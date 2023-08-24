When it comes to hobbies, having a supportive community around you can really help the passion flourish. Having someone to turn to when you have questions and being able to show your achievements to those that care can be very motivating.

Reddit’s woodworking community is an example of such supportive network. They are there for each other when they come across challenges and don’t spare praise when their fellows show off impressive creations. With an incredible 4.9 million members and counting, this community celebrates professionals and roots for the beginner hobbyists alike. Scroll down to find the selection of the most recent projects the members shared online and our conversation with one of the members.

#1

My First Chair, Took Me 10 Months To Finish (Elm)

My First Chair, Took Me 10 Months To Finish (Elm)

muuuuc Report

One of the members of this community is Hunter Locke. At 25, he’s already 5 years into his woodworking journey and has his own custom furniture business (check it out here). His love for the craft started when he got married and moved to his first unfurnished apartment. “As [my wife and I] scoured the internet for nice furniture, I realized that we probably didn’t have the budget. I’ve always been good with my hands, so I started to research building furniture, and realized that it sounded really enjoyable to me.”

At this point in his career, he’s mostly working on practical items. “I really enjoy building “stand-alone furniture”pieces, like dining tables, chairs etc. I focus on creating a beautiful piece that is going to last my client generations. By using traditional methods of woodworking joinery, I am able to design and build pieces that I’m confident is going to last a long long time.” However, Locke is also intrigued by more decorative pieces. “I have a couple light fixture designs in my head.”
#2

Bee On A "Honeycomb"

Bee On A "Honeycomb"

catchar316 Report

#3

This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

mata_266 Report

When it comes to the favorite pieces he’s made so far, he remembers his first commission ever: a McCord table design he did for a friend in Georgia. “They gave me a lot of design freedom (especially so early in my career) I appreciated that I was able to explore and build what was in my head for them.”

Another, more recent creation is a bar cabinet shaped like a robot that he made as a wedding gift for his cousin. “She had sent me a reference image over a year ago that I had saved with the intention of building as their wedding gift. The time came, and I was able to build a my own take on the piece. It’s very different from what I normally build, but it was a fun challenge! And I think it turned out pretty great.“
#4

My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

johnnybagels Report

#5

Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

yason2 Report

#6

Curved Shelf Experiment

Curved Shelf Experiment

Markinarkanon Report

Locke is also excited about all the learning possibilities that woodworking offers. “I am currently very intrigued and excited to get into more bent lamination.” The process of making bent lamination involves cutting a board lengthwise into thin strips so they are able to bend easier. Then, you glue and clamp them back in order and place it in a special bending form that allows it to bend into a certain shape. Once the glue cures, you have a bent board. “This is something I’m using for dining chair seat backs, but I want to start using it in more places.”
#7

DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

jabe-jace Report

#8

Made A Wall Ruler To Track My Grandchildren’s Growth. Nothing Complicated But I’m Already Getting Requests To Make More. So Far Only One Of Them Can Even Stand Up So I’m Way Ahead Of Schedule. Simple But Fun, Gives Me Joy!

Made A Wall Ruler To Track My Grandchildren's Growth. Nothing Complicated But I'm Already Getting Requests To Make More. So Far Only One Of Them Can Even Stand Up So I'm Way Ahead Of Schedule. Simple But Fun, Gives Me Joy!

Whiteylefty Report

#9

Dragon Priest Staves From Skyrim I Crafted Out Of Wood. They Are 140cm Tall. Two Are Commissions, The Other Two Are Birthday Presents. Hope You Guys Liked Them

Dragon Priest Staves From Skyrim I Crafted Out Of Wood. They Are 140cm Tall. Two Are Commissions, The Other Two Are Birthday Presents. Hope You Guys Liked Them

t_sekuloski Report

Looking into the future, Locke has big plans ahead. He hopes to continue growing his signature collection and sell more and more of his pieces. “Eventually I want to run a small-scale production shop that works solely on my designs, and I can still take on an occasional custom piece.”
#10

I Made A Spice Rack

I Made A Spice Rack

newportonehundreds Report

#11

When You Want To Carry A 17’ Kayak Inside A 6’ Wide Teardrop Camper

When You Want To Carry A 17' Kayak Inside A 6' Wide Teardrop Camper

builderbob53 Report

#12

Husband Bought 32 Old Windows And Is Using Them To Build Us A Greenhouse. Still Needs A Roof But Looks So Cool

Husband Bought 32 Old Windows And Is Using Them To Build Us A Greenhouse. Still Needs A Roof But Looks So Cool

