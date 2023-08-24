Reddit’s woodworking community is an example of such supportive network. They are there for each other when they come across challenges and don’t spare praise when their fellows show off impressive creations. With an incredible 4.9 million members and counting, this community celebrates professionals and roots for the beginner hobbyists alike. Scroll down to find the selection of the most recent projects the members shared online and our conversation with one of the members.

When it comes to hobbies, having a supportive community around you can really help the passion flourish. Having someone to turn to when you have questions and being able to show your achievements to those that care can be very motivating.

#1 My First Chair, Took Me 10 Months To Finish (Elm)

One of the members of this community is Hunter Locke. At 25, he’s already 5 years into his woodworking journey and has his own custom furniture business (check it out here). His love for the craft started when he got married and moved to his first unfurnished apartment. “As [my wife and I] scoured the internet for nice furniture, I realized that we probably didn’t have the budget. I’ve always been good with my hands, so I started to research building furniture, and realized that it sounded really enjoyable to me.” At this point in his career, he’s mostly working on practical items. “I really enjoy building “stand-alone furniture”pieces, like dining tables, chairs etc. I focus on creating a beautiful piece that is going to last my client generations. By using traditional methods of woodworking joinery, I am able to design and build pieces that I’m confident is going to last a long long time.” However, Locke is also intrigued by more decorative pieces. “I have a couple light fixture designs in my head.”

#2 Bee On A "Honeycomb"

#3 This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

When it comes to the favorite pieces he’s made so far, he remembers his first commission ever: a McCord table design he did for a friend in Georgia. “They gave me a lot of design freedom (especially so early in my career) I appreciated that I was able to explore and build what was in my head for them.” Another, more recent creation is a bar cabinet shaped like a robot that he made as a wedding gift for his cousin. “She had sent me a reference image over a year ago that I had saved with the intention of building as their wedding gift. The time came, and I was able to build a my own take on the piece. It’s very different from what I normally build, but it was a fun challenge! And I think it turned out pretty great.“

#4 My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

#5 Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

#6 Curved Shelf Experiment

Locke is also excited about all the learning possibilities that woodworking offers. “I am currently very intrigued and excited to get into more bent lamination.” The process of making bent lamination involves cutting a board lengthwise into thin strips so they are able to bend easier. Then, you glue and clamp them back in order and place it in a special bending form that allows it to bend into a certain shape. Once the glue cures, you have a bent board. “This is something I’m using for dining chair seat backs, but I want to start using it in more places.”

#7 DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

#8 Made A Wall Ruler To Track My Grandchildren’s Growth. Nothing Complicated But I’m Already Getting Requests To Make More. So Far Only One Of Them Can Even Stand Up So I’m Way Ahead Of Schedule. Simple But Fun, Gives Me Joy!

#9 Dragon Priest Staves From Skyrim I Crafted Out Of Wood. They Are 140cm Tall. Two Are Commissions, The Other Two Are Birthday Presents. Hope You Guys Liked Them

Looking into the future, Locke has big plans ahead. He hopes to continue growing his signature collection and sell more and more of his pieces. “Eventually I want to run a small-scale production shop that works solely on my designs, and I can still take on an occasional custom piece.”

#10 I Made A Spice Rack

#11 When You Want To Carry A 17’ Kayak Inside A 6’ Wide Teardrop Camper

#12 Husband Bought 32 Old Windows And Is Using Them To Build Us A Greenhouse. Still Needs A Roof But Looks So Cool

Some woodworking communities serve an incredibly honorable purpose. For example, the worldwide phenomenon that’s Men’s Sheds. This non-profit organization started in Australia back in 1980 as a way to fight loneliness in the older male population of the country. Over the years, the project has spread to the US, Canada, Finland, Ireland, and the UK. With the slogan “Men don’t talk face to face, they talk shoulder to shoulder,” it encourages people to connect over their shared interests in woodworking and tinkering. Nowadays, it provides support for anyone, regardless of age or gender.

