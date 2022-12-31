When you start working on a passion project, you feel like you’re on cloud nine. Suddenly, the problems in your life don’t weigh so heavily on your shoulders. All that matters now is using your creative mind and skilled hands to turn your imagination into reality. And woodworkers are some of the most dedicated people we know!

The best of the best congregate on r/woodworking, a majorly popular online community that celebrates “all things made from trees.” Some of the projects that the redditors share on the subreddit are mind-blowing. So much so that you might even consider picking woodworking up as a hobby after seeing what they made. Scroll down for their most impressive crafting pics, and remember to upvote the ones you loved the most. Got an opinion or a compliment you’d like to share? Drop by the comments.

Bored Panda got in touch with redditor u/MeanCoach, who went viral online after posting a photo of himself hanging from this fantastic cabinet right here, with the title, 'Do you trust your work?' He was kind enough to tell us more about the project. Read on for his comments.

For some more genius woodworking, check out Bored Panda’s recent posts about the online group’s crafty members here, here, and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Carved A Different Type Of Celtic Knot Out Of Walnut. These Things Are Trickier To Keep Consistent In Width And Depth Than I Gave Them Credit For. Each One Is A Learning Experience

Carved A Different Type Of Celtic Knot Out Of Walnut. These Things Are Trickier To Keep Consistent In Width And Depth Than I Gave Them Credit For. Each One Is A Learning Experience

YouKnowWho2016 Report

17points
POST
View more comments

Redditor u/MeanCoach kindly shared the story behind the impressive photo where he's hanging on a wooden cabinet, showing how much he trusts his own work. The photo got 13.3k upvotes on the r/woodworking subreddit.

As it turns out, the cabinet was a gift for his grandmother.

"It was a cabinet made for my grandma's house, she's almost 88 and has been asking me for a new cabinet for a long time," he told Bored Panda.
#2

Here’s A Teak Deck I Designed And Installed Last Winter. Went Onboard Yesterday To Do Some Touch-Up Work And Managed To Get Some Pictures Of The Final Results

Here’s A Teak Deck I Designed And Installed Last Winter. Went Onboard Yesterday To Do Some Touch-Up Work And Managed To Get Some Pictures Of The Final Results

ShipwrightPNW Report

16points
POST
#3

Some Spent Covid Getting Fit, I Built A New Place To Sit!

Some Spent Covid Getting Fit, I Built A New Place To Sit!

bens1989 Report

16points
POST
Currentlylost
Currentlylost
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s all one solid piece. Stunning! Surrounded by family with woodworking talent, this is very impressive

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"The one she had previously is more than a century old, and has many rotten parts, as she inherited it from her parents," the redditor explained that it was definitely the time for an upgrade!

At this point, the old cabinet wasn't as safe as the family would have liked.

"She [my grandma] has a lot of stuff," redditor u/MeanCoach said that she has plenty of plates, pans, and cookware in general.
#4

Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. Baby Crib For My Nephew Made Out Of Ambrosia Maple. Learned Alot From This Build

Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. Baby Crib For My Nephew Made Out Of Ambrosia Maple. Learned Alot From This Build

jrell34 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#5

Bird House My Kids And I Made. I’m A Mason Not A Woodworker So Take It Easy On Us

Bird House My Kids And I Made. I’m A Mason Not A Woodworker So Take It Easy On Us

stonedmason28 Report

15points
POST
christie lowe
christie lowe
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not only did you guys create a great birdhouse for some very lucky birds, you have a wonderful memory of the time spent building it together. That is great parenting

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

My New Studio Floor

My New Studio Floor

zeenzee Report

15points
POST
sally
sally
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a cat face

0
0points
reply
View more comments

"So we were afraid that the cabinets wouldn't be able to hold it, the uppers specifically."

The whole project took just under a week to complete, spread out over less than a month.

"We spent 3 weekends on her home," the redditor told us. "1 [weekend] for the lowers, 1 for the uppers, and 1 for organizing the cabinets, putting the stuff of the old cabinets on the new ones."

The redditor also shared some advice about woodworking with Bored Panda's readers. "As grampa, who has been a machinist for more than 80 years, says, always triple-check everything before assembling it. It's a lot harder to fix things after than before."
#7

I Recently Decided To Gather All My Most Important Recipes... Ones We Use Regularly And Those From My Family. I Used The Laser Engraver To Create Wood Recipe Cards And Made A Little Box Out Of Cherry For Them

I Recently Decided To Gather All My Most Important Recipes... Ones We Use Regularly And Those From My Family. I Used The Laser Engraver To Create Wood Recipe Cards And Made A Little Box Out Of Cherry For Them

runkittygogogo Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#8

2 Years And I’m Finally Done! Acoustic Guitar From Scratch!!

2 Years And I’m Finally Done! Acoustic Guitar From Scratch!!

Most_Anxiety_4065 Report

15points
POST
#9

Just Built This Ceiling!

Just Built This Ceiling!

SuppleSwineherd Report

15points
POST

The r/woodworking subreddit is absolutely massive. At the time of writing the online community had just over 4.6 million members. It’s been growing by massive leaps and bounds ever since it was founded in 2008. And it continues to expand.

The main draw of the community comes down to several factors. First of all, the subreddit encourages people to share their own work, meaning you can get feedback on your finished or ongoing projects. And the second part is that it is chock full of incredible photos. They’re a feast for the eyes and serve as inspiration.

Another part of the sub’s appeal is that it works as an actual community. If you have any questions about woodwork, need specific advice about a problem you have, or crave constructive criticism, everyone’s happy to help.
#10

Shelter Seats 6

Shelter Seats 6

Mattallday Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#11

Do You Trust Your Work?

Do You Trust Your Work?

MeanCoach Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#12

The Customer Wanted Blue They Got It Turned Out Good I Think

The Customer Wanted Blue They Got It Turned Out Good I Think

tacteam902 Report

14points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a nice shade of blue, good choice.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It's subreddits like this one that are proof that there are tons of kind and friendly people around the world. All it takes is a shared hobby to find them!

The only thing you have to do is follow the subreddit’s rules, as set out in the sidebar by the moderators. That means avoiding talking about religious and political topics. Meanwhile, threads “related to firearms, religion, or flags will be allowed but locked.”

Moreover, there’s to be no sale of items or self-promotion. Memes and low-effort posts are also to be avoided.
#13

I'm Pretty Happy With The Way This Turned Out

I'm Pretty Happy With The Way This Turned Out

Outic369 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#14

Squirrel Nut Bar For The Tahoe Cabin

Squirrel Nut Bar For The Tahoe Cabin

DenouementTBD Report

12points
POST
#15

The Sawdust Laid In The Same Color Pattern 🤤

The Sawdust Laid In The Same Color Pattern 🤤

ooders_of_nooders Report

12points
POST

Recently, Bored Panda spoke about woodworking with Dr. Paul Bones, an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Texas Woman’s University. He shared how he got into the hobby and also gave some advice to anyone who’s new to DIY and working with wood.

"I love woodworking for many reasons. I’m a disabled academic, so having the ability to make something tangible, something I can see and hold helps keep me grounded. And relatively sane,” he opened up.

“I also like how there is so much to learn and so much to make. I started turning pens, then went into bottle stoppers, then bowls. Lately, I’ve been working with inlay rings and knives. It’s just a lot of fun learning new skills, applying them, and watching myself improve,” the professor said.

“It also gives me time to just sit with myself, disconnect from deadlines and emails, and be more present in the moment. That’s what keeps me glued to woodwork," he told Bored Panda.
#16

A 3 Piece Bookshelf Set I Made. I Dont Understand How To Use A Square

A 3 Piece Bookshelf Set I Made. I Dont Understand How To Use A Square

Alpha-Lyr Report

12points
POST
Theresa Stephenson
Theresa Stephenson
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it should be in a Dr Seuss book nice

0
0points
reply
#17

Cherry Wood Painted With Chalk Paint Then Waxed

Cherry Wood Painted With Chalk Paint Then Waxed

kuckomwoodentoys Report

11points
POST
#18

Made This Navy Built In For A Client. They Liked It So That’s Good

Made This Navy Built In For A Client. They Liked It So That’s Good

Direct-Technician181 Report

11points
POST

Patience and adaptability, according to the professor, are key to woodworking. They’re as important as any tool. Perhaps even more so.