Bethrotull Report

Some woodworking communities serve an incredibly honorable purpose. For example, the worldwide phenomenon that’s Men’s Sheds. This non-profit organization started in Australia back in 1980 as a way to fight loneliness in the older male population of the country. Over the years, the project has spread to the US, Canada, Finland, Ireland, and the UK. With the slogan “Men don’t talk face to face, they talk shoulder to shoulder,” it encourages people to connect over their shared interests in woodworking and tinkering. Nowadays, it provides support for anyone, regardless of age or gender.
#13

My Marshall Amp Dresser

My Marshall Amp Dresser

swervinghollowcore Report

#14

Built My First Piece Of Furniture

Built My First Piece Of Furniture

JordanFrosty Report

#15

I Made A Little Person Very Happy Today

I Made A Little Person Very Happy Today

thebiach Report

Woodworking with Warriors is another non-profit organization for American veterans and active military personnel who have been wounded in combat. Created to provide alternative therapy activities for PTSD, it invites those who are suffering from trauma and emotional and physical challenges to take up woodworking. The week-long retreat is free of charge and teaches the veterans the basic skills needed to start woodworking as a hobby or to take it up as a vocational opportunity. Over the years, the program has been growing in popularity and has seen unprecedented success. Unfortunately, the retreat is closing later this year to undergo a major restructuring, but is believed to be coming back in the near future.
#16

My Screen Porch I Built In 2020

My Screen Porch I Built In 2020

samoctober Report

#17

My Wood Sculpture 'Hildr'. Made From Walnut Timber And Limewood

My Wood Sculpture 'Hildr'. Made From Walnut Timber And Limewood

Jo-Bo Report

#18

Big Marquetry Project I Finished Today

Big Marquetry Project I Finished Today

twelve12sides Report

Finding a supportive community can really make a difference in a person’s life. Sometimes, it’s as big as helping to deal with your trauma. But sometimes, even the small encouragement is enough for a person to feel like they can carry on. The redditors that found their place in the woodworking community can attest to that. If you wish to see more of their impressive works, check out the posts here and here.
#19

I Carved This Giant Monarch Butterfly From Maple Wood!

I Carved This Giant Monarch Butterfly From Maple Wood!

enufalrefe Report

#20

Bespoke Oak Pool Table

Bespoke Oak Pool Table

hudson4444_1 Report

#21

Here's An End Grain Cutting Board I Made. It's My First Try At This Design. There Were A Few Issues But The Next Batch Will Be Better. Wenge, African Mahogany And Hard Maple

Here's An End Grain Cutting Board I Made. It's My First Try At This Design. There Were A Few Issues But The Next Batch Will Be Better. Wenge, African Mahogany And Hard Maple

woodworkobsession Report

#22

Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

Azrael_Fornivald Report

#23

Fire, In Basswood

Fire, In Basswood

pondcypress Report

#24

Tiger Wood Outdoor Shower

Tiger Wood Outdoor Shower

noname4me2000 Report

#25

I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

unwinding Report

#26

Wood Dolphin I Made And Decorated It In A Pattern Inspired By My Huichol Culture

Wood Dolphin I Made And Decorated It In A Pattern Inspired By My Huichol Culture

Mexiart Report

#27

Kiwi!

Kiwi!

liamoco123 Report

#28

I Made A Tissue Box From Some Scraps Of Walnut And Cherry

I Made A Tissue Box From Some Scraps Of Walnut And Cherry

mw33212 Report

#29

My Wife Said She Could Never Tell If I Was On A Call In Our Home Office

My Wife Said She Could Never Tell If I Was On A Call In Our Home Office

pedrocoltrane Report

#30

Made This From A Tree That Was In My Front Yard

Made This From A Tree That Was In My Front Yard

foofyboofy123 Report

#31

Set Of Media Cabinets I Made - A Mix Of Solid And Veneered Walnut

Set Of Media Cabinets I Made - A Mix Of Solid And Veneered Walnut

LilDippa Report

#32

Hi Everybody, Here Is My Second Attempt To Create A Sculpture With Wood. My Father Taught Me

Hi Everybody, Here Is My Second Attempt To Create A Sculpture With Wood. My Father Taught Me

Ok_Sorbet_3501 Report

#33

This Was My Winter Project

This Was My Winter Project

t-b0ne_pickens Report

#34

Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

mw33212 Report

#35

My First Workbench Build - 09/2021

My First Workbench Build - 09/2021

Hashtagtooling Report

#36

It’s Not Perfect But $35 For All The Materials Beats Buying A New Door. Damn Dog Won’t Keep Me From Getting That Security Deposit Back

