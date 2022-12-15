Ceramics are probably the most common of all art forms to have emerged from human history and are one of the oldest inventions. The first evidence of human-made ceramics dates back to at least 24,000 years BC! While the technology and applications have steadily increased, the use of this form of art stayed pretty much the same. Just like before, we make use of ceramics as containers for water and food, art objects, tiles and bricks and so on.

In this article, however, we want to share the most unusual and unique ceramic things that people created, as posted on this subreddit, r/Ceramics. From impressive arm sculptures to exclusive cups, we believe you’ll find some really interesting and beautiful pieces in here.

#1

How About Some Frogs?

How About Some Frogs?

Em_Art

#2

First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!

First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!

__jesschen__

#3

Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed

Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed

thepomelolady

#4

Extreme Glaze (Porcelain, Cone 6)

Extreme Glaze (Porcelain, Cone 6)

RestEqualsRust

#5

Check Out These Shrines Made By My Girlfriend. She Is Always Way Too Insecure About Her Ceramics

Check Out These Shrines Made By My Girlfriend. She Is Always Way Too Insecure About Her Ceramics

Stoneway933R

Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
WOW! They're amazing! She shouldn't be insecure about them

WOW! They're amazing! She shouldn't be insecure about them

#6

Follow Up On The Rakoon, To Seal The Deal. The Whiskers Are Nylon

Follow Up On The Rakoon, To Seal The Deal. The Whiskers Are Nylon

Im_The_Government

waddles
waddles
Community Member
aww it almost looks like a stuffed animal

aww it almost looks like a stuffed animal

#7

My Ceramic Hand Vase V2

My Ceramic Hand Vase V2

ITGenji

#8

My Teapot Is Going To State!

My Teapot Is Going To State!

cheesecake_o

Klingsor
Klingsor
Community Member
Still waiting for that statement.

Still waiting for that statement.

#9

Leave Me Alone

Leave Me Alone

bibothebarbarian

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of Johnson TSANG's artwork, especially his Open Mind series. https://www.johnsontsangart.com/lucid-dream-ii#open-mind-series 477b5ad1e8...58fff8.jpg 477b5ad1e8345830c49cd1b28d44a634-639ae4b58fff8.jpg

#10

Angry Bull Incense Burner

Angry Bull Incense Burner

Iron-Chen09

#11

Carving A Flamingo In Colored Clay! Sorry For The Awkward Camera Angles, Still Experimenting With Recording My Process

Carving A Flamingo In Colored Clay! Sorry For The Awkward Camera Angles, Still Experimenting With Recording My Process

cryptidcat

Tash
Tash
Community Member
such pretty colours!

such pretty colours!

#12

Give My Ceramic Whales Warm Welcome

Give My Ceramic Whales Warm Welcome

alexaverg

#13

Made Some Little Blobfish Desk Buddies / Paperweights

Made Some Little Blobfish Desk Buddies / Paperweights

astraelly

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact: Blobfish occupies a habitat some 2,800 metres (9,200 ft) beneath the waves – a zone that's exposed to incredible pressures. In fact, it's actually kind of cute when at its usual depth. However, when it encounters a rapid pressure drop while being hauled to the surface, its gelatinous flesh rapidly expands and makes them a gooey mess we know from pictures and it is totally not fair.

#14

Kutani-Yaki

Kutani-Yaki

bibothebarbarian

Tash
Tash
Community Member
These are stunning! the details are so intricate and super pretty

These are stunning! the details are so intricate and super pretty

#15

Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé

Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé

dougierubes

#16

Thrilled With The Way The Glaze Came Out On This Spoon-Rest I Made For A Friend

Thrilled With The Way The Glaze Came Out On This Spoon-Rest I Made For A Friend

CorvidWatcher

#17

Kitchen Backsplash - My Biggest Ceramic Project

Kitchen Backsplash - My Biggest Ceramic Project

Antony_PC

#18

Rakooon

Rakooon

Im_The_Government

waddles
waddles
Community Member
looks so sassy, delightful

looks so sassy, delightful

#19

First Teapot!

First Teapot!

inblueviolet

#20

My Pangolin Jar Survived The Kiln!

