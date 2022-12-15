136 People Who Took Ceramics To Another Level And Shared The Results In This Online Group
Ceramics are probably the most common of all art forms to have emerged from human history and are one of the oldest inventions. The first evidence of human-made ceramics dates back to at least 24,000 years BC! While the technology and applications have steadily increased, the use of this form of art stayed pretty much the same. Just like before, we make use of ceramics as containers for water and food, art objects, tiles and bricks and so on.
In this article, however, we want to share the most unusual and unique ceramic things that people created, as posted on this subreddit, r/Ceramics. From impressive arm sculptures to exclusive cups, we believe you’ll find some really interesting and beautiful pieces in here.
How About Some Frogs?
First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!
Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed
Extreme Glaze (Porcelain, Cone 6)
Check Out These Shrines Made By My Girlfriend. She Is Always Way Too Insecure About Her Ceramics
WOW! They're amazing! She shouldn't be insecure about them
Follow Up On The Rakoon, To Seal The Deal. The Whiskers Are Nylon
My Ceramic Hand Vase V2
My Teapot Is Going To State!
Leave Me Alone
Reminds me of Johnson TSANG's artwork, especially his Open Mind series. https://www.johnsontsangart.com/lucid-dream-ii#open-mind-series 477b5ad1e8...58fff8.jpg
Angry Bull Incense Burner
Carving A Flamingo In Colored Clay! Sorry For The Awkward Camera Angles, Still Experimenting With Recording My Process
Made Some Little Blobfish Desk Buddies / Paperweights
Fun fact: Blobfish occupies a habitat some 2,800 metres (9,200 ft) beneath the waves – a zone that's exposed to incredible pressures. In fact, it's actually kind of cute when at its usual depth. However, when it encounters a rapid pressure drop while being hauled to the surface, its gelatinous flesh rapidly expands and makes them a gooey mess we know from pictures and it is totally not fair.
Kutani-Yaki
Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé
Thrilled With The Way The Glaze Came Out On This Spoon-Rest I Made For A Friend
Kitchen Backsplash - My Biggest Ceramic Project
Rakooon
First Teapot!
My Pangolin Jar Survived The Kiln!
My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry
Collection Of Ceramic Works I Have Created During The Winter
Hippo, Hand Sculpted And Raku Fired Ceramic
A Stemmed Cup I Made Fresh Out Of The Kiln
Got This Finished Beauty From The Kiln! I’m Also Accepted To Art School To Study Ceramics On A 75% Scholarship - It Doesn’t Feel Real. Today’s A Good Day
Handmade Donutware
I Like Making Ridiculously Sized Things In My Ceramics Class. This Is My Ridiculously Sized Pencil From My Last Semester
Here's A Pottery Piece I Found On Facebook (Source In Comments)
Y’all Liked My Levitating Bowl. Here’s More Ploop
Made Custom Bowls For My Cats
Hand Carved, Colored Porcelain Designs. Fresh Out Of The Kiln
My Moms Ceramic Teapot
My Mug On A Mug
Great Mugshot you have!...I'll see myself out
Translucent Porcelain Spray Paint Lamp
It’s So Hard To Get A Good Photo Of Iridescence But I Also Can’t Stop Making These Planters!
Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year
Cone 8, Colored Porcelain
Silly Small Vase I Made. It's About The Size Of An Orange
Hand Built Stoneware Giraffe Bust. Dipped In Clear And Sprayed With Green Glaze. I’ve Named Him Stuart
Art Teacher Made This Vase Out Of Smaller Vases, Each One Was Made Individually On The Wheel, Took Him Roughly 40 Hours To Complete
My Wheel Thrown Pot With Some Hand Built Mushrooms !
Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I'm Obsessed!!
Skunk!
Stormy Mugs
A Ceramic Church I’ve Been Working On For The Last 4 Months
Apologies For The Not So Great Picture, But This Is My First Teapot! I’m Pretty Happy With The Result
I Painted Three Black Clay Trays And Ready To Bisque Them!
My Swiss Roll Butter Dish Back From The Kiln!
Cone 8, Double Walled Insulated Mug, Colored Porcelain
A Pair Of Axolotls Enjoying The Outdoors!
I Made A Table!!!! Gahhhhhh
A Face Planter I Made Some Time Ago. I Really Like The Spotted Clay. What Do You Think?
Slowly Getting Better
I Made This Jellyfish Wind Chimes. What Do You Think?
Stoneware Cabinet Of Curiosities I Made! It Hasn’t Been Fired Yet, I Hope It Survives Without Cracks
Fruity Mugs
Rahel Ungwanaka From @hermannsburgpotters, Central Australia
Hermannsburg, "only" 120 km from Alice Springs in Australia, is famous for aboriginal art.