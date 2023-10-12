ADVERTISEMENT

Humans are visual beings, we love looking at things we find pleasing. Pair that with functionality, and you’ve got some extraordinary brilliance. American architect Frank Lloyd Wright believed that a building should not only be pleasing to look at, but connect with and enrich the lives of those inside it. And such philosophy should be behind any great design idea.

Members of this reddit group post interesting and satisfying designs for the whole internet to enjoy. They cover all fields: graphic, product, packaging, furniture design and even architecture. So feast your eyes on the best creations that brilliant designers have come up with over the years, pandas! And don’t forget to let us know your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations

This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations Shares stats

6packcorgi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
86points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Art Nouveau Door In Brussels, Belgium

Art Nouveau Door In Brussels, Belgium Shares stats

Boris9397 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mind wants to see a fibonacci sequence in there

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Huts Made From Repurposed Boats, England

Huts Made From Repurposed Boats, England Shares stats

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When we look at these examples of creative design, not many of us think about what was the process behind it. Like any other creative field, design has to have certain rules. Whether it’s graphic visuals, sports shoes, dining room furniture or a skyscraper, the basic do’s and don’ts are somewhat similar.

Every design must have 7 elements: shape, color, space, form, line, value, and texture. Six of these elements are pretty self explanatory, aside perhaps from value. In the world of design, value refers to the intensity of a color, whether it’s lighter or darker. Designers can use value to create the illusion of mass and volume in their work.
#4

This House I Drove Past The Other Day, The Longer You Look The Cooler It Gets?

This House I Drove Past The Other Day, The Longer You Look The Cooler It Gets? Shares stats

Gingy-Breadman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Villeroy & Boch - La Boule

Villeroy & Boch - La Boule Shares stats

DragX90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

This Pizza Menu

This Pizza Menu Shares stats

mr_khaleel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, color, shape and others are not all that you need for a great design. Aside from these technical details, the approach itself is more important. That’s what is called the principles of design – how all these aforementioned elements are used.

This is where the personality and creativity of the designer comes in. Some designers prefer to put usability at the forefront of their designs, others deem aesthetics as the most important principle of a successful project.
#7

This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights Shares stats

nonexisting-- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard

Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard Shares stats

Klad_Steel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't thus just a concept art piece? Or have they started production now?

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
72points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Don Norman, the author of The Design of Everyday Things and director of The Design Lab at University of California has written extensively about user-centered design (UCD). He deems usability of a product to be more important than its aesthetics.
#10

Rook Chess Set Design

Rook Chess Set Design Shares stats

rob5i Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

'Ballot' Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter

'Ballot' Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter Shares stats

_DeanRiding Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I

The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I Shares stats

CaptainWisconsin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

In user-centered design, a designer’s essential task is to create objects that solve the user’s problems. The Interaction Design Foundation describes UCS as “an iterative design process in which designers focus on the users and their needs in each phase of the design process.” UCD therefore requires research on the needs of the user before any concept of a design is brainstormed.
#13

IKEA Ads (2020?)

IKEA Ads (2020?) Shares stats

Brokeadults Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Alzheimer Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

A Sculpture By German Sculptor And Draftsperson Karl-Henning Seemann That Doubles As A Handrail. Installed In 1981 And Remains Untitled, Is Located In The German District Of Schwäbisch Hall

A Sculpture By German Sculptor And Draftsperson Karl-Henning Seemann That Doubles As A Handrail. Installed In 1981 And Remains Untitled, Is Located In The German District Of Schwäbisch Hall Shares stats

dannydutch1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Some examples of UCD real-life examples include memory foam, developed by NASA, the Oral-B kids’ toothbrush and chatbots. Memory foam was created for astronauts who had to experience significant pressure from the G-Force and could adapt to any space-bound body.
#16

Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System - 1969

Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System - 1969 Shares stats

butterflypoo69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution

Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution Shares stats

YourInfidelityInMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best thing about this is you won't forget your phone or whatever because you have to pick it up to open the door again. Clever design!

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Way These Cat’s Tails Are Door Handles!

The Way These Cat’s Tails Are Door Handles! Shares stats

yevizone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The creators of the Oral-B kids’ toothbrush aimed to motivate kids to brush their teeth more – a thing all kids hate. The IDEO design team went against the common opinion that a kid’s toothbrush had to be smaller, just because kids are smaller than adults. By applying UCD, the designers came up with a brush that had a bigger handle and squishy parts for a better grip.
#19

Great Advertisement Imo

Great Advertisement Imo Shares stats

Potential_Problem719 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Tissue Box

This Tissue Box Shares stats

gdj11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Samurai Vodka

Samurai Vodka Shares stats

Inconspicuous- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't drink alcohol but I kinda want this bottle

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Did you know that the first chatbot was created in the 1960s? Its name was Eliza, a very basic Rogerian psychotherapist. Chatbots use UCD principles to improve the quality and authenticity of every interaction. It personalizes conversations to the user’s liking, thus embodying the essence of user-centered design.
#22

It’s Only A Drain But…

It’s Only A Drain But… Shares stats

Organic-Squirm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
benyamamare avatar
BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is nice on a deeper level, our eyes so used to the monotony, then noticing such subtle display of individuality snaps me out of it in a good way

