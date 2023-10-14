ADVERTISEMENT

Quality woodworking has a way of seeming almost fantastical, like an object of art piece straight out of a fantasy movie. But despite the art form’s age, there are still creative people out there, chiseling, sawing, and sanding wood for our benefit. 

This internet group gathers the most interesting, creative, and downright impressive examples of woodworking. We also got in touch with craftsman George Dirk Britz from Britz Knives, to learn a bit more about creative work. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Instagram | Britz Knives

Driftwood Rhino

Carved A Rope And Knot From Basswood

Bored Panda got in touch with knife-smith George Dirk Britz from Britz Knives to learn more about being a craftsperson and he was kind enough to share about his profession and experience. 

“I'm an artist by nature, and also draw, paint, and sculpt. Always been a knife and weapons nerd, so it just sort of came naturally to want to make knives. Learning the craft of bladesmithing/knife making, YouTube videos, and trial and error. There was an old knife maker near me, so I worked out of his workshop for a while and learned a good few things from him as well.”
Octopus In Juniper, Hand Carved By My Self

I love the imperfection that crack adds- makes it perfect!

I Carved A Kiwi, His Name Is Fred And He Dreams Of Flying (Walnut And Maple)

Baby Turtle Emerging From Its Egg. Hand Carved By Me, In Boxwood And Horn Eyes. Hope You Like It, Happy New Year To Everyone Particularly The Loyal Followers! Happy Carving!

it’s so cute!! i’d absolutely buy this! you should consider starting an Etsy shop if you’d like!

So we wanted to hear him talk about his process a bit. “What I found best for me is to figure out your own ways of doing things, as long as it's good practice and still produces great knives. I do research daily basically. It never stops. I'll get an idea of what I want to make, or in some cases the client wants, draw up the design, and then figure out ways to make it.”

Grandpa's Cabin Carving Is All Done!

Deer Tree

"The Squeeze" Oak, Me, 2020 The Piece That Doesn't Come To Life Till Its Squeezed

Many of the creations here and on George’s Instagram look deeply complicated, the culmination of years of learning, practice, and experimentation. Indeed, many of us hardly make anything physical anymore besides dinner, so the task seems daunting. So we wanted to know how one would even go about starting. “You can basically make a knife with a hand file, hammer, and fire, lol.”
Black Walnut Joiners Mallet. I Had Been Getting Into Carving, And I Needed A Heavy Mallet For Carving And Mortises. And Then I Found Out About A Maker's Challenge. And I Had Recently Become Slightly Obsessed With Old English And Scottish Tools. This Guy Was Born

Just Finished This Basswood And Walnut Piranha Plant Carving

From Cottonwood Bark Chunks To The Finished Carvings - My Latest Whimsical Houses

“The minimum to get started I would say is to have a 2 x 72 belt grinder (there are smaller ones but I don't think it's worth it), a bench drill, and then a way to heat treat your blade, like an electric kiln, gas forge or even a coal forge. Proper heat treatment is one of the most important things in this business. Each steel is a little different so a lot of research and also trial and error goes into it,” He shared with Bored Panda.

Pls Rate C: First Time On Reddit. Carved This Deer A Couple Of Months Ago

T-Rex Skull From Butternut And Walnut

Otter In Butternut

Lastly, he left us with some other tips about how to get into knifemaking, if that suits your fancy. “There are many bladesmiths that have open anvil/forge days where people can go there and try it out for the first time or, to keep learning more and improve their skills. Probably a good place to start.” You can find more of George’s creations on his Instagram page
Whittled A Baby Dinosaur

Just Finished My Shakespeare Bench! The Client Is Deciding On The Titles To Go On The Book Spines

Final Result Of My Last Project

Humans have been carving pieces of wood for over ten thousand years, as the oldest wooden sculpture that has been found is thought to have been made around twelve thousand years ago. Called the Shigir Idol or Shigir Sculpture, it depicts a face atop a long, wooden pole. Researchers believe that stone tools were used to fell the tree and carve out this ritual object. 