My Pangolin Jar Survived The Kiln!

cryptidcat

#21

My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry

My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry

backseatromance

#22

Collection Of Ceramic Works I Have Created During The Winter

Collection Of Ceramic Works I Have Created During The Winter

bubbelplast39

Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
Wow, it looks amazing and detailed! Spectacular!

Wow, it looks amazing and detailed! Spectacular!

#23

Hippo, Hand Sculpted And Raku Fired Ceramic

Hippo, Hand Sculpted And Raku Fired Ceramic

Im_The_Government

#24

A Stemmed Cup I Made Fresh Out Of The Kiln

A Stemmed Cup I Made Fresh Out Of The Kiln

inblueviolet

JB
JB
Community Member
Swellegant, but looks a bit tipsy

Swellegant, but looks a bit tipsy

#25

Got This Finished Beauty From The Kiln! I’m Also Accepted To Art School To Study Ceramics On A 75% Scholarship - It Doesn’t Feel Real. Today’s A Good Day

Got This Finished Beauty From The Kiln! I'm Also Accepted To Art School To Study Ceramics On A 75% Scholarship - It Doesn't Feel Real. Today's A Good Day

soulramics

#26

Handmade Donutware

Handmade Donutware

RestEqualsRust

waddles
waddles
Community Member
oh god nobody tell homer simpson

oh god nobody tell homer simpson

#27

I Like Making Ridiculously Sized Things In My Ceramics Class. This Is My Ridiculously Sized Pencil From My Last Semester

I Like Making Ridiculously Sized Things In My Ceramics Class. This Is My Ridiculously Sized Pencil From My Last Semester

selfinflictedhickey

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
It's utterly ridiculous and I love it.

It's utterly ridiculous and I love it.

#28

Here's A Pottery Piece I Found On Facebook (Source In Comments)

Here's A Pottery Piece I Found On Facebook (Source In Comments)

Vandinite , Johnson Tsang

#29

Y’all Liked My Levitating Bowl. Here’s More Ploop

Y'all Liked My Levitating Bowl. Here's More Ploop

RestEqualsRust

#30

Made Custom Bowls For My Cats

Made Custom Bowls For My Cats

gabsdoesclay

#31

Hand Carved, Colored Porcelain Designs. Fresh Out Of The Kiln

Hand Carved, Colored Porcelain Designs. Fresh Out Of The Kiln

ForestCeramicCo

#32

My Moms Ceramic Teapot

My Moms Ceramic Teapot

planckIQ

#33

My Mug On A Mug

My Mug On A Mug

violet1551

#34

Translucent Porcelain Spray Paint Lamp

Translucent Porcelain Spray Paint Lamp

Ordinary_Ad5978

tara
tara
Community Member
You genius you! That is amazing, I thought it was actually an old can!!

You genius you! That is amazing, I thought it was actually an old can!!

#35

Autumn-Themed Cat Commission

Autumn-Themed Cat Commission

BattleScarLion

tara
tara
Community Member
Those are so sweet

Those are so sweet

#36

It’s So Hard To Get A Good Photo Of Iridescence But I Also Can’t Stop Making These Planters!

It's So Hard To Get A Good Photo Of Iridescence But I Also Can't Stop Making These Planters!

lanadelclay

tara
tara
Community Member
Soooooo pretty

Soooooo pretty

#37

Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year

Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year

beingOnlyMe

tara
tara
Community Member
Love em all

Love em all

#38

Cone 8, Colored Porcelain

Cone 8, Colored Porcelain

ForestCeramicCo

#39

Silly Small Vase I Made. It's About The Size Of An Orange

Silly Small Vase I Made. It's About The Size Of An Orange

PerryChan_02

Tash
Tash
Community Member
Really delicate colour grading- super pretty!

Really delicate colour grading- super pretty!

#40

Hand Built Stoneware Giraffe Bust. Dipped In Clear And Sprayed With Green Glaze. I’ve Named Him Stuart

Hand Built Stoneware Giraffe Bust. Dipped In Clear And Sprayed With Green Glaze. I've Named Him Stuart

TheJerkbeard

tara
tara
Community Member
Better then Disney! Such personality.

Better then Disney! Such personality.

