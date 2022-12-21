Below, we’ve compiled a list of cute, funny, and some PG-rated, dirty Christmas pick-up lines, which will either secure you a kiss under the mistletoe or a hot date with a bottle of eggnog. And let’s be honest, both options sound enjoyable, so it’s a win-win. Quips aside, upvote those Christmas pick-up lines that made you smile! Also, are you on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list this year? Let us know!

Single or taken, if you have that special someone in mind, be sure to use some Christmas pick-up lines to show your affection and burst that love-o-meter! Perhaps not on Santa’s, but cute pick-up lines for Christmas will surely put you on that special someone’s Nice list. Also, if you leave some cookies out for him, Father Christmas might turn a blind eye to all the naughty pick-up lines too. Either way, pick-up lines for Christmas work just as well as having a cute dog picture on your dating profile. It’s an instant yes. So, try a Christmas pick-up line, and, who knows, you might grant yourself a big smooch under the mistletoe!

It’s nearly the pinnacle of “engagement season.” Popping the question on Christmas Eve has been a long-standing practice. In fact, Facebook reported that between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the US alone, 2.6 million people updated their relationship status to “engaged.” So, there is definitely something about wintertime that makes us feel all lovey-dovey. There might be flu in the air, but so is love. So, ’tis the season to be jolly and a little naughty. Whether you have yourself a boo or you’re waiting for Santa to bring you one, dazzling them with naughty Christmas pick-up lines will surely melt their heart.

#1 "Shouldn’t you be on top of the tree, Angel?"

#2 "If I was the Grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you."

#3 "Can I be the milk to your cookies?"

#4 "What’s the difference between you and the Grinch? The Grinch stole Christmas, but you’ve stolen my heart."

#5 "You make me more excited than seeing gifts under a Christmas tree."

#6 "Let me help you out of that ugly sweater."

#7 "Is your name Rudolf? Because you light up the room."

#8 "If I were a snowman, I’d melt into a puddle because you’re so hot."

#9 "If I were Santa, what would you leave me as a treat?"

#10 "Baby it’s cold outside, but I’ll keep you warm."

#11 "I used my advent calendar to count down the days til I see you."

#12 "I’ll be Santa and you can whisper what you want in my ear."

#13 "He may have a nice car, but I have a fast sleigh."

#14 "Are you Christmas? Because I want to Merry you."

#15 "Even Santa can’t make candy as sweet as you."

#16 "I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you."

#17 "Can you hold my gloves for a second? I usually warm them by the fireplace, but you are way hotter."

#18 "Like candy canes and Christmas, me and you were mint for each other."

#19 "Can I take a picture of you, so I can show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas?"

#20 "Do you live in an igloo? Because you seem like a pretty cool person."

#21 "If a big man puts you in a bag tonight, don’t worry. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas."

#22 "Forget Santa, you’re on my nice list."

#23 "If you wake up in a box tomorrow morning, it’s cause I asked for the cutest person in the world for Christmas."

#24 "I’ve checked twice, and I’m sure you’re on my naughty list."

#25 "The milk and cookies at my place taste good for breakfast, too."

#26 "I just got some mistletoe, how about we go back to my place and try it out?"

#27 "I like milk and cookies, but I would rather have you."

#28 "Wanna sit on the North Pole tonight?"

#29 "Santa’s lap isn’t the only place wishes come true."

#30 "Screw the nice list. I’ve got you on my nice and naughty list!"

#31 "I don’t care if I’m on your naughty list or your nice list, I just want to be on your to-do list."

#32 "The only package I want this Christmas is yours."

#33 "Of all the magnetic poles in the world, you had to walk into mine."

#34 "Santa: 'Wanna sit on my lap and discuss the first thing that comes up?'"

#35 "I’m gonna make you glisten like the snow."

#36 "You, me, mistletoe."

#37 "Is that a candy cane in your pocket or are you just excited to see me?"

#38 "I’d like to be the Santa to your Mrs. Claus."

#39 "Roses are red, Santa is too, I want to spend my Christmas with you."

#40 "Wanna hang out under the mistletoe while we wait for Santa?"

#41 "I’ve got a special toy from Santa’s workshop just for you."

#42 "You can unwrap me like a gift."

#43 "You make me want to get coal in my stocking."

#44 "Seeing you makes me realize I’m probably on the naughty list this year."

#45 "Is your name Holly? Because you make me feel Jolly."

#46 "Let’s make this gingerbread house a gingerbread home."

#47 "I’m like a snowman because you’ve got me frozen in my tracks."

#48 "The postman’s not the only thing that’s gonna be late this month."

#49 "I’ve got some reindeer games we can play later."

#50 "The name’s Feliz Navi-daddy."

#51 "Tonight definitely won’t be a silent night."

#52 "You know what they say about finding love at Christmas? You’ll find yourself becoming a parent come September."

#53 "Well, call me the mall Santa because my beard is fake and I’m just trying to get to know your kids."

#54 "I think we have great chemis-tree."

#55 "Hi, I’m Advent. You must be Christmas, cause I’ve been waiting for you for what feels like forever."

#56 "Are you sitting on a candle? Because you are on fire."

#57 "Hey. I’m spreading Christmas cheer. What drink can I get you?"

#58 "Call me an ornament — because I’m hanging on your every word."

#59 "You’re prettier than a partridge in a pear tree!"