Trying To Take Pride In Something For A Change: 130 Unique, Handcarved Pieces In No Particular Order; 8 Months Part-Time, 2 Months Full-Time, 2 Significant Injuries And A Whole Lot Of Deprastination

Oh I love all of them! I can relate the the deprastination. The 8-pointed star on the left is my favorite. I’m sure all us Pandas will find a favorite one.

The Mandalorian. Mudhorn Skull. Wood Carving

I Hand Carved This Ebony Gorilla With Amber Eyes And Boxwood Bananas

While the annual rings from the tree (a larch) are still visible on the Idol, those ancient humans did take the time to carve out “ribs” and facial features to designate that this represents a human or humanoid figure. Some anthropologists note that the arrangement of the idol is similar to Native American totem poles. 
Betta Fish

Small Carved Wooden Animals

omg i love them! you’re style is so cute and cartoonish!

Carved A Small Handful Of Desert Rain Frogs Out Of Maple, White Oak, And Black Walnut! Love These Chunky Little Guys! Hope Y'all Do Too!

In general, woodworking is among the oldest of human “hobbies” although we have to assume much of it was practical. Nevertheless, items like the Shigir Idol do indicate that some early humans took time out of their day to make something without a tangible benefit. This means that the artistic spirit that many of the creators in this list possess is a time-honored human tradition. 

I'm Making A Valkyrie Bass

Polarbear In Ash - First Carving That's Not A Spoon

Sun Flower

I know it's a sunflower, but I immediately heard "out of bed, you daisy-head!" when I saw it.

Our ancestors were often a lot more creative than we might give them credit for. Unfortunately, wood is a lot harder to preserve than metal or stone, meaning that a lot of early woodwork is irreversibly lost. Nevertheless, archeologists have found everything from coffins to folding chairs, all made in pre-metal cultures. Many existing examples are from ancient Egypt, where wooden creations would be preserved in tombs. 
Little Bull

Hello! I Am A Beginner Woodcarver Exploring The Wonderful World Of Reddit. Here's One Of My Newest In-Progress Pieces To Prove Myself :d

I Am Newbie To Just About Everything With That Being Reddit, "Art", Carving, And Just Life In General😝. Here Is The Latest Piece I've Made... It Is Inspired By Salvador Dali's "Persistence Of Memory"

So if you are feeling inspired, perhaps look into a class or just get a knife, some wood and start whittling. If you truly do hate it, you’ll find out pretty quickly, but you may also discover that you actually love it. And if you are in the mood for more woodworking creations, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other article on creative woodworking designs

Mother Bear And The Plump Rabbit

Just A Shark In Sandals

Rattlesnake, Hand Carved In Boxwood, Horn Eyes And Rattle, And Silver Tongue

Bald Eagle, Northern White Cedar

Spooky Carves

Not The Best Photos, But I Have Just About Finished The Carving On This Curly Walnut Bison. One Piece, 30 Knives And Gouges, ~100 Hours, Two Sore Hands

Do You Think That It's Good Work?

I Carved A Tiny Backpack For My Backpack

The Covid Devil. Carved With Power Tools, Finished With Hand Tools, Torched Lightly, Oiled. Oc Covid Summer Project, Off And On Since July

Manta Ray From Recycled Timber ⚒️♻️⚡️ @seedtosawdust

My First Whittling Project, A Whale Shark!

Carved A Tiger

Wally The Walrus

Little Turtle

Fairly New To Carving, My Three First Projects From Left To Right. Hope Sanding Isn't Blasphemous

Carved This Miniature Antler Out Of Rosewood

A Dwarf Carved From Basswood And Walnut - Carved By Me

First Experiment With Charring

I Messed Up His Hat, So I Turned Him In To A Biker Santa 🎅

Update On My Dremel Carving

It’s A Waffle! 🧇