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The Housing Estate Les Espaces D'abraxas, Built Near Paris In 1982

The Housing Estate Les Espaces D'abraxas, Built Near Paris In 1982 Shares stats

KevWithADot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Honey Packaging Designed By Studio Unbound

Honey Packaging Designed By Studio Unbound Shares stats

Lazy-Ninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

What about aesthetics, you say? After all, it’s common knowledge that people tend to like things that look pretty. Humans are wired to respond to visual stimulation, so an aesthetically pleasing design might distract from a faulty usability. According to the Interaction Design Foundation, studies have shown that users regard a more visually appealing design as more usable than it actually is.
#25

Found This Ad For Pressure Washing

Found This Ad For Pressure Washing Shares stats

raspberryrae410 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Volvo Ad

Volvo Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"- they're boxy but they're good" if anyone remembers that movie

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was also in another post, and it didn't have the *deadly cocktail* bit pasted over. I think without the words, its more powerful, because also that's not a cocktail... hehe

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The golden rule, as Interaction Design Foundation states, is to use visuals to entice users: “Design’s critical functionality always comes first – an attractive product that draws users to use it for its main purpose.” Nice aesthetics are what draws people in, and what makes them stay long-term should be the functionality of the design.
#28

Quite Liked This Sign I Saw In Edinburgh

Quite Liked This Sign I Saw In Edinburgh Shares stats

WinglyBap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
richardlow avatar
Richard Low
Richard Low
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Scotland for you, everything goes on bread,I've even had pizza on bread, basically bread within bread within bread, tasty though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children's Lamp Made Of Plastic

Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children's Lamp Made Of Plastic Shares stats

ChrissssToff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)

World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015) Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
jenniferdmann avatar
Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FYI: My cousin's legs were swelling and she had a period that lasted 45 days = ovarian cancer. She did not survive.

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Even Don Norman has changed his views on aesthetics over the years. In a revised 2013 version of The Design of Everyday Things, he admits that “aesthetics, pleasure and fun play critically important roles.” He therefore updated his previous definition to “human-centered design”. Human needs, behavior and capabilities are what good designers must have in mind.
#31

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Alzheimer Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Safe Drive Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
stephaniemachado2082 avatar
Stephanie M Machado
Stephanie M Machado
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is actually quite creative, so simple, yet such a strong message.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Frozen Pizza Box Let's You Easily Detach The Instructions

Frozen Pizza Box Let's You Easily Detach The Instructions Shares stats

agnesisa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would still forget and throw out the box before doing that

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

They Made The Old Escalators Into A Feature When Upgrading To New Ones

They Made The Old Escalators Into A Feature When Upgrading To New Ones Shares stats

_Mr_Fil_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
writerhilary74 avatar
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh boy. I'm torn. Half of me thinks this is really super cool. And the other half would spend the entire time staring up and holding my breath until I was out from under the mounted Ceiling Escalators because the superstition of holding my breath would totally keep me alive in the event one of the escalators should come crashing down on top of me as I travel under it...

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Cover Of Kafka Masterpiece

Cover Of Kafka Masterpiece Shares stats

mehrbaba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

A Knife Holder

A Knife Holder Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We're gonna need a bigger cutting board.." 😋

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Unique Shelving

Unique Shelving Shares stats

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

This Mc Donald's Bill Board That Tells The Time

This Mc Donald's Bill Board That Tells The Time Shares stats

PonzuBees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

This Bench

This Bench Shares stats

CassiusIsAlive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nestle is evil so I’m never touching another KitKat and their other products

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, La

The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, La Shares stats

_Mr_Fil_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Brick Looks Like Wood To Me

This Brick Looks Like Wood To Me Shares stats

vagalUtica64 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Eye Disease Awareness Ad

Eye Disease Awareness Ad Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light Shares stats

Joggeboi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

The New Cover Of The Time Magazine

The New Cover Of The Time Magazine Shares stats

YinxOo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
10006288 avatar
Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ai is a fickle thing. It can be used to cheat exams, tests, yada yada, but it also creates a guy fighting a alligator.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Land Rover - Passport Stamps - 2011

Land Rover - Passport Stamps - 2011 Shares stats

ocelottheninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Store Sign

This Store Sign Shares stats

QualifiedMantra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
richardlow avatar
Richard Low
Richard Low
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same with Shades Design, if the words are stacked on top of each other

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

A Simple Mountain Napkin Holder

A Simple Mountain Napkin Holder Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Canada Coffee Shop Door Handle

Canada Coffee Shop Door Handle Shares stats

Symerg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? Do Canadians have some sort of interest in Ice Hockey?

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray

This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray Shares stats

Money_Story_8933 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Finnish Company "Kiilto" Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland

Finnish Company "Kiilto" Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland Shares stats

Toby_Forrester Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Waterbottle With A 3D Matterhorn

This Waterbottle With A 3D Matterhorn Shares stats

vincf1337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
madmolf avatar
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry to correct you, but this mountain ain’t no Matterhorn, it’s in Switzerland and the bottle is a bottle of Valais mineral water. Here is a link to their site https://valaismineral.ch/fr/produits/

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Ad For Heinz Ketchup

Ad For Heinz Ketchup Shares stats

Brone9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Jewelry 25th Anniversary Ad

Jewelry 25th Anniversary Ad Shares stats

Appleormagpie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST