and respect the adult their kid has become.

Before diving back in, parents need to put in some actual work, like acknowledging the hurt they caused, apologizing without the dreaded “but,” and proving they’ve done some emotional homework. A real reconnection isn’t forced or guilt-tripped into, it’s earned. And yes, that includes respecting your choices, even the ones they don’t personally vibe with.

So, do you think the poster was wrong for walking out mid-dinner? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk in the story, as both she and her girlfriend are grown adults capable of their own decisions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT