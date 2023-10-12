ADVERTISEMENT

Humans are visual beings, we love looking at things we find pleasing. Pair that with functionality, and you’ve got some extraordinary brilliance. American architect Frank Lloyd Wright believed that a building should not only be pleasing to look at, but connect with and enrich the lives of those inside it. And such philosophy should be behind any great design idea.

Members of this reddit group post interesting and satisfying designs for the whole internet to enjoy. They cover all fields: graphic, product, packaging, furniture design and even architecture. So feast your eyes on the best creations that brilliant designers have come up with over the years, pandas! And don’t forget to let us know your favorites.