Flirting is one of the most fun experiences of being human, of course only when it’s welcome and not offensive towards the receiver. And pick-up lines are the most straightforward way to flirt. Some of these can be funny or cheesy, while some are just curiously interesting, but as long as they do the job, does it really matter? Netizens were asked about the smoothest pick-up lines they had ever heard, and the answers were quite remarkable. Some of these pick-up lines were so impressive that they made us go, “Woah!” Just scroll down to check them out for yourself and get ready to be swooned! More info: Reddit

#1 I was wearing a suit and a girl comes up to me:



"Hey, I like your suit but it looks like it needs a Taylor. By the way, my name is Taylor."



S**t caught me the f**k off guard but I loved it hah.

#2 Was in my girls car on our first date, she come from money so has a fancy pants car, I was talking about how nice it is and she goes

“Yea look it even has a snack warmer” and turns on my seat warmer.

#3 Guy: Do you have an ugly boyfriend?



Girl: No



Guy: Do you want one?

When you look at some of these pick-up lines, you can’t help but be taken in by the genius behind them. Because, to be honest, flirting doesn’t come naturally to everyone, and we are sure it requires a certain skillset that sets these perfect pick-up lines apart from the really boring and mundane ones. Psychology Today states, “Flirting is not a trivial activity; it requires many skills: intellect, body language, creativity, empathy. At its best, flirting can be high art, whether the flirter is vying for a soul mate, manipulating a potential customer, or just being playful.” ADVERTISEMENT Well, when you consider flirting as an art then it seems like the artists of this thread are quite accomplished without sounding too desperate, and also ensuring that the receiver of the pick-up line doesn’t feel uncomfortable. Because some of these worked so well that the people involved ended up getting married! Now, how cool is that!

#4 "If I had a pick up line I would use it on you right now"



#5 Was at a bar with a friend once, someone knocked a glass off and a guy quickly caught it.



Friend: "Fast hands!"



Guy: "Thanks, they go slow too"



Friend f*****g melted, I messaged her my congrats the morning after.

#6 Was approached by a woman who winked at me.



I said "you have something in your eye?" And she replied "you".



I married her.

The thing about pick-up lines is that they are short, yet express a lot within a few words. So, the person who is using these pick-up lines should be either good with words or have the charm to deliver them perfectly. ADVERTISEMENT A Forbes article mentioned that there are three types of factors that determine the effectiveness of pick-up lines: the type of the pick-up line (direct, innocuous, flippant), the type of connection one is looking for, and the personality type being conveyed. It also stated, “The psychology behind pick-up lines reveals that directness often holds the key to transforming an initial spark into a meaningful connection.”

#7 I had a really cute girl come up to me once, and say "Hey, I was wondering if you could see yourself in me later?"



Me caught off guard completely: "uhhhh I don't know, maybe" (because I'm so smooth myself)



Then she pulls off her wig, and pretends to polish her completely bald head with her sleeve, and bending down to present the top of her head to me. "How about now?"



It turns out that she had Alopecia so she just tried to make the best of a s****y situation. We dated almost a year



Pick up line: Smooth



Delivery: Smooth



Head: Also Smooth.

#8 The one i saw on reddit yesterday where the girl tells a guy "hey, my friend over there thinks you're cute" and then she goes to stand over there.

#9 A red headed buddy of mine went up to a stunning red head at a bar and ask if she “wanted to start a pumpkin patch” .

Talking about the effectiveness of pick-up lines, according to Psychreg, “Self-disclosure is an important factor in attraction. When we share personal information with someone, we create a sense of intimacy and closeness that can lead to feelings of attraction. Pick-up lines that reveal something about ourselves can be particularly effective in this regard.” “Another factor that contributes to the effectiveness of pick-up lines is humor. When we laugh, our brains release endorphins, which are associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. This positive association can be transferred to the person who made us laugh, making them more attractive in our eyes.”

#10 This girl I had a crush on in high school asked to use my phone to call hers because she couldn't find it. her phone started ringing in her pocket, she pulls it out, saves my number and says she'll text me later.

#11 "it's good to see you again"



Again?



"yeah, we went out, had some food, some drinks and. A great time"



When was this



"next week".

#12 Girl slid into my DMs and said that she’d give me a dime for my number. Then I said “okay but I have to see the dime first” then she sent me my profile picture.

Well, we think that was some mighty advice that can be quite useful for rookie flirters who were hunting for some micro lessons about pick-up lines. Not to forget, this list could also be a silver platter for you. Who knows, one of them might work on someone, and it’s always ok to borrow the one that you like. But for the professional pick-up liners, how about you share your gripping art with us and jot down some of your masterpieces in the comments? We are sure they will help out some amateur flirters out there!

#13 Your eyes could start a cult.

#14 I was out for a jog. A man sees me. He says loudly, “If you are running to look better, then you can quit.” It was smooth. It put a big smile on my face. It didn’t seem like a cat call. It was smart, funny, and he did it was charisma.

#15 Credit goes to my buddy. Smoothest not because of the line, but just the way he delivered it, AND the fact that it worked.



We’re at a VERY country bar playing pool. Sees a girl eyeing him. We pester him into approaching her. He has no interest in chasing girls on this night, he just wants to play pool. So he’s gonna pick a bad line and deliver it “out of character” as he described.



“Hey girl, nice boots, wanna f**k?”



They’ve been happily married 8 years now.

#16 "Have you seen my shirt? Feel it..."



...she touches the shirt...



"...that's boyfriend material".

#17 I was on a plane once. I was in the aisle and there was a very pretty girl in the window seat. Before she got on the plane, the guy in the middle seat had said to the stewardess that he wanted to find another seat. Once we were airborne, I suggested he go, and he jumped up like there was a fire.



As he left, she looked at me as if to say, "What was that about?!?" So I leaned over, and I said, "Now it's just the two of us."



Ballsiest thing I ever said to a woman. It worked, though. We were married for almost 20 years.

#18 ‘You don’t sweat much for a fat lass’.

#19 I once accidentally flirted with another man at an upscale bar. I was enjoying my drink and a man sat near me, and without a thought I said “your cologne pairs really well with my drink.”



He blushed, I blushed, the bar tender blushed. I wish I was that smooth with people I actually want to flirt with.

#20 It didn't happen in English so the wordplay isn't as good but it went something like this.





Wintertime, icy sidewalk, very cute girl was struggling a bit not to slip.





I go: careful, you might fall!





Her: that's alright, maybe you will catch me over a cup of coffee









Her spontaneity really caught me off guard. All I could say was 'maybe' and walked away...yep, idiot.

#21 I did an accidental one once. It was a time in college where I was doing a lot of Latin, and I met a girl at like a one-off lecture event. She said "Hi, my name's Amanda" and I said "Oh cool, in Latin that means 'the girl to be loved'". Then she kinda giggled, but I wasn't trying to give her a pick-up line. I was trying to give her a Latin fact.

#22 Met a girl back in college. She was gorgeous. I kept looking at her, but was afraid of rejection. During a break she came up to me and said, “Are you just going to look at me or do I have to make the first move?”

Needless to say she never let me forget that.

#23 Stroll up to the table and say, "Excuse me, this is embarrassing, but my friend over there wants to know if you think I'm cute?".

#24 My worse/accidental pickup line I ever used.

“I don’t want to f**k you, I just want to dance.”

Somehow I was back her house 15 minutes later until the next morning.

#25 I wouldn’t call this “smooth” more “effective” : I used to smile at a cute guy across the bar and then mouth “come here” while waving him over. The adorable “ME?!” Looks they used to get on their faces were priceless. They could be smooth as they wanted afterward, but they always gave away any cool demeanor they tried to have with the initial utter shock. I’d like to also clarify that I am not a super model. I think guys are just so not used to this kind of attention that it was deeply flattering.

#26 "Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears.".

#27 A girl came to me in a bar and said "Do you have a twin brother?".



I said "Uh uhm no?"



And then she said "That's too bad because I'd love to meet him"



I thought it was pretty good. It helped that she was gorgeous.

#28 A girl said “guess my last name”. The guy responded “I don’t know girl, wanna use mine instead?”.

#29 I don't usually chase people but I'd put my Crocs in sport mode for you



Wearing Crocs is not mandatory but success rate should be higher with.

#30 I was sitting next to this guy I had kinda started seeing and we were doing this practice thing for graduation, I was complaining about how my last name is really far down the list and this was gonna take forever and said "god I hate my last name" without skipping a beat he said "you can take mine" THEN HIS NAME GOT CALLED AND HE JUST WINKED AT ME AND WALKED AWAY AND I WAS SITTING THERE DUMBFOUNDED LIKE DAMN THAT WAS SMOOTH AS F**K.

#31 Somebody once asked me if I liked their new trainers. I replied Yes, but they'd look even better over my shoulders.



I'll never forget that shade of crimson. It worked, too, so I'm submitting it.