"Woodworking is a skill you have to hone; no one starts out as a master craftsperson. Also remember there are so many types of woodworking: woodturning, furniture building, carving, knife making, ring making, box making, etc. It may take a while to find the type of craft you like," he told Bored Panda during an interview, earlier.
#19

My Very First Project, Kinda Sloppy But I Love It!

My Very First Project, Kinda Sloppy But I Love It!

17thEdition Report

10points
POST
#20

I Recently Went To The Dentist And Unfortunately Got The Bad News I Had A Few Cavities. My Dentist Offered To Cover My Bill If I Would Help Make A Sign For His Business. I’m Going To Blame The Jolly Ranchers

I Recently Went To The Dentist And Unfortunately Got The Bad News I Had A Few Cavities. My Dentist Offered To Cover My Bill If I Would Help Make A Sign For His Business. I’m Going To Blame The Jolly Ranchers

Bradyman123456789 Report

10points
POST
#21

I Created The Bench And Need To Get An Estimate On Value. Thoughts?

I Created The Bench And Need To Get An Estimate On Value. Thoughts?

jlmeredith Report

10points
POST
Currentlylost
Currentlylost
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Matching stools would be cool!

0
0points
reply

According to the woodworking enthusiast, anyone who’s starting out with the hobby ought to watch a few how-to videos on YouTube. They’ll help quite a bit while you figure out what exactly it is that you’d like to work on. 

"While you’re watching, think about what kinds of craft work with your temperament and existing skills. For example, I do not have the patience for hand carving or furniture making. But turning small items like pens, rings, bottle stoppers, and bowls? Those are fast enough projects where I can have a finished item in no time, and there’s enough variety that I won’t get bored," the professor said.
#22

Now She's Finally Done. I Built A Garden Bench

Now She's Finally Done. I Built A Garden Bench

Semmelwade Report

10points
POST
#23

Wife Wanted A New Counter Top. All Scrap Wood From The Shop. Seal Coat Done. No Flood Coat Yet

Wife Wanted A New Counter Top. All Scrap Wood From The Shop. Seal Coat Done. No Flood Coat Yet

myshopmyrules Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t even know what a flood coat is but this is beautiful.

0
0points
reply
#24

First Post On Here, Be Gentle

First Post On Here, Be Gentle

X-ianEpiBoi Report

10points
POST
Currentlylost
Currentlylost
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Simple and good for a family! Wonderful job

0
0points
reply

"There’s an old adage that a poor craftsman blames his tools, and that’s mostly true. Woodworking tools can be very expensive, and in some cases, price does equal quality. However, there are a lot of garages and shops full of topline equipment that can only produce mediocre items. Having the right tool for the job is really all that matters. Once you have experience with it, you’ll know when it’s time to upgrade. That’s a skill too," he explained.
#25

Looks Easy, Wasn’t Easy

Looks Easy, Wasn’t Easy

coffeebic Report

10points
POST
Currentlylost
Currentlylost
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol doesn’t look easy but looks beautiful! Love the stain

0
0points
reply
#26

Just Finished My High School Major Work. What Do You Think?

Just Finished My High School Major Work. What Do You Think?

LordOfSparkels Report

10points
POST
#27

I Made A Cutting Board For All My My Oak-Loving Ocd Friends Out There

I Made A Cutting Board For All My My Oak-Loving Ocd Friends Out There

XanderSquare Report

10points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*GASP* how could you? Also, how could you not…hehe

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"I started woodworking after a couple of cross-country moves for work. I needed a table and a desk. I didn’t have a lot of money at the time. I had worked in a furniture shop for six years prior to going to grad school, so I had practical experience putting items together," the professor had shared how he got started with woodworking in his spare time.

