If you ask someone about their passions, most people might say they’re into something like photography or traveling. But woodworking? That’s a unique skill you might not normally expect. It’s a craft that demands a lot of time, dedication, and precision. And those who are involved are truly devoted to it.

There are many thriving communities online where talented woodworkers share their projects: anything from functional furniture to quirky decorations. Their work is so beautiful that we often feature it on Bored Panda. Today, we’ve gathered a new round of inspiring creations. Check them out below, and don’t miss our chat with craftsman Liam O’Connor.