It's Not Perfect But $35 For All The Materials Beats Buying A New Door. Damn Dog Won't Keep Me From Getting That Security Deposit Back

Mr_Bulldops2112 Report

#37

A Small Gang Of Strange Birds In My Workshop. Kinda Noisy And Keep Demanding Fish

A Small Gang Of Strange Birds In My Workshop. Kinda Noisy And Keep Demanding Fish

iron_reampuff Report

#38

Danish Cord Stool ( First Time Weaving )

Danish Cord Stool ( First Time Weaving )

bossmansoup Report

#39

Helm Of Eredin, King Of The Wild Hunt. Wood Carving, Oak Wood. It Took About 7-9 Days To Make The Helmet

Helm Of Eredin, King Of The Wild Hunt. Wood Carving, Oak Wood. It Took About 7-9 Days To Make The Helmet

OleksandrHrytsai Report

#40

This Box For Storing Coffee Filters Is My Favorite, And Most Difficult, Thing I've Ever Made

This Box For Storing Coffee Filters Is My Favorite, And Most Difficult, Thing I've Ever Made

J_J_R Report

#41

Coming Soon To A National Park Near You!!!

Coming Soon To A National Park Near You!!!

Moose-Juice69 Report

#42

Made A No Epoxy Coffee Table For My Home. Wife Thinks I Should Add A Piece Of Glass To The Top For Functionality, I Like It As Is. What Do You Think

Made A No Epoxy Coffee Table For My Home. Wife Thinks I Should Add A Piece Of Glass To The Top For Functionality, I Like It As Is. What Do You Think

Uniquewoodproducts Report

#43

Funcle Status Archived; Bulldozer Bed Complete

Funcle Status Archived; Bulldozer Bed Complete

Miserable_Mouse_2334 Report

#44

Took A Little Too Much Pride In Our Work This Week

Took A Little Too Much Pride In Our Work This Week

paisleyplanner Report

#45

Plate Rack I Built For My Wife

Plate Rack I Built For My Wife

stanle25 Report

#46

Only My Second Cabinet Ever, And It Had To Be Massive 28 Foot Wall Unit For The Shop I Work At

Only My Second Cabinet Ever, And It Had To Be Massive 28 Foot Wall Unit For The Shop I Work At

TepidAsian Report

#47

I Made 60 River Coasters For My Upcoming Wedding

I Made 60 River Coasters For My Upcoming Wedding

efwbphoto Report

#48

Just Finished These

Just Finished These

longJump65 Report

#49

Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

thewoodfather Report

#50

My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

oiiyar Report

#51

I Made A Millennium Falcon Bed For My Daughter

I Made A Millennium Falcon Bed For My Daughter

skyview55413 Report

#52

Walnut Side Table With Epoxy. LED Light Strip Underneath For Lighting Effect

Walnut Side Table With Epoxy. LED Light Strip Underneath For Lighting Effect

uberdumpling1 Report

#53

Finished My First Piece Of Furniture Ever! Solid Cherry And Finished With Danish Oil

Finished My First Piece Of Furniture Ever! Solid Cherry And Finished With Danish Oil

Asiriomi Report

#54

My First Project

My First Project

190230 Report

#55

Bought An Entire Walnut Tree And Built A Custom Wine Room With It

Bought An Entire Walnut Tree And Built A Custom Wine Room With It

RonSwanSong87 Report

#56

Latest End Tables Build. Mahogany/Maple/Walnut

Latest End Tables Build. Mahogany/Maple/Walnut

shartsngoggles Report

#57

Rate My Skills For My First Project

Rate My Skills For My First Project

oliviajohnsonn Report

#58

First Time Trying To Sell Stuff. “Farmers Market” At My Work

First Time Trying To Sell Stuff. "Farmers Market" At My Work

Roctopus420 Report

#59

Olive And Pit Bowl, Oak

Olive And Pit Bowl, Oak

modern_kogaku Report

#60

I Built A French Cleat Digital Sandpaper Sorter That Keeps All Of My Orbital & Mouse Sanding Pads Organized. I Didn't Want To Have Written Labels So I Used Cheap Decade Counters To Denote The Grit Of Each Shelf Of Sanding Pads. Now I Just Punch In Grit Value Whenever I Resupply Pad Types!

I Built A French Cleat Digital Sandpaper Sorter That Keeps All Of My Orbital & Mouse Sanding Pads Organized. I Didn't Want To Have Written Labels So I Used Cheap Decade Counters To Denote The Grit Of Each Shelf Of Sanding Pads. Now I Just Punch In Grit Value Whenever I Resupply Pad Types!

AtomicDairy Report