#13 My Marshall Amp Dresser

#14 Built My First Piece Of Furniture

#15 I Made A Little Person Very Happy Today

Woodworking with Warriors is another non-profit organization for American veterans and active military personnel who have been wounded in combat. Created to provide alternative therapy activities for PTSD, it invites those who are suffering from trauma and emotional and physical challenges to take up woodworking. The week-long retreat is free of charge and teaches the veterans the basic skills needed to start woodworking as a hobby or to take it up as a vocational opportunity. Over the years, the program has been growing in popularity and has seen unprecedented success. Unfortunately, the retreat is closing later this year to undergo a major restructuring, but is believed to be coming back in the near future.

#16 My Screen Porch I Built In 2020

#17 My Wood Sculpture 'Hildr'. Made From Walnut Timber And Limewood

#18 Big Marquetry Project I Finished Today

Finding a supportive community can really make a difference in a person’s life. Sometimes, it’s as big as helping to deal with your trauma. But sometimes, even the small encouragement is enough for a person to feel like they can carry on. The redditors that found their place in the woodworking community can attest to that. If you wish to see more of their impressive works, check out the posts here and here.

#19 I Carved This Giant Monarch Butterfly From Maple Wood!

#20 Bespoke Oak Pool Table

#21 Here's An End Grain Cutting Board I Made. It's My First Try At This Design. There Were A Few Issues But The Next Batch Will Be Better. Wenge, African Mahogany And Hard Maple

#22 Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

#23 Fire, In Basswood

#24 Tiger Wood Outdoor Shower

#25 I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

#26 Wood Dolphin I Made And Decorated It In A Pattern Inspired By My Huichol Culture

#28 I Made A Tissue Box From Some Scraps Of Walnut And Cherry

#29 My Wife Said She Could Never Tell If I Was On A Call In Our Home Office

#30 Made This From A Tree That Was In My Front Yard

#31 Set Of Media Cabinets I Made - A Mix Of Solid And Veneered Walnut

#32 Hi Everybody, Here Is My Second Attempt To Create A Sculpture With Wood. My Father Taught Me

#33 This Was My Winter Project

#34 Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

#35 My First Workbench Build - 09/2021

#36 It’s Not Perfect But $35 For All The Materials Beats Buying A New Door. Damn Dog Won’t Keep Me From Getting That Security Deposit Back

#37 A Small Gang Of Strange Birds In My Workshop. Kinda Noisy And Keep Demanding Fish

#38 Danish Cord Stool ( First Time Weaving )

#39 Helm Of Eredin, King Of The Wild Hunt. Wood Carving, Oak Wood. It Took About 7-9 Days To Make The Helmet

#40 This Box For Storing Coffee Filters Is My Favorite, And Most Difficult, Thing I've Ever Made

#41 Coming Soon To A National Park Near You!!!

#42 Made A No Epoxy Coffee Table For My Home. Wife Thinks I Should Add A Piece Of Glass To The Top For Functionality, I Like It As Is. What Do You Think

#43 Funcle Status Archived; Bulldozer Bed Complete

#44 Took A Little Too Much Pride In Our Work This Week

#45 Plate Rack I Built For My Wife

#46 Only My Second Cabinet Ever, And It Had To Be Massive 28 Foot Wall Unit For The Shop I Work At

#47 I Made 60 River Coasters For My Upcoming Wedding

#48 Just Finished These

#49 Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

#50 My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

#51 I Made A Millennium Falcon Bed For My Daughter

#52 Walnut Side Table With Epoxy. LED Light Strip Underneath For Lighting Effect

#53 Finished My First Piece Of Furniture Ever! Solid Cherry And Finished With Danish Oil

#54 My First Project

#55 Bought An Entire Walnut Tree And Built A Custom Wine Room With It

#56 Latest End Tables Build. Mahogany/Maple/Walnut

#57 Rate My Skills For My First Project

#58 First Time Trying To Sell Stuff. “Farmers Market” At My Work

#59 Olive And Pit Bowl, Oak