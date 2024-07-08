ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask someone about their passions, most people might say they’re into something like photography or traveling. But woodworking? That’s a unique skill you might not normally expect. It’s a craft that demands a lot of time, dedication, and precision. And those who are involved are truly devoted to it.

There are many thriving communities online where talented woodworkers share their projects: anything from functional furniture to quirky decorations. Their work is so beautiful that we often feature it on Bored Panda. Today, we’ve gathered a new round of inspiring creations. Check them out below, and don’t miss our chat with craftsman Liam O’Connor.

#1

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#2

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, this is amazing. I'm not showing it to my cats though!

#3

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#4

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#5

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a reason why you wouldn't run the cable across the grooves in the 'feet' rather than drilling holes & running the cable as shown?

#6

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#7

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#8

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#9

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#10

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#11

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#12

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#13

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#14

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#15

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Picsa

Creative DIY Report

#16

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Home Decora Report

#17

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#18

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great craftsmanship, but I'd be too scared to use them, especially in the dark.

#19

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#20

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feels like AI, and I don't know how long resin would last in a heavy traffic area.

#21

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuine question, would this be difficult to keep clean on the interior?

#22

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#23

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#24

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's beautiful, wish I had something like this in my home.

#25

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#26

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#27

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

emmuzka avatar
Emma London
Emma London
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they have the door thing on both sides, so both of them can decide to close the shop when they feel like it.

#28

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Decora Tips Report

dragoncove avatar
Crystal
Crystal
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice except it gives the impression of being rather small in size. Is it just perspective or was it built for child sized people?

#29

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#30

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohh, for a second I didn’t realise it was a top down image until I spotted the little girl near the bottom. Interesting perspective!

#31

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#32

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#33

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Steven Constructions Report

#34

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#35

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#36

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#37

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#38

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

mariaalbekoglu avatar
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather keep a field of wild flowers there and sit where my bare feet touch the grass and bugs and birds and frogs have their space too.

#39

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother would love this! Though he’d probably love it more if we could fit a trampoline into the house.

#40

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#41

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#42

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#43

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#44

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#45

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#46

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#47

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#48

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me this is for train sets or at least a matchbox race track

#49

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#50

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

dragoncove avatar
Crystal
Crystal
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is it staying balanced? I like it and all. But how?

#51

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#52

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Ava Volet Report

#53

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#54

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#55

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#56

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#57

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#58

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#59

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#60

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#61

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#62

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Peter Petric Report

#63

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Pich Sophal Report

#64

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#65

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#66

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#67

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#68

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#69

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#70

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#71

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol I'm a dipshit - i thought the mirror was a phone and was so confused.

#72

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#73

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#74

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#75

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#76

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#77

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#78

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Beautiful Work Report

#79

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#80

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

Creative DIY Report

#81

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#82

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

#83

Wood-Working-Interior-Design-Pics

DIY Ideas Home Report