#41

Art Teacher Made This Vase Out Of Smaller Vases, Each One Was Made Individually On The Wheel, Took Him Roughly 40 Hours To Complete

Art Teacher Made This Vase Out Of Smaller Vases, Each One Was Made

BinaryPeach Report

#42

My Wheel Thrown Pot With Some Hand Built Mushrooms !

My Wheel Thrown Pot With Some Hand Built Mushrooms !

limsclay Report

tara
tara
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was the picture that brought me here, so interesting, almost magical!

#43

Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I'm Obsessed!!

Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I'm Obsessed!!

WoodlandMuse Report

#44

Skunk!

Skunk!

roachthatwontdie Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have found my spirit animal

#45

Stormy Mugs

Stormy Mugs

inblueviolet Report

#46

A Ceramic Church I’ve Been Working On For The Last 4 Months

A Ceramic Church I’ve Been Working On For The Last 4 Months

smiling_warrior Report

#47

Apologies For The Not So Great Picture, But This Is My First Teapot! I’m Pretty Happy With The Result

Apologies For The Not So Great Picture, But This Is My First Teapot! I’m Pretty Happy With The Result

y-hearse Report

#48

I Painted Three Black Clay Trays And Ready To Bisque Them!

I Painted Three Black Clay Trays And Ready To Bisque Them!

mothandravenstudio Report

#49

My Swiss Roll Butter Dish Back From The Kiln!

My Swiss Roll Butter Dish Back From The Kiln!

tootyfruitysummerluv Report

tara
tara
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a great idea!

#50

Cone 8, Double Walled Insulated Mug, Colored Porcelain

Cone 8, Double Walled Insulated Mug, Colored Porcelain

ForestCeramicCo Report

JB
JB
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so cool (or hot)

#51

A Pair Of Axolotls Enjoying The Outdoors!

A Pair Of Axolotls Enjoying The Outdoors!

happyclaypot Report

#52

I Made A Table!!!! Gahhhhhh

I Made A Table!!!! Gahhhhhh

amblp_3922 Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is beautiful. Want !!

#53

A Face Planter I Made Some Time Ago. I Really Like The Spotted Clay. What Do You Think?

A Face Planter I Made Some Time Ago. I Really Like The Spotted Clay. What Do You Think?

sim1-ceramics Report

#54

Slowly Getting Better

Slowly Getting Better

efflorett Report

#55

I Made This Jellyfish Wind Chimes. What Do You Think?

I Made This Jellyfish Wind Chimes. What Do You Think?

Hopelessceramic Report

#56

Stoneware Cabinet Of Curiosities I Made! It Hasn’t Been Fired Yet, I Hope It Survives Without Cracks

Stoneware Cabinet Of Curiosities I Made! It Hasn’t Been Fired Yet, I Hope It Survives Without Cracks

Bright-Butterfly Report

#57

Fruity Mugs

Fruity Mugs

kiwipoca Report

#58

Rahel Ungwanaka From @hermannsburgpotters, Central Australia

Rahel Ungwanaka From @hermannsburgpotters, Central Australia

noticingceramics Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hermannsburg, "only" 120 km from Alice Springs in Australia, is famous for aboriginal art.

#59

This Is One Of My Moms More Recent Works. What Do You Think?

This Is One Of My Moms More Recent Works. What Do You Think?

Im_The_Government Report

tara
tara
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I am in love.

#60

It Survived!!! I Was So Worried It Would Break. No Glaze, Cone 10 Salt Fired, Greune Butter Clay

It Survived!!! I Was So Worried It Would Break. No Glaze, Cone 10 Salt Fired, Greune Butter Clay

NotYourMutha Report

#61

Color/Size Transformation

Color/Size Transformation

ForestCeramicCo Report

#62

Working Hard To Grow My New Pottery Business In 2020, But At Least I Make Pretty Things And That Brings Me Joy

Working Hard To Grow My New Pottery Business In 2020, But At Least I Make Pretty Things And That Brings Me Joy

goodsteinceramics Report

#63

Inspired By Andre Borderie, I Made This Bedside Lamp. Really Wanted To Go For A Switch On The Lamp Itself, Instead Of Reaching For The Chord In The Dark

Inspired By Andre Borderie, I Made This Bedside Lamp. Really Wanted To Go For A Switch On The Lamp Itself, Instead Of Reaching For The Chord In The Dark

Tomsippie Report