"A trip home for a funeral introduced me to life-edge wood, and after playing with it for a while, I was hooked. I didn’t have the room (or the patience) to build furniture all the time though, so a friend suggested a lathe to me. After making like 50 pens, my wife demanded we start trying to sell what I make."
#28

Made A New Workbench From 600 Year Old Douglas Fir

Made A New Workbench From 600 Year Old Douglas Fir

sawyerdesign Report

9points
POST
#29

I Noticed This Unique Knife Block In A Video Game And Decided To Make My Own Version From Some Mahogany. Ever Seen One Like It?

I Noticed This Unique Knife Block In A Video Game And Decided To Make My Own Version From Some Mahogany. Ever Seen One Like It?

Moonman781 Report

9points
POST
#30

White Spruce Skull - Carved With All Sorts Of Power/Hand Tools

White Spruce Skull - Carved With All Sorts Of Power/Hand Tools

inverted_nuthatch Report

9points
POST
#31

Carpet Gone, Oak Floors Refinished In New House, Bonus Dog

Carpet Gone, Oak Floors Refinished In New House, Bonus Dog

aWormhatForVermhat Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#32

Entryway Project

Entryway Project

gpdun- Report

9points
POST
Currentlylost
Currentlylost
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I would love this in my dream house

0
0points
reply
#33

Gonna Call This A Fan Leg Stool- Walnut And Teak

Gonna Call This A Fan Leg Stool- Walnut And Teak

Sufficient-Film7840 Report

9points
POST
#34

Dining Table I Just Finished

Dining Table I Just Finished

readitor2 Report

9points
POST
#35

Decided To Build A Pontoon Picnic Table

Decided To Build A Pontoon Picnic Table

DJ_poopmypants Report

8points
POST
#36

I Designed And Built An End Table

I Designed And Built An End Table

looney56 Report

8points
POST
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

love that you've made the wood such a feature of the design

0
0points
reply
#37

I Made Two More Jewel Thief Lamps

I Made Two More Jewel Thief Lamps

liamoco123 Report

8points
POST
#38

Shelves My Wife Approved And We Built Together

Shelves My Wife Approved And We Built Together

grotjam Report

8points
POST
#39

It's Finally Done

It's Finally Done

sheeshamish Report

8points
POST
#40

Wooden Lamp

Wooden Lamp

Bicboni Report

8points
POST
#41

Wife Wanted A Table. I Made Her A Table

Wife Wanted A Table. I Made Her A Table

Capek13 Report

8points
POST
#42

I Redid Our 90s Kitchen. Still Have The Punchlist To Do, But As I Told My Wife: “95% Is Done In Three Months, The Other 5% Will Be Done In Three Years”

I Redid Our 90s Kitchen. Still Have The Punchlist To Do, But As I Told My Wife: “95% Is Done In Three Months, The Other 5% Will Be Done In Three Years”

ziggyzaggyziggyzaggy Report

8points
POST
#43

Customer Wanted A Big Wooden Dome With No Visible Hardware

Customer Wanted A Big Wooden Dome With No Visible Hardware

johnnybagels Report

8points
POST
#44

White Oak Built Ins

White Oak Built Ins

createaccount9456 Report

8points
POST
#45

After 8 Months Of Effort, I've Finally Finished Building My Marimba!

After 8 Months Of Effort, I've Finally Finished Building My Marimba!

Austinp-woodworking Report

7points
POST
#46

Throne I Made For A Client - 7' Tall X 30" Wide. Solid Walnut, Mohair Upholstery

Throne I Made For A Client - 7' Tall X 30" Wide. Solid Walnut, Mohair Upholstery

Woodworks-of-art Report

7points
POST
#47

Why Would I Pay Amazon $20 For A Wood Grill Scraper When I Can Make One At Home For Way More Than That

Why Would I Pay Amazon $20 For A Wood Grill Scraper When I Can Make One At Home For Way More Than That

Caasi67 Report

7points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because yours is way better

1
1point
reply
#48

Bench I Made Recently. Walnut And Cherry! The Pattern Is Cut On A Table Saw And Inlaid

Bench I Made Recently. Walnut And Cherry! The Pattern Is Cut On A Table Saw And Inlaid

simon5678 Report

7points
POST
#49

Combined Woodworking And Leatherworking To Make Myself A Backpack

Combined Woodworking And Leatherworking To Make Myself A Backpack

Estragon94 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Still A Novice, But Here's A "Spell Tome" Dice Box I Just Made For My Boyfriend's Birthday :)

Still A Novice, But Here's A "Spell Tome" Dice Box I Just Made For My Boyfriend's Birthday :)

echoskybound Report

7points
POST
#51

Currently Building An Outdoor Kitchen For My Parents. Let Me Know What You Think Of It! Any Kind Of Input Is Welcome!