#60 "Sleigh bells don’t have to be the only thing ringing — can I give you a call tonight?"

#61 "Santa promised me something spectacular for Christmas — he must have meant you."

#62 "Do you hear what I hear? It’s the sound of sparks flying between us."

#63 "I ho-ho-hope I can get your number tonight."

#64 "That star on top of the Christmas tree has nothing on your glow."

#65 "If you were a tree, you’d be an evergreen, because I bet you look this good year-round."

#66 "Are you Rudolph’s red nose? Because, baby, I would say you glow."

#67 "If you were a reindeer, you’d be Cupid, because your friend is looking fine tonight. Can you introduce me?"

#68 "Baby, we need to get together before Christmas — because you can’t spell “love” with No-el."

#69 "I take romance to a new level — I don’t cuddle; I hibernate."

#70 "Keep an eye out for elves with ropes and a blindfold! Why? Cause I asked Santa for you this Christmas."

#71 "Do you celebrate Boxing Day? Because you’re the whole package."

#72 "I’ll definitely let you join in my reindeer games."

#73 "Call me Rudolph, because you just sleighed me!"

#74 "Unlike the snow, I promise I won’t flake on you."

#75 "Do you want to make a Christmas jingle with me, or are you single all the way?"

#76 "Are you looking for a tree topper? Because I’ve been told I’m a star on top."

#77 "I have the stamina of a jolly, round man — I can go all night long."

#78 "Let’s pretend to be presents and get laid under the tree."

#79 "I could work with the elves in the ribbon-tying department because I’m a pretty knotty girl."

#80 "Let’s both be naughty this year and save Santa the trip."

#81 "Wanna meet Santa’s little helper?"

#82 "Girl, if you come to my house on Black Friday, all clothes will be 100 percent off."

#83 "Did you ask Santa for a rhino this Christmas? Because it looks like you could use something horny."

#84 "Are you Adam Sandler? Because I’m ready to give you eight crazy nights."

#85 "I want to fill you up with my holiday spirit."

#86 "You’d be the first gift I’d unwrap Christmas morning."

#87 "I like my Christmas stockings held up by garter belts."

#88 "I’m not Santa, but do you want to sit on my lap and tell me what you want this Christmas?"

#89 "I want to be the elf on your shelf."

#90 "My bedroom is the warmest place in 500 miles. Looks like we have to head there if we want to stay warm."

#91 "You know what elves and I have in common? We’re both good with our hands."

#92 "I’ll leave milk and cookies out for Santa, but your late-night snack is me."

#93 "If you were one of Santa’s reindeer, you’d be Vixen for sure."

#94 "It may be Jesus’s birthday, but I’m the one receiving the gift of your presence."

#95 "Baby I’m going to Jingle Bell Rock your world tonight."

#96 "I’d like to make your sleigh bells ring."

#97 "I’d like to try your Christmas cookies."

#98 "You know what Santa and I have in common? We both love a good ho-ho-ho."

#99 "Why don’t we make like the Little Drummer Boy and start banking?"

#100 "Are you on the nice list? Because you’re looking mighty nice tonight."

#101 "Your eyes shine brighter than the lights on the tree."

#102 "Are you a candy cane? Because I’m hooked."

#103 "Watch out Jesus, there’s about to be another immaculate conception tonight."

#104 "I’m glad I saved room for dessert, because you are serving looks."

#105 "I brought you a gift. You can wear the bow and be my gift later."

#106 "Would you fancy a quick egg-snog?"

#107 "I’ve been baking all day, and I want to whisk you a Merry Christmas."

#108 "When we met, it was love at frost sight."

#109 "I can tell you’re quite the ‘elf-a-male’"

#110 "Forget 12 days of Christmas, I want 12 days with you."

#111 "I prefer to give rather than receive."

#112 "Care to dance with me merrily in the new old-fashioned way?"

#113 "This season to be jolly — and get your phone number."

#114 "Move over, sugar plums — someone else will be dancing in my head tonight."

#115 "Santa must have really worked his magic if there’s an angel like you in our midst."

#116 "Want to go frolic and play the Eskimo way?"

#117 "I think we’re orna-meant to be."

#118 "This thing we have is really be-yule-tiful."

#119 "Hi, Santa said you wished for me. Good choice."

#120 "How about you show me peace on earth, and I’ll show you goodwill toward men?"

#121 "Wanna Scrooge?"

#122 "In the words of Jack Skellington, “I am the best, for my talents are renowned far and wide.” Wanna see for yourself?"

#123 "Ever do it in a sleigh?"

#124 "Is your name Jingle Bells? ‘Cause you look like you go all the way."

#125 "Are you looking to get fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-laid?"

#126 "Good tidings aren't the only thing I can give you."

#127 "That Christmas tree isn’t the only thing that’s going to have an angel on top of it."

#128 "Unlike Santa, I’ll bring over some toys if you want to get naughty."

#129 "I’d like to sit on your yule log tonight."

#130 "Let’s role-play. You be mommy, I’ll be Santa."

#131 "I’ve got five gold rings in my pocket for you if ya know what I’m sayin'."

#132 "Do you want me to ice your cookies?"

#133 "Babbo Natale, Father Christmas, Santa… I don’t care what you call me as long as you call me."

#134 "Let’s get elf-ed up."

#135 "Let’s make baby snowmen and call them our chill-dren."

#136 "After we deck the halls, we can deck the kitchen, the laundry room, the whole house."