Currently Building An Outdoor Kitchen For My Parents. Let Me Know What You Think Of It! Any Kind Of Input Is Welcome!

Simple-Fly-9999 Report

7points
POST
#52

My Husband Loves Donuts + I Love Woodworking

My Husband Loves Donuts + I Love Woodworking

naturenomenclature Report

7points
POST
#53

For My Baby

For My Baby

Vlad_the_Homeowner Report

6points
POST
#54

Getting Ready To Turn $3500 Worth Of Cherry Veneer Mdf Into $30k Worth Of Cabinets

Getting Ready To Turn $3500 Worth Of Cherry Veneer Mdf Into $30k Worth Of Cabinets

lunchpadmcfat Report

6points
POST
#55

Bringing French Cleats Into The Bathroom

Bringing French Cleats Into The Bathroom

dadamssg Report

6points
POST
#56

A Picture Of My Shop Before Hurricane Ian Takes It

A Picture Of My Shop Before Hurricane Ian Takes It

kaydub88 Report

6points
POST
Juliette the Fox
Juliette the Fox
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it survived the hurricane

0
0points
reply
#57

I Built A Gate

I Built A Gate

blondebuilder Report

6points
POST
#58

Finished My Daughter's Bedroom Door

Finished My Daughter's Bedroom Door

paint_chips1 Report

6points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see a door, just a bookshelf. Can someone help?? /s It is very nice both wood colour and design. The daughter is lucky

0
0points
reply
#59

I Made A Bar

I Made A Bar

dreadpiratewalnut Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

I Was Tired Of My Coworkers Stealing All Of My Hot Sauce. It's Getting Bolted Down

I Was Tired Of My Coworkers Stealing All Of My Hot Sauce. It's Getting Bolted Down

spambot_mods Report

6points
POST
#61

I Hand-Carve Axe Handles For Old Axe Heads Using Downed Ash In My Yard. I Make The Sheaths, Too

I Hand-Carve Axe Handles For Old Axe Heads Using Downed Ash In My Yard. I Make The Sheaths, Too

BuckRafferty Report

6points
POST
#62

Son Is Making His Room Minecraft Themed So We Made This Chest Together As His First Real Woodworking Project

Son Is Making His Room Minecraft Themed So We Made This Chest Together As His First Real Woodworking Project

Financial_Ability_56 Report

6points
POST
#63

I Made A Pocket Diorama

I Made A Pocket Diorama

MIEason Report

6points
POST
#64

Saw Someone Else Posted A Bunk Bed… So Here’s One I Did A Few Months Ago!

Saw Someone Else Posted A Bunk Bed… So Here’s One I Did A Few Months Ago!

throwaway657459 Report

6points
POST
#65

Danish Stool

Danish Stool

ParklifeAd42 Report

6points
POST
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so gorgeous. would you make me one?

0
0points
reply
#66

Recently Moved, Finally Got A Workshop (Garage) And Aside From Building A Work Bench This Was My First Build In The New Space

Recently Moved, Finally Got A Workshop (Garage) And Aside From Building A Work Bench This Was My First Build In The New Space

norfolk-n-chance-man Report

6points
POST
#67

Mythosaurs. Wood Carving. Linden Wood

Mythosaurs. Wood Carving. Linden Wood

OleksandrHrytsai Report

6points
POST
#68

I Designed And Built A Cat Tower! A Lot Of Firsts For Me With This Project

I Designed And Built A Cat Tower! A Lot Of Firsts For Me With This Project

ThatVita_struggle Report

6points
POST
#69

Learned A New Trick For Glue Squeeze Out To Save Work Later

Learned A New Trick For Glue Squeeze Out To Save Work Later